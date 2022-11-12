Republicans are close to winning a majority in the US House of Representatives with at least 218 seats. There are still a handful of outstanding midterm election races to be decided, but it is believed that the GOP has won control of the lower chamber of Congress.The final outcome will likely see a very slim majority for Republicans making things difficult for party leadership, but Kevin McCarthy has already cleared the first hurdle toward being elected House Speaker by winning the nomination from members of his party by a vote of 188 to 31.He now faces a weeks-long battle...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 35 MINUTES AGO