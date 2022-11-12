Purdue football bowls past No. 21 Illinois, 31-24

Senior tight end Payne Durham jumps over an Illinois defender during the first half at Illinois on Saturday. Durham had 7 receptions for 70 yards and 2 touchdowns. Kathleen Martinus | Senior Photographer

Sixth-year linebacker Kieren Douglas cemented the win for Purdue, intercepting Illinois with three minutes left, ending the Illini’s final chance to tie the game.

The Boilermakers (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) topped No. 21 Illinois (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten) 31-24 in a defensively-oriented contest Saturday in Champaign. The away win clinched bowl eligibility for the Boilers.

“You always strive to get to postseason play,” head coach Jeff Brohm said after the game Saturday. “It takes tough minded people to grind through and go out there and compete.

"I’m really proud of our team to get that bowl.”

Purdue finally looked like itself again, or at least what the perception of this team was when it rattled off four-straight wins in October.

The Boiler run defense shined in particular, returning to elite play after being gashed by Nebraska, Wisconsin and Iowa to the tune of 7.4 yards per carry allowed over those three games. On Saturday, they held the national leader in rushing yards, Chase Brown, to 98 total yards and 4.3 per carry.

The Boilermakers did not deter from their typical approach to the run game for this sterling performance, however. According to defensive-end Khordae Sydnor, the defense simply aimed to play with a relentless mentality.

“Going into the game, there wasn’t anything extra that we were going to do,” the freshman defensive end said. “(Defensive line coach Mark Hagen) and the defensive staff just said to do you, do your job and the rest will fall in place.”

It wasn’t just the defense that prevailed in the run game for Purdue. The offense found significant success against one of the best run defenses in the country, surpassing the Illini’s 80 rushing yards allowed per game with nine minutes to spare in the first half and finishing with 143.

It was expected that Purdue, coming into the game out-gaining opponents by an average of 7 rushing yards compared to 113 for the Illini, would face tough sledding on the ground. Instead, Purdue plowed through the Illinois front seven.

Freshman running back Devin Mockobee picked up 106 yards on 28 carries. Purdue’s second-leading rusher was sixth-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell who picked up 33 yards on two option plays. His longest rush went for 24 yards and helped set up a Purdue touchdown in the third quarter.

“I was proud of the way (O’Connell) ran,” Brohm said in reference to O’Connell’s run. “The hole looked like it was big enough for a couple of trucks to drive through.”

The referees played a significant role in the contest, making pivotal calls that reversed turnovers and led to touchdowns. In total, the Illini were called for 16 penalties, 12 of which were accepted for 121 yards. That compares to only 6 calls for 80 yards on the Boilermakers, 30 of which were applied to a kickoff.

That includes a Purdue touchdown drive in which Illinois was called for 3 penalties totaling 36 of the Boilermaker’s 62 yards. Sixth-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell threw a 12 yard passing touchdown to senior tight-end Payne Durham to complete the drive and put the Boilers up 28-21.

“They played a lot of man coverage, so when you get man coverage, the defense is oftentimes going to put their hands on receivers. I think it puts some pressure on the referee to call (pass interference),” O’Connell said.

O’Connell, after coming off of a game against Iowa in which he threw two interceptions and no touchdowns, started slow. At the end of the first quarter, he was averaging 5.1 passing yards per attempt with no touchdowns and an interception, extending his streak to seven straight games with a pick.

The rest of the game was a different story. O’Connell threw three touchdowns versus no interceptions over the final three quarters.

After the game against Iowa in which senior receiver Charlie Jones was targeted 19 times for nearly half of Purdue’s pass attempts, O’Connell spread the ball around more. He targeted Jones eight times, second on the team to junior receiver TJ Sheffield’s 12, followed by Durham with eight.

“(Spreading the ball around is) going to help us a lot,” Brohm said. “We have to continue to find ways to do that and make sure that (O’Connell) looks at all our guys and gives them a chance to get open.”

Purdue’s next game comes against Northwestern next Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium. The game time has not yet been announced.