ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Hunter scores 17, Ohio defeats Cleveland State 81-70

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jaylin Hunter had 17 points in Ohio’s 81-70 victory over Cleveland State on Saturday.

Hunter also contributed seven assists for the Bobcats (1-1). Miles Brown was 3 of 5 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line to add 14 points. Devon Baker made three 3-pointer and finished with 13 points.

Yahel Hill led the way for the Vikings (0-3) with 20 points. Tujautae Williams added 12 points for Cleveland State. Deante Johnson also had 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

Both teams next play Wednesday. Ohio visits Detroit Mercy and Cleveland State visits Canisius.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whbc.com

Davis Resigns as Head Coach of Louisville

After three years at the helm, Troy Davis is resigning as Head Coach of the Louisville Leopards. As confirmed on louisvilleleopards.org. The Louisville City School District hired Davis away from Mount Union in 2020. Previous experience included playing and coaching for the Leopards. Davis leaves after a posting a 7-22...
LOUISVILLE, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burger places in Ohio, every day of the week.
OHIO STATE
clevelandurbannews.com

Funeral services announced for longtime Ohio state representative Barbara Boyd of Cleveland Hts....By Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio-Funeral arrangements have been announced for longtime Ohio state representative Barbara Boyd of Cleveland Hts, a Democrat and former mayor of Cleveland Hts. who passed away on Sat, Nov 5, 2022. She is the mother of former state representative Janine Boyd, also of Cleveland Hts. Funeral arrangements are...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
abandonedway.com

History of Abandoned Molly Stark Sanatorium

Molly Stark Sanatorium is an abandoned tuberculosis hospital building located on the grounds of Molly Stark Park in Louisville, Ohio. It was named after the wife of General John Stark and was just one of 25 tuberculosis hospitals built in Ohio. Molly Stark Sanatorium was designed in the Spanish Revival style of architecture by architect Albert Thayer of New Castle, Pennsylvania.
LOUISVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

2 women among the latest Fugitives of the Week list

MANSFIELD — Two men and two women, one with tri-county ties in Richland, Ashland and Crawford County, are part of the Fugitives of the Week list provided by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company

AMHERST, Ohio (WOIO) - Roughly 133 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers’ went on strike Monday at Nordson Corp. in Amherst after voting to reject the company’s “last, best and final” contract offer. The strike, according to a release, began at midnight...
AMHERST, OH
WFMJ.com

Cleveland area teen fatally shot in Warren

Warren detectives are investigating a possible homicide on the city's north side. Police responded to a victim who was shot at the intersection of Odgen Avenue and Maryland Street NW Friday evening after dispatchers received calls of several shots being fired in rapid succession. It was reported that two men...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron Area

If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Greater Akron. If you want a great example of the famous Barberton chicken, you can't go wrong with this local favorite, which has been around for several decades. Check out their signature classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy and tender breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing. It also comes with a side of "hot sauce" (actually a spicy rice and tomato mixture), vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh fries. They also offer a tasty chicken sandwich and homemade chicken noodle soup.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman found dead inside downtown Cleveland hotel

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old woman was found dead inside her room at the Hilton Hotel on Lakeside Avenue Monday morning. The Cuyahoga County Medical Medical Examiner identified the woman as Melida Chen. According to Cleveland police, hotel security entered Chen’s room around 10 a.m. to perform a well-check,...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy