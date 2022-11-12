Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Ovarian cancer surveillance results in earlier diagnosis for women with faulty BRCA genes who want to defer surgery
Regularly monitoring women with faulty BRCA genes that make them highly susceptible to ovarian cancer results in earlier stage diagnosis in those who want to defer preventive surgery, finds research published online in the Journal of Medical Genetics. While not a long-term option, this approach, which relies on a specially...
cohaitungchi.com
Levothyroxine alternatives: What can I take instead of levothyroxine?
Top levothyroxine alternatives | Comparison | Armour Thyroid | Cytomel | Thyrolar | Synthroid | Levoxyl | Natural alternatives | How to switch meds. Levothyroxine is a generic thyroid hormone medication used to treat an underactive thyroid (hypothyroidism). It is also approved for thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) suppression, which aids in treating certain types of goiters and thyroid cancer. Levothyroxine can be used along with surgery and radioiodine therapy to manage thyrotropin-dependent thyroid cancer. While levothyroxine is a commonly prescribed thyroid hormone medication, some people prefer to use an alternative thyroid medication.
aiexpress.io
Refit trained parameters on large datasets using Amazon SageMaker Data Wrangler
Amazon SageMaker Information Wrangler helps you perceive, combination, rework, and put together information for machine studying (ML) from a single visible interface. It incorporates over 300 built-in information transformations so you’ll be able to rapidly normalize, rework, and mix options with out having to write down any code. Information...
Heart Inflammation From mRNA Vaccine: Probable Causes and Precautions
It’s rather uncomfortable to admit that vaccines have health risks, however safe they are in the vast majority. For influenza vaccines, febrile seizures (convulsions), Guillain–Barré syndrome (autoimmune nerve disorder), and anaphylaxis (severe allergic reaction) can happen. For Covid-19, anaphylaxis can occur frommanyvaccines, severe and fatal blood clots from AstraZeneca and J&J DNA vaccines, and mild-to-severe heart inflammation from Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines.
aiexpress.io
Get more control of your Amazon SageMaker Data Wrangler workloads with parameterized datasets and scheduled jobs
Knowledge is reworking each area and each enterprise. Nonetheless, with information rising quicker than most firms can preserve monitor of, amassing information and getting worth out of that information is a difficult factor to do. A fashionable information technique may help you create higher enterprise outcomes with information. AWS supplies probably the most full set of providers for the end-to-end information journey that will help you unlock worth out of your information and switch it into perception.
More accurate test for cervical cancer ‘great news’, say campaigners
A more accurate test for cell changes that could lead to cervical cancer has been developed by scientists. The test can also pick up DNA markers for some other cancers, meaning it could in future be used as a predictive test for breast, womb, cervical and ovarian cancer. When tested...
aiexpress.io
Run machine learning inference workloads on AWS Graviton-based instances with Amazon SageMaker
Right this moment, we’re launching Amazon SageMaker inference on AWS Graviton to allow you to make the most of the worth, efficiency, and effectivity advantages that come from Graviton chips. Graviton-based cases can be found for mannequin inference in SageMaker. This submit helps you migrate and deploy a machine...
Adapted shoes recommended as non-surgical option for knee osteoarthritis
People with osteoarthritis who are eligible for knee surgery should be offered adapted shoes to help with their knee pain, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) has recommended in a draft.The draft recommendation comes on the back of analysis seen by Nice which shows that shoes fitted with special rubber pods on their soles could save the NHS £1,958 per person when compared with standard care over five years.The shoes, which resemble trainers with thick soles, are developed by AposHealth. They aim to reduce knee pain through improving the patient’s biomechanics by redistributing pressure away from affected...
bookriot.com
These are the 10 Best Books of the Year, According to Amazon Book Editors
Each month, the Amazon Book Editors post a list of their favorite books out that month. At the end of the year, this team of nine editors draws from these lists, as well as considering any they may have missed, to choose their top books of the year as a whole. They each have different backgrounds, including authors as well as former booksellers and former editors at publishing houses, but they’ve all spent their careers immersed in the book world. After putting their individual favorites of the year in a spreadsheet and pitching them to their fellow editors, they debate their choices and then finally rank their picks for the year. Those totals become the Amazon Book Editors’ Best Books of the Year list.
