Powerhouse vocal duo The War And Treaty announce details today behind their headlining 2023 LOVER'S GAME TOUR, launching Mar. 19th in Oklahoma City, OK. After performing more than 100 shows internationally and stateside this year, the husband-and-wife duo will bring their "massive, show-stopping vocals" (Vulture) to more than 35-cities this spring with stops in Los Angeles, CA (3/26) and New York City, NY (5/03), before closing out the leg in Nashville, TN (5/13). Tickets for new headlining dates will be available this Friday (11/18 at 10:00A Local Time) and “Hearts Town” fan club members can access tickets early via pre-sale beginning tomorrow (11/15 at 10:00A Local Time) as a portion of ticket sales will be donated to the Alzheimer's Association and Vet Tix. For complete ticket and pre-sale details visit www.thewarandtreaty.com.

