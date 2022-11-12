ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Vanderbilt stuns Kentucky to end 26-game SEC losing streak

By STEVE MCCLAIN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SCuVK_0j8mIqdt00
1 of 10

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Mike Wright ran 59 yards for a touchdown and completed an 8-yard touchdown pass to Will Sheppard with 32 seconds left for a 24-21 win over Kentucky Saturday, snapping a 26-game Southeastern Conference losing streak.

Wright was named the Commodores’ starting quarterback to start the season but was benched following a 45-25 loss to Wake Forest September 10, Freshman AJ Swann started the last six games but was ruled out against Kentucky due to an injury.

“You got a bunch of guys that are fighting,” Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said. “We’re building a program, and building a program’s hard. It takes people that are aligned, doing the right things the right way. And that’s what these guys are doing. I’m glad they got rewarded today.”

Wright ran for 126 yards and a touchdown, and threw for 184 yards and another touchdown. Ray Davis added 126 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Commodores.

“There’s going to be a lot to clean up, but we like to learn from wins,” Lea said. “I’m proud of Mike. Mike’s had a tough year, personally a tough year. But he’s fought through that and stayed with his teammates and prepared every week. He’s made some big plays for us this season. He came out with a big run at the end to connect with Will Sheperd and I thought he did some really nice things to keep us in the game early.”

Kentucky (6-4, 3-4) appeared to have survived the Vandy effort after Chris Rodriguez twice gave the Wildcats a lead, scoring from the 5 for a 15-14 lead, then racing 72 yards for a touchdown to make it 21-17 with 5:03 left in the game.

Vandy’s game-winning drive appeared stalled, but Octavious Oxendine’s personal foul wiped out a Tyrell Ajian interception. Given new life, Wright completed a 40-yard pass to Quincy Skinner Jr. to the Kentucky 9 on fourth-and-11 to set up the winning score.

“You give them credit,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said. “I have been there. I know how hard they’ve worked. It’s a good moment for them. It’s hard for me to put my finger on (one) thing. Disappointed with the way things have gone. I think everyone is. For whatever reason I’m not getting it done with this team.”

Vanderbilt’s last conference win was Oct. 19, 2019 over Missouri 21-14.

THE TAKEAWAY

Vanderbilt: The Commodores defense, which had given up a conference-worst 36.8 points per game, was stellar outside of the two touchdown scores. The ended up with four sacks and six tackles for loss to go with an interception on the final play of the game. CJ Taylor led the ’Dores defense with six tackles, a sack and the interception. That pressure allowed a Vanderbilt defense surrendering 314 yards a game passing to hold Will Levis to just 109 yards on 11-of-23 completions.

Kentucky: The Wildcats’ inability to get touchdowns in the red zone in the first half led to the 7-6 halftime deficit. Twice Kentucky drove inside Vandy’s 20 and another time inside the 30 to come away with just two field goals of 47 and 27 yards and blocked field goal from 37 yards. The second field goal completed a 66-yard, 15-play drive that stalled at the Vanderbilt 9.

DÉJÀ VU

This is the not the first time Kentucky has been the team Vandy has beaten to snap a long losing streak. Back in 2003, Vanderbilt beat Kentucky 28-17 at home on Nov. 15 behind four touchdown passes from Jay Cutler to snap a 23-game losing streak.

Vanderbilt closes out the season with two home games, starting with Florida Saturday.

Kentucky continues its three-game home stand to end the season, hosting No. 1 Georgia Saturday.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Louisville time and TV channel set

The Kentucky Wildcats’ regular-season finale comes next week vs. the Louisville Cardinals. On Monday, the SEC announced game times and TV channel designations for that week, which will see the Cats and Cards face off on the SEC Network at 3 pm ET. This year’s edition of the Governor’s...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

John Calipari Comments on 2023 Signing Class

Kentucky basketball has officially inked five signees for its 2023 recruiting class.  DJ Wagner, Justin Edwards, Aaron Bradshaw, Rob Dillingham and Reed Sheppard compile the seventh top-ranked recruiting class under head coach John Calipari in Lexington.  “I ...
LEXINGTON, KY
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Survives Belmont Upset Bid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hailey Van Lith scored 25 points, Payton Verhulst had a steal and the game-clinching free throws with 2.2 seconds left and No. 7 Louisville escaped Belmont with a 75-70 win on Sunday night. The Cardinals scored the last four points of the game from the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Employee dies after incident at Kentucky Toyota plant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee died after being crushed at the Toyota plant in Georgetown, Kentucky. It happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday. Lex18, WDRB's Lexington news partner, said the Scott County Coroner identified the employee as Diego Garcia, 39. Garcia died after a heavy object fell from a forklift.
GEORGETOWN, KY
WHAS11

Keeneland purchases historic, 'central Kentucky treasure'

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Keeneland has announced its purchasing a historic farm whose history is directly tied to that of the race track's. Officials announced Friday that Keeneland is acquiring the historic Manchester Farm, including its rolling hills and iconic barn with blue-and-white cupolas which have provided a stunning backdrop for decades.
LEXINGTON, KY
WBKO

UK Student from Bowling Green dies in crash

Annual Craft Bazaar and Lasagna Luncheon being held at State Street UMC today!. Amy Decasar talks with Allie about the Bazaar that is happening today. The doors open today at 10 AM, and tickets are $9 each. Barren Co. Detention Center inmate flown to hospital after attack by another inmate.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WKYT 27

Jason Lindsey’s Workweek Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeping a close eye on a weather maker, which will bring, mainly a cold rain, but some, especially in Central Kentucky, could see a winter mix, Monday night into Tuesday. A fast-moving system will spark snow showers and flurries Wednesday night into Thursday. The normal high,...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Associated Press

Buckle Announces Partnership With Rising Country Music Artist MaRynn Taylor

KEARNEY, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Denim destination and specialty retailer, The Buckle, Inc. (Buckle), is excited to announce its new partnership with country music artist, MaRynn Taylor on her Christmas release of “O Come, All Ye Faithful.” This partnership includes the outfitting and holiday premiere of MaRynn’s music video, addition of the single to Buckle’s in-store playlists, and an in-store performance by MaRynn at Cool Springs Galleria Mall in Franklin, TN, on Sunday, December 4. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005710/en/ Black River recording artist and songwriter MaRynn Taylor, photographed on the set of her new music video for the holiday single, “O Come, All Ye Faithful.” Premiering with Buckle, MaRynn is outfitted by the brand in a cozy look, perfect for the Christmas Classic. (Photo: Business Wire)
FRANKLIN, TN
fox56news.com

1 dead, 2 injured in Madison County collision

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State Police is investigating a single-vehicle collision with possible entrapment that occurred around 10 p.m. Friday on Old Richmond Road near the Clays Ferry Bridge. Initial investigations showed a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by a 17-year-old from Lexington was driving north on KY...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Sheriff elect targets opponents elected wife in Facebook post

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The election is two days old, but a Facebook post from a winner is raising a lot of eyebrows. Scottie Maples won the sheriff’s race in Clark County, beating Ed Byers. Maples posted that night after winning the race he’s looking for applications for people...
CLARK COUNTY, KY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy