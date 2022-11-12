ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cookeville, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
3 News Now

6 best ways to make your house smell amazing

A pleasant-smelling home can have several positive mental, physical and psychological effects on your life. Scents can improve your mood, provide a soothing ambiance, evoke warm memories and make your home feel more inviting. Along with regular dusting, vacuuming, mopping and wiping down surfaces, there are several budget-friendly steps you...
Business Insider

An unfinished 168-foot superyacht that was abandoned in 2007 will soon be up for auction starting at $1.5 million — see inside the 40% complete yacht

An unfinished superyacht abandoned just before the Great Recession will be up for auction starting at $1.5 million. The 168-foot motoryacht could cost between $16 million to $25 million to complete. Take a look at the nearly half-finished motoryacht that'll be auctioned by Boathouse Auctions in November. A 168-foot superyacht...
Motorious

Huge Barn Find Stash Uncovered In Secret Location

Stumbling across just one or two barn find cars can be pretty exciting, but just imagine coming across a huge collection like the one featured in the included video. Documented by The Bearded Explorer, a UK YouTuber who likes to check out abandoned locations, this is truly a breathtaking discovery. Row after row of dusty British and European classic cars have been hidden away from view, revealing how some collections are truly forgotten.
Dengarden

Woman Comes Up With No-Fail Way to Find Studs In the Wall

If you live alone - chances are you'd have to teach yourself all the DIY tricks out there, so that you eventually can install a slat wall without any help. Therefore, the more tricks you learn on the way, the less damage you will cause. TikTok creator Jennifer Gizzi (@makingprettyspaces)...
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

These 2022 Sally Ride Quarters Could Be Worth Over $400

As part of the U.S. Mint's American Women Quarters Program, famed physicist, educator and astronaut Dr. Sally Ride appears on some 2022 quarters. It's a deserving honor for the first American woman in space who, when she blasted off on the Space Shuttle Challenger in 1983 at age 32, was also the youngest American in space. The quarters featuring Dr. Ride are worth a lot in sentimental value since they honor such an amazing person, but some of them are also worth way more than just 25 cents.
Robb Report

This $13 Million Texas Lakehouse Comes With a Covered Dock for Both Your Yachts

A home near a lake is nice, but a megamansion right on one is better. Take this $13 million pad, for instance. Sitting directly on Lake LBJ (Lyndon B. Johnson), the sprawling 10,521-square-foot residence features six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, along with a private patio, two boat docks and 428 feet of water frontage. On top of that, you’ll enjoy eye-catching vistas in nearly every direction. Built in 2003, the property was sold to its current owners in 2010, and is now the priciest listing in the gated community of Horseshoe Bay.
Dengarden

This Two Ingredient Elixir Will Get Your Grout Sparkling Clean

You're not imagining it: your grout is getting dirtier. And you're not imagining that it's harder to clean. We get it—it's not like we can just throw a little elbow grease into the mix and make everything come out sparkling clean. Well, guess what? You can. One of the most dreaded chores ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy