Jimmie Allen Drops Out of CMAs Performance Alongside Zac Brown Band and Marcus King Due to Illness
Allen, Zac Brown Band and King were set to perform "Out in the Middle" Jimmie Allen won't be making his scheduled appearance at the 2022 CMA Awards. Hours before the awards show is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET in Nashville, the country singer announced he's feeling sick and will no longer be performing with Zac Brown Band and Marcus King as previously announced. "I was looking forward to performing with my friends @zacbrownband and @realmarcusking at the @CountryMusic Awards, unfortunately I'm under the weather and won't...
Miko Marks and Rissi Palmer Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Acoustic Tour
Miko Marks and Rissi Palmer will embark on a very special co-headlining tour this May. The two country talents are teaming up for nine acoustic performances, beginning with a stop at Washington D.C.'s Kennedy Center as a part of their ongoing Millennium Stage Series. The pair will stop at cities across the U.S., including Boston, NYC and Philadelphia before wrapping up with a set at Eddie's Attic in Atlanta.
Chris Stapleton and Patty Loveless Bring Soul-Stirring ‘You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive’ to 2022 CMA Awards
Patty Loveless reminded country fans of her boundless vocal talents during her captivating collaboration with Chris Stapleton at the 2022 CMA Awards. The two Kentucky natives wowed viewers with their take on the Del McCoury Band's haunting "You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive." Bathed in a yellow-tinted spotlight, the two vocal wonders offered up one of the night's most memorable performances. The impact of their stunning duet was displayed by the reactions from fellow nominees Carly Pearce and Luke Combs, who watched intently from the audience.
WATCH: Wynonna Judd Has Acoustic Jam Session With Little Big Town in Rehearsal for Show
Wynonna Judd was apprehensive about hitting the road for The Judds’ ‘Final Tour’ in the wake of her mother’s death. But her friends rallied around her and made the month-long trek one to remember. Last weekend, it was Little Big Town that joined her for stops in Alabama and Georgia. And two acts turned an acoustic, backstage jam session into part of the stage show. Wynonna shared a video of the transformation. Check out the post below.
Country star Keith Urban talks new residency
CMA Awards 2022 recap: Inside the biggest performances, tributes and wins. The biggest names in country music assembled Wednesday night for the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards. This year's ceremony was co-hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning and held at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. Luke Combs was the big...
CMAs Features Loretta Lynn Tribute By Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert
Loretta Lynn died on October 4 at the age of 90, leaving behind a loving family, adoring friends and fans, and a truly groundbreaking and historic country music career. For her contributions to the genre, Lynn will be honored at this year’s Country Music Association Awards (CMAs) by fellow powerhouses Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, and Reba McEntire.
Hardy + Lainey Wilson Bring Haunting ‘Wait in the Truck’ to 2022 CMA Awards
Lainey Wilson and Hardy took the CMA Awards stage for their first televised performance of their rising hit "Wait in the Truck" on Wednesday night (Nov. 9) in Nashville. And let's just say it was worth the wait, because these two killed it. With a set that brought everyone back...
Wynonna Crowns Ashley McBryde 'The Next Generation of Greatness' at The Judds' Final Concert
An impressive cast of country artists joined Wynonna to celebrate the songs of her late mother, Naomi Judd, during Thursday night's (Nov. 3) live taping of forthcoming television special The Judds: Love Is Alive -- the Final Concert. The show took place at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn.-- site of The Judds' original Farewell Concert on Dec. 4, 1991.
Jack White Added to Tonight’s Loretta Lynn Tribute on CMT, Joining Brandi Carlile, George Strait and Others
Jack White, who was instrumental in bringing Loretta Lynn’s name back into the public eye nearly two decades ago, has been announced as an addition to the all-star tribute concert taking place tonight at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House and airing live on CMT. White (picture above at...
CMA Awards Performers to Include Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson and a Loretta Lynn Tribute
The initial rollout of performers for the 2022 CMA Awards includes Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson, the Country Music Association announced Tuesday, just a little more than two weeks in advance of the Nov. 9 telecast. The show will open with an all-star tribute...
MerleFest 2023 Features The Avett Brothers, Maren Morris
MerleFest has announced the lineup for its 35th annual event, slated for April 27-30 of next year. Held on the campus of Wilkes Community College in North Carolina, next year’s fest will feature The Avett Brothers, Maren Morris, and Black Opry Revue. Prodigal songs of North Carolina, The Avett...
CMT To Air Special Live At The Grand Ole Opry In Honor Of Loretta Lynn, Featuring Performances By George Strait, Tanya Tucker And More
This will be a can’t-miss program. CMT is set to air a special live from the Grand Ole Opry, Coal Miner’s Daughter: The Life And Music Of Loretta Lynn, in honor of the late, great Loretta Lynn. She sadly passed away a couple weeks ago at her home...
Jessi Colter, Tyler Childers And Shooter Jennings To Headline Grammy Museum Show In Honor Of ‘They Called Us Outlaws’ Documentary
This will certainly be a helluva show. In honor of the upcoming release of They Called Us Outlaws: Cosmic Cowboys, Honky Tonk Heroes And the Rise of Renegade Troubadours documentary, the Grammy museum will host a special show on December 5th to preview the new film. And not only will...
Grammy Awards 2023: Bluegrass picker Molly Tuttle scores Best New Artist nomination
Make room for bluegrass at next year's Grammy Awards. Molly Tuttle, a Nashville singer-songwriter celebrated in Americana circles for her lighting-fast picking and sharp wordplay, earned a Grammy nomination Tuesday for Best New Artist — a rare all-genre achievement for a bluegrass musician. ...
Rodney Crowell, Steve Earle Talk Billy Joe Shaver's Influence and New 'Live Forever' Tribute Album
A larger than life king of outlaws, Billy Joe Shaver once said "when you write songs, and you write good songs, people will always remember you. Words will always outlive us. And if your name is attached to those words, you're gonna live forever." Following his death in 2020 at...
