Nordstrom Rack Location Permanently ClosesJoel Eisenberg
Brayden Foster has been found and is safe!Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Nordstrom Rack Store Unexpectedly ClosesBryan DijkhuizenMinneapolis, MN
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Related
Gophers offer in-state 2024 WR Khijohn Cummings-Coleman
"The Minnesota visit on Saturday went good," 2024 Coon Rapids (Minn.) wide receiver Khijohn Cummings-Coleman said to 247Sports. "I got a chance to talk with Matt Simon, the Gophers' wide receiver coach, which was great. And then I also got a chance to talk and meet with head coach PJ Fleck, which is then where I received the offer. Coach Simon congratulated me on the offer and we talked about how he liked the play I play. We also talked a lot about my friends and family and about things and people that have made a big impact on me as a person and a player."
Minnesota football: Now is the time for PJ Fleck to break through against Iowa, Kirk Ferentz
Minnesota head coach PJ Fleck has beaten each of his B1G West opponents except one. That one? You guessed it, the Iowa Hawkeyes. Since arriving in Dinkytown as the Gophers’ head coach in 2017, Fleck has compiled an overall record of 42-26. But none of those wins has come in the battle for the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.
Wednesday Rutgers Practice Report
Rutgers hit the practice field again today on a windy, brisk day in Piscataway. In just three days, the Scarlet Knight will take the field inside SHI Stadium for the final home game of 2022 against No.11-ranked Penn State. Following practice, head coach Greg Schiano ran down the latest with his 4-6 Scarlet Knights.
COMMIT: Illini flip three-star East St. Louis OL Brandon Henderson
Illinois continues to increase its presence at one of the state’s prep powerhouses. Three-star East St. Louis offensive lineman Brandon Henderson flipped his commitment from Iowa State to Illinois on Tuesday. He joins Flyers teammate Antwon Hayden, a three-star linebacker, in the Class of 2023. "Thank you to the...
Class of 2024 Top247 sees big changes in new update
With the Early Signing Period just over a month away for the class of 2023, attention is about to turn even more toward the class of 2024. The current juniors will soon be the main focus of every school once they wrap up the older class. On Wednesday, 247Sports updated...
DePaul beats Minnesota, snaps win streak at home
Javan Johnson notched 20 points and Umoja Gibson added 14 points and eight assists as DePaul earned a 69-53 victory
Wait, What? Minnesota Now Only Third-Best In The Nation
While we're still near the top of the list, Minnesota is no longer tops in the country in one timely category. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're used to a fairly high standard of living, right? Minnesota is routinely ranked near or at the top of many national lists and categories when it comes to our schools, healthcare, communities, and many other aspects of life.
St. Paul Saints name Sierra Bailey Assistant General Manager
The Minnesota Twins triple-A affiliate St. Paul Saints announced 34-year-old Sierra Bailey as their new Vice President and Assistant General Manager.
Minnesota’s Deer Harvest Numbers are Down in 2022
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesota hunters harvested fewer deer so far this year. The muzzleloader season is still ahead, but the number of deer harvested through the archery hunt and the firearms season are down significantly compared to 2021. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, there have been...
Jackknifed semi closes down I-35 in southern Minnesota
RICE COUNTY, Minn. – A jackknifed semi caused some big backups on I-35 Tuesday evening.The Minnesota State Patrol says it totally blocked the interstate near the town of Hazelwood in Rice County. Crews finally moved the truck, opening up at least one of the lanes late Tuesday night. It's not known if there were any injuries.The state patrol says it responded to at least 190 crashes Tuesday. That's on top of more than 500 Monday.
(Watch) Northern Minnesota Trail Cam Captures Large Wolf Pack
I've always been fascinated by wolves and pretty much all the wildlife in Minnesota. I had no idea there was an organization that studies wolves in Minnesota. Voyageurs Wolf Project has trail cams set up all around Minnesota and some of the footage they collect on these trail cams is simply amazing.
The Northwest and Northern California in the updated fall Top247 for 2024
The Northwest and Northern California was well represented in the updated release of the 247Sports' Top 247 for the class of 2024. Six players from Washington, two from Northern California, two from Oregon and one from Idaho made the updated list in our fall update. The No. 1 in the...
Minnesota sheriff's "Officer Down Memorial Podcast" drawing an international audience
DODGE COUNTY, Minn. – A sheriff in southern Minnesota is doing his part to make sure fallen officers aren't forgotten.Two years ago, Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose started the Officer Down Memorial Podcast."My wife will tell you, too, she married a rock and roll DJ. She didn't marry a cop," said Rose.As a lifelong guitarist and a former radio DJ, Scott Rose never imagined he'd one day become a county sheriff. But when his radio career ended, he went from the studio to the patrol car."When I started doing ride-alongs I got hooked on it," said Rose. "I wanted to...
Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports-Nov 14, 2022
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked deer hunters in Roseau, Kittson, Marshall, Beltrami and Lake of the Woods counties. Violations for the week included transporting a loaded firearm, shooting from the road, leaving a camper unattended on a wildlife management area campground, hunting from a permanent scaffold on a WMA, and trespass.
Christmas Threw Up on this Minnesota Restaurant, Here’s How to Get In
Christmas has proverbially thrown up on this Minnesota restaurant. The pictures of this place are just wild and totally my vibe. They describe it as 'tacky' but I say it's wonderfully tacky and you can dine there to satisfy your festive heart this holiday season. This restaurant actually decorated for...
Three things I know, three things I think: Tennessee recruiting
GoVols247 looks at some of Tennessee's targets who are planning to announce decisions soon, the Vols' top remaining needs in the 2023 class and more.
Why the GOP lost in the suburbs — Minnesota’s largest voting bloc
Minnesota Republicans were confident that their campaign message would reverse recent trends toward the DFL in the vote-rich but swingy suburbs. Gas prices and a fear of crime flowing out of the cities would be enough to overcome concerns that the June overturning of Roe v. Wade in a case known as Dobbs put abortion rights at [...]
Minnesota's Tom Emmer chosen as No. 3 House Republican
Following the mid-term elections, Minnesota’s Tom Emmer is set to become the third most ranking member of the U.S House of Representatives. FOX 9’s Theo Keith has the latest.
Two Exclusive Minnesota Zip Codes Are on the List of the Richest in the US
It's pretty safe to say that while I don't reside in either of them, a survey of the richest zip codes in the country found that two of them are located right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Thanks to the gang over at Bloomberg Business, we now have...
Data shows widening partisan divide between cities, greater Minnesota
Gov. Tim Walz handily beat Republican challenger Scott Jensen on Tuesday, with preliminary data showing Walz with nearly an 8-point margin. While comfortable, that margin is somewhat diminished from Walz’s first campaign in 2018, when he defeated Jeff Johnson by more than 11% for the gubernatorial seat vacated by Mark Dayton. Below the surface, however, […] The post Data shows widening partisan divide between cities, greater Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
