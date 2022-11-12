ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

247Sports

Gophers offer in-state 2024 WR Khijohn Cummings-Coleman

"The Minnesota visit on Saturday went good," 2024 Coon Rapids (Minn.) wide receiver Khijohn Cummings-Coleman said to 247Sports. "I got a chance to talk with Matt Simon, the Gophers' wide receiver coach, which was great. And then I also got a chance to talk and meet with head coach PJ Fleck, which is then where I received the offer. Coach Simon congratulated me on the offer and we talked about how he liked the play I play. We also talked a lot about my friends and family and about things and people that have made a big impact on me as a person and a player."
COON RAPIDS, MN
247Sports

Wednesday Rutgers Practice Report

Rutgers hit the practice field again today on a windy, brisk day in Piscataway. In just three days, the Scarlet Knight will take the field inside SHI Stadium for the final home game of 2022 against No.11-ranked Penn State. Following practice, head coach Greg Schiano ran down the latest with his 4-6 Scarlet Knights.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
247Sports

Class of 2024 Top247 sees big changes in new update

With the Early Signing Period just over a month away for the class of 2023, attention is about to turn even more toward the class of 2024. The current juniors will soon be the main focus of every school once they wrap up the older class. On Wednesday, 247Sports updated...
TEXAS STATE
KFIL Radio

Wait, What? Minnesota Now Only Third-Best In The Nation

While we're still near the top of the list, Minnesota is no longer tops in the country in one timely category. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're used to a fairly high standard of living, right? Minnesota is routinely ranked near or at the top of many national lists and categories when it comes to our schools, healthcare, communities, and many other aspects of life.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Minnesota’s Deer Harvest Numbers are Down in 2022

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesota hunters harvested fewer deer so far this year. The muzzleloader season is still ahead, but the number of deer harvested through the archery hunt and the firearms season are down significantly compared to 2021. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, there have been...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Jackknifed semi closes down I-35 in southern Minnesota

RICE COUNTY, Minn. – A jackknifed semi caused some big backups on I-35 Tuesday evening.The Minnesota State Patrol says it totally blocked the interstate near the town of Hazelwood in Rice County.  Crews finally moved the truck, opening up at least one of the lanes late Tuesday night. It's not known if there were any injuries.The state patrol says it responded to at least 190 crashes Tuesday. That's on top of more than 500 Monday.
RICE COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota sheriff's "Officer Down Memorial Podcast" drawing an international audience

DODGE COUNTY, Minn. – A sheriff in southern Minnesota is doing his part to make sure fallen officers aren't forgotten.Two years ago, Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose started the Officer Down Memorial Podcast."My wife will tell you, too, she married a rock and roll DJ. She didn't marry a cop," said Rose.As a lifelong guitarist and a former radio DJ, Scott Rose never imagined he'd one day become a county sheriff. But when his radio career ended, he went from the studio to the patrol car."When I started doing ride-alongs I got hooked on it," said Rose. "I wanted to...
DODGE COUNTY, MN
740thefan.com

Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports-Nov 14, 2022

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked deer hunters in Roseau, Kittson, Marshall, Beltrami and Lake of the Woods counties. Violations for the week included transporting a loaded firearm, shooting from the road, leaving a camper unattended on a wildlife management area campground, hunting from a permanent scaffold on a WMA, and trespass.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Data shows widening partisan divide between cities, greater Minnesota

Gov. Tim Walz handily beat Republican challenger Scott Jensen on Tuesday, with preliminary data showing Walz with nearly an 8-point margin.  While comfortable, that margin is somewhat diminished from Walz’s first campaign in 2018, when he defeated Jeff Johnson by more than 11% for the gubernatorial seat vacated by Mark Dayton.  Below the surface, however, […] The post Data shows widening partisan divide between cities, greater Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
247Sports

247Sports

