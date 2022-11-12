Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family-Owned Coffee Shop Unexpectedly Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCambridge, MA
Annual Men of COLOR Leadership Conference held in BostonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Jumbos dominate senior day with massive win over Middlebury, set new school recordsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Tisch College hosts renowned civil rights lawyer Sherrilyn IfillThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
RA union leads protest on academic quad, calls for university recognitionThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Middlesex Savings Charitable Foundation Distributes More Than $270,000 to 16 Local Nonprofits
NATICK – The Middlesex Savings Charitable Foundation, the nonprofit, private charitable foundation established by Middlesex Savings Bank, one of the largest mutual banks in Massachusetts, announced a donation of $272,461 to 16 local nonprofits. The donations are part of the Foundation’s annual grant making program, which formally awards grants...
Connolly Auto Group Donates $1,000 to Brophy Elementary PTO
FRAMINGHAM – The Herb Connolly Auto Group donated $1,000 to Brophy Elementary School’s PTO. This is the second consecutive year, Connolly Chevrolet has donated to the Brophy PTO. Accepting the check on Monday night was Brophy PTO President Lori Moser and Brophy PTO Treasurer Beth Wynstra. “My three...
18th Annual Framingham Baseball Toys For Tots Drive
FRAMINGHAM – The 18th Annual Framingham Baseball Toys for Tots Drive will take place on December 5. The event will be held at Samba Steak & Sushi on Route 9 in Framingham from 6 to 8 p.m. This is the annual Toys for Tots toy drive for Framingham Baseball...
Wayland Police To Unveil New Badge Honoring Wayland & Original Nipmuc People Of Wayland on Wednesday
WAYLAND — Acting Chief Ed Burman is pleased to be welcoming citizens of Nipmuc Nation during Native American Heritage Month for an unveiling of Wayland Police’s new badge, which honors Nipmuc Nation Native Americans and was designed in coordination with the organization. The ceremony will take place on...
United Way Needs Help To Make Holidays Special For 300 Boys & Girls
FRAMINGHAM – The United Way of Tri-County (UWTC) expects to distribute more than 9,000 toys and gifts to area children this holiday season. Hope for the Holidays, UWTCs annual holiday gift campaign works to help struggling families who cannot afford gifts for their children, enjoy a great holiday. Throughout...
Herbert Carl Walker, Sr., 76, Army Veteran
FRAMINGHAM – Herbert Carl Walker, Sr. (Buzz), 76, of Framingham, passed away unexpectedly November 8, 2022, at Brigham & Women’s Hospital surrounded by his loving wife Barbara and his two sons Herbert Jr and Brian, both were his pride and joy. Herbert was born to the late William...
Boston’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute receives largest donation ever
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, one of the world leaders in cancer research and treatment, received its largest donation yet with the Pan-Mass Challenge’s record-breaking $69 million gift to help accelerate cancer research, clinical trials and treatment. The Pan-Mass Challenge is a summer fundraising bike-a-thon that benefits the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute...
whdh.com
A ‘Brew-tiful’ Event: two men host ‘Drinksgiving’ to raise money for Lynn families in need
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men in Lynn pub-crawled for a cause Saturday, raising money to provide people with free Thanksgiving turkeys. Organizers Sean Reid and Thomas Mackin invited people to join them as they visited pubs, selling tickets to raise money to provide families in need with free turkeys for the holiday.
Stenberg Makes 36 Saves In Framingham State 6-2 Loss
SHELTON, CONNECTICUT – The Post University men’s ice hockey team jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead en route to a 6-2 win over Framingham State in non-conference action Tuesday evening. Framingham State is now 2-2-1. Post improves to 2-2-0 HOW IT HAPPENED:. The hosts scored three times...
Haarala Signs With University of New Hampshire
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High senior Summer Haarala has signed to play Division 1 soccer with the University of New Hampshire. Haarala was a 4-year starter on the Framingham High varsity team, and one of the captains this year. She scored 7 goals and had three assists in the 2022...
15th Annual Framingham High School Holiday Market Place on December 3
FRAMINGHAM – The 15th Annual Framingham High School holiday market place will take place on Saturday, December 3 at Framingham High’s gym. The fundraiser is from 10 a.m. to 3p.m. Admission is $5 per person, $3 for seniors, and free for those under age 18. The market place...
Worcester Housing Authority on T&G Santa's list
WORCESTER ― Since 1938, the T&G Santa Fund has brightened Christmas for thousands of local children whose circumstances call for a bit of elfin intervention. This year, the 84-year tradition continues as Santa’s Worcester workshop, otherwise known as the newspaper, partners with the United Way of Central Massachusetts to turn monetary donations into gifts for children under the care of nonprofit service agencies and organizations.
State Rep.-Elect Donaghue Receives Inaugural Kimball T. Simpson Award
FITCHBURG – At the MassTrails Conference, State Representative-elect Kate Donaghue was the inaugural recipient of the Kimball T. Simpson Award. The award recognizes “those who have shown exceptional leadership of and dedication to the conservation and stewardship of the trails of Central Massachusetts and beyond.”. Simpson, the late...
Framingham State Defeats Elms College 78-63
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State University men’s basketball team used a 23-4 run in the opening half opening up a sizeable lead as the Rams went on to defeat Elms College 78-63 this evening in non-conference action at Logan Gymnasium in Framingham. Framingham State improves to 2-1. Elms...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Wednesday, November 16, 2022
1 Framingham High will hold letter night for fall athletes tonight at the high school at 5. 2. The Framingham Business Association will hold its November meeting today at noon at La Cantina restaurant on Route 135. 3. Senate President Karen Spilka will be the guest speaker at the 127th...
Joseph E. Kee, 62, Owner of George Davis Movers
FRAMINGHAM – Joseph E. Kee, 62, of Whitinsville, formerly of Framingham, left this earth unexpectedly Thursday, November 10, 2022 after injuries sustained from an accident. Born in Framingham he was the son of the late Howard and Sylvia (Thibodeau) Kee. Joe was raised and educated in Framingham and was...
Paula A. Romani-McNulty, 59
FRAMINGHAM – Paula A. Romani-McNulty, 59, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of Fred J. Romani of Framingham and the late Karen (Hoffman) Romani. Paula graduated from Framingham North High School. She loved to make people laugh, was an avid animal lover...
Photos: Framingham Awards Medal of Liberty To Private First Class Dominic Surro
FRAMINGHAM – The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Medal of Liberty was presented to the family of Private First Class Dominic Surro on Friday, November 11, 2022, during the City of Framingham’s Veterans Day ceremony. In total 10 medals of Liberty were awarded on Veterans Day in Nevins Hall in...
City of Framingham Awards Medal of Liberty To 2nd Lieutenant Herbert John Flaherty, Jr.
FRAMINGHAM – The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Medal of Liberty was presented to the family of 2nd Lieutenant Herbert John Flaherty, Jr. on Friday, November 11, 2022, during the City of Framingham’s Veterans Day ceremony. In total 10 medals of Liberty were awarded on Veterans Day in Nevins Hall...
City of Framingham Awards Medal of Liberty To Corporal Robert Walter Tompkins
FRAMINGHAM – The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Medal of Liberty was presented to the family of Corporal Robert Walter Tompkins on Friday, November 11, 2022, during the City of Framingham’s Veterans Day ceremony. In total 10 medals of Liberty were awarded on Veterans Day in Nevins Hall in the...
