WORCESTER ― Since 1938, the T&G Santa Fund has brightened Christmas for thousands of local children whose circumstances call for a bit of elfin intervention. This year, the 84-year tradition continues as Santa’s Worcester workshop, otherwise known as the newspaper, partners with the United Way of Central Massachusetts to turn monetary donations into gifts for children under the care of nonprofit service agencies and organizations.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO