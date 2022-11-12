Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
26 Upcoming Holiday Events to See in the State of Florida!Florida and BeyondFlorida State
Brunch on the Bay generates $537,000 for scholarships and the USF Sarasota-Manatee Nursing/STEM building.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
HOTBINS Opens in TampaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Veterans and USF Students Continue To Help Areas Affected by Hurricane IanModern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
NBC Sports
Why Giants added minor league infielder Wisely in Rays trade
SAN FRANCISCO -- Tristan Peters was traded to the Giants in exchange for a player who was with the organization for just two weeks, but Peters wasn't around much longer than that. Three months after acquiring Peters from the Milwaukee Brewers for reliever Trevor Rosenthal, the Giants sent him to the Tampa Bay Rays for infielder Brett Wisely on Tuesday.
NBC Sports
Three key needs Giants eyeing as free agency gets underway
SAN FRANCISCO -- If you ask a Major League Baseball executive if he ever gets a true vacation, you'll get a weary smile and shrug in return. It might look like there are big gaps on the calendar, but that's never the case for a front office. This week alone...
NBC Sports
Report: Latest on Red Sox' attempts to keep Bogaerts, Eovaldi
Chaim Bloom isn't known as a big spender, but he may have to buck that reputation if he wants to keep two high-profile free agents. The Red Sox recently extended one-year, $19.65 million qualifying offers to shortstop Xander Bogaerts and pitcher Nathan Eovaldi, who have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET to accept those offers and return to Boston or enter unrestricted free agency.
NBC Sports
Tomase: Why Red Sox protected speedy infielder in Rule 5 draft
Read a projection for whom the Red Sox might protect ahead of the Rule 5 draft, and David Hamilton's name never comes up. Beyond obvious keepers like super utilityman Ceddanne Rafaela and left-hander Brandon Walter, the Red Sox were supposed to agonize over guys like right-hander Thaddeus Ward, infielder Eddinson Paulino, and righty Wikelman Gonzalez.
NBC Sports
Red Sox add five to 40-man roster ahead of Rule 5 Draft
The Boston Red Sox added five players to their 40-man roster in anticipation of next month's Rule 5 Draft. Ceddanne Rafaela, Boston's 2022 Minor League Player of the Year, headlines the list that also includes left-handers Brandon Walter and Chris Murphy, infielder David Hamilton, and outfielder Wilyer Abreu. Players on...
NBC Sports
Bryce Harper set for elbow surgery next week in Los Angeles
Phillies slugger Bryce Harper will have surgery to repair the injured ulna collateral ligament in his right elbow. The surgery will be performed next Wednesday in Los Angeles by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said. The extent of the surgery will not be known until...
NBC Sports
Why Joc accepting qualifying offer makes sense for Giants
SAN FRANCISCO -- Qualifying Offer Day generally is an anticlimactic one for MLB front offices. Executives make the offer to recoup draft picks for superstars who might get away in free agency, but the Giants have used it a different way in recent years. Only 13 players ever have accepted...
NBC Sports
Report: Saints, Seahawks, Chiefs also put in waiver claim for Eno Benjamin
The Texans added Eno Benjamin off of waivers on Tuesday after the running back was cut by the Cardinals. But there were several teams who wanted Benjamin. According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Saints, Seahawks, and Chiefs also put in a waiver claim for the running back. Benjamin went...
NBC Sports
Report: Rays among teams showing interest in Murphy trade
Whether or not the Athletics trade Sean Murphy this offseason remains to be seen. However, one thing is for certain, and it's that there will be plenty of interest should the Gold Glove catcher become available. MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported on Monday, citing sources, that the Tampa Bay Rays...
NBC Sports
Phillies add speedy outfield prospect to 40-man roster
The Phillies on Tuesday added outfielder Johan Rojas to their 40-man roster. The move protects the team from losing him in next month's Rule 5 draft. Rojas, 22, split the 2022 season between High A Jersey Shore and Double A Reading. He hit .260 with eight doubles, five triples, four homers and 16 RBIs in 60 games at Reading.
NBC Sports
When is Horford planning to retire? Celtics veteran addresses future
At 36, the veteran forward is the oldest player on Boston's roster and is two years older than his interim head coach, Joe Mazzulla. His contract expires at the end of the 2022-23 season, so it's fair to wonder whether he'd decide to hang them up after 16 seasons in the league.
NBC Sports
Tomase: Marcelo Mayer holds the key to Chaim Bloom's rebuild
Brayan Bello clearly belongs in the big leagues. Triston Casas has enough power and plate discipline to merit a long look at first base. Ceddanne Rafaela probably isn't Mookie Betts, but there's at worst a super utility job in his future. All are fine prospects who should contribute to the...
Comments / 0