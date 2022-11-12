ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Middlesex Savings Charitable Foundation Distributes More Than $270,000 to 16 Local Nonprofits

NATICK – The Middlesex Savings Charitable Foundation, the nonprofit, private charitable foundation established by Middlesex Savings Bank, one of the largest mutual banks in Massachusetts, announced a donation of $272,461 to 16 local nonprofits. The donations are part of the Foundation’s annual grant making program, which formally awards grants...
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Herbert Carl Walker, Sr., 76, Army Veteran

FRAMINGHAM – Herbert Carl Walker, Sr. (Buzz), 76, of Framingham, passed away unexpectedly November 8, 2022, at Brigham & Women’s Hospital surrounded by his loving wife Barbara and his two sons Herbert Jr and Brian, both were his pride and joy. Herbert was born to the late William...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Boston’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute receives largest donation ever

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, one of the world leaders in cancer research and treatment, received its largest donation yet with the Pan-Mass Challenge’s record-breaking $69 million gift to help accelerate cancer research, clinical trials and treatment. The Pan-Mass Challenge is a summer fundraising bike-a-thon that benefits the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute...
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Haarala Signs With University of New Hampshire

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High senior Summer Haarala has signed to play Division 1 soccer with the University of New Hampshire. Haarala was a 4-year starter on the Framingham High varsity team, and one of the captains this year. She scored 7 goals and had three assists in the 2022...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Housing Authority on T&G Santa's list

WORCESTER ― Since 1938, the T&G Santa Fund has brightened Christmas for thousands of local children whose circumstances call for a bit of elfin intervention. This year, the 84-year tradition continues as Santa’s Worcester workshop, otherwise known as the newspaper, partners with the United Way of Central Massachusetts to turn monetary donations into gifts for children under the care of nonprofit service agencies and organizations.
WORCESTER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham State Defeats Elms College 78-63

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State University men’s basketball team used a 23-4 run in the opening half opening up a sizeable lead as the Rams went on to defeat Elms College 78-63 this evening in non-conference action at Logan Gymnasium in Framingham. Framingham State improves to 2-1. Elms...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Joseph E. Kee, 62, Owner of George Davis Movers

FRAMINGHAM – Joseph E. Kee, 62, of Whitinsville, formerly of Framingham, left this earth unexpectedly Thursday, November 10, 2022 after injuries sustained from an accident. Born in Framingham he was the son of the late Howard and Sylvia (Thibodeau) Kee. Joe was raised and educated in Framingham and was...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Paula A. Romani-McNulty, 59

FRAMINGHAM – Paula A. Romani-McNulty, 59, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of Fred J. Romani of Framingham and the late Karen (Hoffman) Romani. Paula graduated from Framingham North High School. She loved to make people laugh, was an avid animal lover...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy