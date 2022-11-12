Read full article on original website
capecod.com
Firefighters use Jaws of Life to free victim after crash on Route 6 in Eastham
EASTHAM – Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free a victim from a crash scene in Eastham late Tuesday morning. The crash happened on Route 6 by the Fairway Restaurant. It was not believed any of the injuries were life-threatening. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
capecoddaily.com
Orleans Fire Chief Addresses Staffing Challenges
ORLEANS – Orleans Fire Chief Geoff Deering discussed the department’s staffing shortage at a recent meeting of the town’s select board and recommended ways to address the issue. The chief said that most days the department doesn’t have enough personnel to have two ambulances, or an ambulance and a fire engine, out simultaneously. Deering highlighted […] The post Orleans Fire Chief Addresses Staffing Challenges appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Updated: Elderly woman missing in Harwich found safe
HARWICH – There was a large search underway for a missing elderly woman in Hariwch. Eleanor Adams went missing from the Miles Street / Bank Street area between 3 AM and 6 SM. Eleanor is described as approximately 5’2”, 142 lbs. last seen wearing a black coat, black or brown slippers and carrying a tote […] The post Updated: Elderly woman missing in Harwich found safe appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Eastham Police say no cause for alarm after volatile liquid safely detonated
EASTHAM – From Eastham Police: If you heard an explosion in the area of Old Orchard Road Tuesday afternoon, there is no need for alarm. A volatile liquid was located in Eastham, secured by the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad and safely detonated at the transfer station. The liquid was not related to any criminal […] The post Eastham Police say no cause for alarm after volatile liquid safely detonated appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Provincetown Police cruiser involved in crash
PROVINCETOWN – A Provincetown Police cruiser was involved in a traffic crash late Sunday morning. The collision reportedly occurred shortly after 11:30 AM on Race Point Road near the Provincelands Visitor Center. The officer was evaluated and transported to Cape Cod Hospital but is expected to be okay. Provincetown Police called for the Cape Cod […] The post Provincetown Police cruiser involved in crash appeared first on CapeCod.com.
newportdispatch.com
Driver cited for fleeing crash scene in Duxbury
DUXBURY — A 72-year-old man was cited for leaving the scene of an accident in Duxbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a crash on River Road at around 8:20 a.m. The complainant told police that a red Toyota Tacoma had attempted to pass him while he was...
capecoddaily.com
Sandwich Town Offices Closing During Relocation
SANDWICH – Town offices in Sandwich will be briefly closed to the public to facilitate their relocation. Offices located at Town Hall and the Town Hall Annex will be closed on Friday, November 18 and Monday, November 21 as staff move to their new municipal offices. Town departments are anticipated to open again on Tuesday, […] The post Sandwich Town Offices Closing During Relocation appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Five-bedroom home sells in Chatham for $6 million
486 Shore Road Llc acquired the property at 486 Shore Road, Chatham, from Aucoin Ft Drs on Oct. 28, 2022. The $6,000,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $1,400. The property features five bedrooms and five bathrooms and sits on a 31,950-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have...
What could the new Cape Cod Canal bridges look like?
Officials detailed multiple design options to replace the outdated Bourne and Sagamore Bridges. Traveling to and from Cape Cod will look a lot different over the coming decade. The Bourne and Sagamore Bridges, both built in the 1930’s, are set to be replaced in the years to come. While...
WATCH: Coyote culprit nabs lawn decorations from Orleans home
ORLEANS, Mass. — Authorities got quite the surprise after video surveillance showed the moments a coyote was caught red handed stealing from a local homeowner. Orleans Police say they received a report on October 17th from a resident on Brick Hill Road who said that someone was stealing lawn decorations from her front lawn and leaving them scattered throughout neighboring yards. The thief had struck several times overnight during that weekend, according to officials.
10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Nov. 6-12
A condo in Provincetown that sold for $75,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Nov. 6 and Nov. 12. In total, 160 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $831,385. The average price per square foot was $509.
‘I won’t be done until I’m dead’: Mother of murdered Yarmouth police officer fights for change
YARMOUTH, Mass. — More than 4 years ago, an act of violence permanently reshaped a local family and police department. In 2018, Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean Gannon was serving a search warrant when he was fatally shot. His family has channeled their pain into a call to action ever...
vineyardgazette.com
State Hosts Public Meetings on Cape Cod Bridge Replacement Projects
With a major project to rebuild the Bourne and Sagamore bridges now in the state highway pipeline, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation will host two virtual public meetings this week to present an update on the project and hear public comment. The identical live meetings will be held over Zoom...
capecoddaily.com
Chatham Acquires Property for Affordable Housing
CHATHAM – The Town of Chatham has acquired a property that will be used for developing affordable housing. The town and its Affordable Housing Trust Fund Board of Trustees purchased a roughly 2.5 acre parcel of land on Main Street in West Chatham. The closing happened on November 7th. The parcel was bought from the […] The post Chatham Acquires Property for Affordable Housing appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Provincetown Voters Approve $75M for Wastewater
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown voters approved about $75 million for sewer expansion projects at the recent special town meeting. The meeting was attended by over 360 voters at the Auditorium at Provincetown Town Hall. The money is spread across five articles that aim to modernize the town’s wastewater infrastructure. Currently, only about half of all properties […] The post Provincetown Voters Approve $75M for Wastewater appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Mural Dedicated to Falmouth Woman Complete
FALMOUTH – A mural celebrating the life of a young Falmouth woman and raising awareness for domestic violence has been completed. Located along the Shining Sea Bikeway, the mural is dedicated to Kianna Paige Barrows, who was killed earlier this year. Artist Julia Gazzara worked with the Barrows family to create the mural. “For any […] The post Mural Dedicated to Falmouth Woman Complete appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Turnto10.com
Vehicle goes over guardrail in early morning crash on I-195 in Wareham
(WJAR) — A vehicle went over the guardrail in an early morning crash on I-195 in Wareham, according to the Massachusetts State Police Department. Troopers responded around 3:42 a.m. to the ramp from I-195 east to I-25 east in Wareham for the crash. Police say the driver was injured...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman reportedly kidnapped from train station, raped, then left at mall parking lot
A Massachusetts man has been arrested after reportedly kidnapping a woman from a train station this weekend, assaulting her, then dumping her in a mall parking lot. According to the Boston Globe, a woman in her 60s was taken while at the Wollaston Red Line station in Quincy early Saturday. Christian M. Lynch then allegedly sexually assaulted, strangled, and raped her for hours before leaving her at a Westgate Mall parking lot in Brockton.
Single family residence in Sandwich sells for $2.3 million
Michael Sullivan and Samantha Sullivan bought the property at 263 Phillips Road, Sandwich, from Jeffrey Arch on Oct. 20, 2022, for $2,250,000 which works out to $1,192 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot. These nearby houses have also recently...
Detached house sells for $3.2 million in Orleans
Paul Fraser and Laurie Fraser acquired the property at 10 Safe Harbor Lane, Orleans, from Ft Najnigier on Oct. 28, 2022. The $3,200,000 purchase price works out to $691 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage as well as three parking spaces. The unit sits on a 40,075 square-foot lot.
