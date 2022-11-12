Read full article on original website
Former Trump loyalists pan his 2024 campaign announcement: ‘He’s the only Republican who could lose’
Trump-era officials were among a slew of high-profile Republicans criticising the former president’s announcement of a third bid for the White House in 2024.Donald Trump launched his campaign with a rambling, grievance-laden address to supporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate, where just three months ago FBI agents executed a search warrant looking for evidence that he’d violated US laws in retaining national defence information and the obstruction of justice. The twice-impeached former president, who fomented a riot in a last-ditch attempt to keep himself in power after he lost to Joe Biden in 2020, threw his hat into the ring...
Pompeo appears to take aim at Trump for looking backwards and 'claiming victimhood,' calls for serious leaders
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took aim at Donald Trump on Wednesday, claiming Americans need leaders who aren't "staring in the rearview mirror claiming victimhood."
Pence: Americans want leadership that reflects more ‘civility and respect’
Former Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday that Americans want leadership that reflects the “civility and respect” that they show each other every day. Pence, widely thought to be eying a 2024 White House bid, said on “Fox & Friends” that people have come up to him to say that they want to see […]
Midterm results – live: Republicans projected to take House as Kevin McCarthy wins initial GOP speaker vote
Republicans are close to winning a majority in the US House of Representatives with at least 218 seats. There are still a handful of outstanding midterm election races to be decided, but it is believed that the GOP has won control of the lower chamber of Congress.The final outcome will likely see a very slim majority for Republicans making things difficult for party leadership, but Kevin McCarthy has already cleared the first hurdle toward being elected House Speaker by winning the nomination from members of his party by a vote of 188 to 31.He now faces a weeks-long battle...