aiexpress.io
Asia-Pacific Digital Oilfield Market is Estimated to Register a CAGR of 7.3% During the Forecast Period of 2022 to 2029
Knowledge Bridge Market Analysis analyses that the Asia-Pacific Digital Oilfield Market is predicted to achieve a price of USD 9,111.55 million by 2029, at a CAGR of seven.3% throughout the forecast interval. The Asia-Pacific digital oilfield market report additionally comprehensively covers pricing, patent, and technological developments. Digital oilfield is outlined...
aiexpress.io
Cerebras’ Andromeda supercomputer has 13.5M cores that can do an exaflop in AI computing
Cerebras Methods is unveiling Andromeda, a 13.5 million-core synthetic intelligence (AI) supercomputer that may function at greater than an exaflop for AI functions. The system is manufactured from servers with wafer-size “chips,” every with lots of of hundreds of cores, but it surely takes up loads much less house and is much more highly effective than peculiar servers with normal central processing items (CPUs).
aiexpress.io
How to secure an expanding landscape of endpoints and identities
Uncovered, unknown endpoints on an enterprise’s community are greater than a safety menace; they’re a model legal responsibility. This week, Forrester’s Safety and Threat Summit made a compelling case for the way expertise belief is vital to driving model belief. The classes highlighted how an enterprise’s effectiveness...
aiexpress.io
Tech Talk: How AI Is Serving the Restaurant Industry
Because the Chief Income Officer at HungerRush, Olivier Thierry is influencing buyer expectations with AI because the restaurant trade has begun experimenting with it, he tells Spiceworks Information & Insights’ Expertise Editor, Neha Kulkarni. Eating places have realized taking up new expertise will assist them not solely survive the challenges however obtain outcomes, he notes.
How To Keep PowerPoint Presentations Forever In Concrete And Portable Form
A PowerPoint presentation or slide can be convenient to convey your thoughts in a versatile way with images, texts, audio, and even video encompassed in just one file. But you may also worry that if any trouble happens, then your PowerPoint data might get lost. So, how to keep the PowerPoint presentation forever so that ...
aiexpress.io
Maven Clinic Raises $90M in Series E Funding
Maven Clinic, a New York-based supplier of a digital clinic in girls’s and household well being, raised $90m in Sequence E funding. The spherical was led by Basic Catalyst, with participation from CVS Well being Ventures, La Famiglia, Intermountain Ventures, Sequoia, Oak HC/FT, Icon Ventures, Dragoneer Funding Group, and Lux Capital. This brings Maven’s whole funding to $300m.
aiexpress.io
How automation helps secure the CI/CD pipeline, Buildkite raises $21M
Automation is one functionality no steady integration and steady supply (CI/CD) pipeline can do with out. With research displaying that 44% of builders use CI/CD of their workflow, automation is turning into essential to make sure firms have the time to check the soundness of code produced earlier than its launch.
Perks and Rec: Fill your toy box with these deals
The best deals on Lego, Barbie, Nerf and more. Plus, save on Apple products and Disney+.
aiexpress.io
Why Salesforce is betting on generative AI for conversational workflows
Salesforce’s AI analysis is closely centered on generative AI strategies to offer a totally conversational workflow, based on Silvio Savarese, EVP and chief scientist at Salesforce. In a world with growing workloads — the place even extremely skilled consultants are anticipated to do extra with much less — in...
aiexpress.io
Validic Raises $12M in Funding
Validic Inc., a Durham, NC-based digital well being and distant care firm, closed a $12m financing spherical. The spherical was led by Kaiser Permanente Ventures with participation from Arkin Digital Well being, Inexperienced Park & Golf Ventures, Ziegler, Gore Vary Capital, Greycroft Companions, and SJF Ventures. The corporate intends to...
aiexpress.io
Sales enablement platform deploys AI to help organizations close sales
Whereas attempting to shut a deal, salespeople must do quite a lot of various things. Generally it’s the issues they don’t do, or don’t do proper, that make the distinction between making a sale and never making their quota. Utilizing applied sciences and providers powered by synthetic...
