EASTHAM – From Eastham Police: If you heard an explosion in the area of Old Orchard Road Tuesday afternoon, there is no need for alarm. A volatile liquid was located in Eastham, secured by the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad and safely detonated at the transfer station. The liquid was not related to any criminal […] The post Eastham Police say no cause for alarm after volatile liquid safely detonated appeared first on CapeCod.com.

EASTHAM, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO