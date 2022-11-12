Read full article on original website
6 best ways to make your house smell amazing
A pleasant-smelling home can have several positive mental, physical and psychological effects on your life. Scents can improve your mood, provide a soothing ambiance, evoke warm memories and make your home feel more inviting. Along with regular dusting, vacuuming, mopping and wiping down surfaces, there are several budget-friendly steps you...
An unfinished 168-foot superyacht that was abandoned in 2007 will soon be up for auction starting at $1.5 million — see inside the 40% complete yacht
An unfinished superyacht abandoned just before the Great Recession will be up for auction starting at $1.5 million. The 168-foot motoryacht could cost between $16 million to $25 million to complete. Take a look at the nearly half-finished motoryacht that'll be auctioned by Boathouse Auctions in November. A 168-foot superyacht...
Missouri 'Ghost Town' Resort With Abandoned Million-Dollar Homes Is So Creepy
Apparently someone just bought the place to bring it back to life.
This Massive Thrift Shop in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for a great deal too!
The Rudest Things You Can Do As An Overnight Guest In Someone's Home
Etiquette experts share the faux pas to avoid while you're staying with a friend or family member.
Woman Finds Hundreds of Once Perfectly Good Mugs Home Goods Allegedly Tossed In the Dumpster
Home Goods has some explaining to do.
I'm a 'cart girl' on a golf course. I make good money and the tips are steady, but customers can get handsy.
Ellie Dressler loves being a cart girl, but always watches for creepy patrons: "I always try to keep the cart between myself and someone who's pushing the boundaries."
I stayed in a tiny home Airbnb with a litter box for a toilet, and it was better than most hotels
Sarah Bence and her fiancé were surprised by how spacious the tiny home was and would definitely stay there again.
People are putting plant pots over candles to heat their homes – and it’s keeping them super cosy
WITH bills rising this year, people are getting creative with finding ways to heat their homes. People are taking to TikTok to share how they are placing plant pots over candles to make rooms warmer - but experts have warned against the trend. TikTok user Marie Smith, who posts under...
9 Best Dollar Tree Items To Buy Now To Prepare for Winter
Dollar Tree may be the place you only go for quick and affordable party or cleaning supplies, but you'd be amazed at the breadth of items the discount store offers each season. Though we're still...
Woman Uses Pool Noodles to Decorate Basically Her Entire House for Christmas
We think pool noodles might be more of a winter staple now TBH
Huge Barn Find Stash Uncovered In Secret Location
Stumbling across just one or two barn find cars can be pretty exciting, but just imagine coming across a huge collection like the one featured in the included video. Documented by The Bearded Explorer, a UK YouTuber who likes to check out abandoned locations, this is truly a breathtaking discovery. Row after row of dusty British and European classic cars have been hidden away from view, revealing how some collections are truly forgotten.
Interior design trends 2023: The 6 looks worth knowing about
These 2023 interior design trends are set to be big. Here's how to make them work for your home
Woman Comes Up With No-Fail Way to Find Studs In the Wall
If you live alone - chances are you'd have to teach yourself all the DIY tricks out there, so that you eventually can install a slat wall without any help. Therefore, the more tricks you learn on the way, the less damage you will cause. TikTok creator Jennifer Gizzi (@makingprettyspaces)...
These 2022 Sally Ride Quarters Could Be Worth Over $400
As part of the U.S. Mint's American Women Quarters Program, famed physicist, educator and astronaut Dr. Sally Ride appears on some 2022 quarters. It's a deserving honor for the first American woman in space who, when she blasted off on the Space Shuttle Challenger in 1983 at age 32, was also the youngest American in space. The quarters featuring Dr. Ride are worth a lot in sentimental value since they honor such an amazing person, but some of them are also worth way more than just 25 cents.
I’m an interior design expert, there are 7 bedroom mistakes everyone makes – & they make your room feel so much smaller
YOUR bedroom should be your sanctuary but according to experts many of ours are anything but. Experts at Instrument have highlighted the seven common mistakes people make that are limiting the potential of their bedroom. Here they share their top mistakes that could turn your dreamland into a nightmare.. Clutter...
This $13 Million Texas Lakehouse Comes With a Covered Dock for Both Your Yachts
A home near a lake is nice, but a megamansion right on one is better. Take this $13 million pad, for instance. Sitting directly on Lake LBJ (Lyndon B. Johnson), the sprawling 10,521-square-foot residence features six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, along with a private patio, two boat docks and 428 feet of water frontage. On top of that, you’ll enjoy eye-catching vistas in nearly every direction. Built in 2003, the property was sold to its current owners in 2010, and is now the priciest listing in the gated community of Horseshoe Bay.
This Two Ingredient Elixir Will Get Your Grout Sparkling Clean
You're not imagining it: your grout is getting dirtier. And you're not imagining that it's harder to clean. We get it—it's not like we can just throw a little elbow grease into the mix and make everything come out sparkling clean. Well, guess what? You can. One of the most dreaded chores ...
