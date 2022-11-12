Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Portugal's World Cup warm-up match
Cristiano Ronaldo has made more headlines for his comments off the pitch than for his playing ability over the last few weeks as the World Cup has drawn near. And it doesn't look like that will change anytime soon, with reports coming out on Wednesday that the Portuguese superstar will miss his team's World Cup warm-up match against Nigeria. Ronaldo reportedly pulled out of training because of a stomach bug.
