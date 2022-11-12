ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jimmie Allen Drops Out of CMAs Performance Alongside Zac Brown Band and Marcus King Due to Illness

Allen, Zac Brown Band and King were set to perform "Out in the Middle" Jimmie Allen won't be making his scheduled appearance at the 2022 CMA Awards. Hours before the awards show is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET in Nashville, the country singer announced he's feeling sick and will no longer be performing with Zac Brown Band and Marcus King as previously announced. "I was looking forward to performing with my friends @zacbrownband and @realmarcusking at the @CountryMusic Awards, unfortunately I'm under the weather and won't...
Miko Marks and Rissi Palmer Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Acoustic Tour

Miko Marks and Rissi Palmer will embark on a very special co-headlining tour this May. The two country talents are teaming up for nine acoustic performances, beginning with a stop at Washington D.C.'s Kennedy Center as a part of their ongoing Millennium Stage Series. The pair will stop at cities across the U.S., including Boston, NYC and Philadelphia before wrapping up with a set at Eddie's Attic in Atlanta.
Chris Stapleton and Patty Loveless Bring Soul-Stirring ‘You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive’ to 2022 CMA Awards

Patty Loveless reminded country fans of her boundless vocal talents during her captivating collaboration with Chris Stapleton at the 2022 CMA Awards. The two Kentucky natives wowed viewers with their take on the Del McCoury Band's haunting "You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive." Bathed in a yellow-tinted spotlight, the two vocal wonders offered up one of the night's most memorable performances. The impact of their stunning duet was displayed by the reactions from fellow nominees Carly Pearce and Luke Combs, who watched intently from the audience.
WATCH: Wynonna Judd Has Acoustic Jam Session With Little Big Town in Rehearsal for Show

Wynonna Judd was apprehensive about hitting the road for The Judds’ ‘Final Tour’ in the wake of her mother’s death. But her friends rallied around her and made the month-long trek one to remember. Last weekend, it was Little Big Town that joined her for stops in Alabama and Georgia. And two acts turned an acoustic, backstage jam session into part of the stage show. Wynonna shared a video of the transformation. Check out the post below.
Country star Keith Urban talks new residency

CMA Awards 2022 recap: Inside the biggest performances, tributes and wins. The biggest names in country music assembled Wednesday night for the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards. This year's ceremony was co-hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning and held at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. Luke Combs was the big...
Wynonna Crowns Ashley McBryde 'The Next Generation of Greatness' at The Judds' Final Concert

An impressive cast of country artists joined Wynonna to celebrate the songs of her late mother, Naomi Judd, during Thursday night's (Nov. 3) live taping of forthcoming television special The Judds: Love Is Alive -- the Final Concert. The show took place at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn.-- site of The Judds' original Farewell Concert on Dec. 4, 1991.
MerleFest 2023 Features The Avett Brothers, Maren Morris

MerleFest has announced the lineup for its 35th annual event, slated for April 27-30 of next year. Held on the campus of Wilkes Community College in North Carolina, next year’s fest will feature The Avett Brothers, Maren Morris, and Black Opry Revue. Prodigal songs of North Carolina, The Avett...

