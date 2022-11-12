ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

NBC Sports

Why Giants added minor league infielder Wisely in Rays trade

SAN FRANCISCO -- Tristan Peters was traded to the Giants in exchange for a player who was with the organization for just two weeks, but Peters wasn't around much longer than that. Three months after acquiring Peters from the Milwaukee Brewers for reliever Trevor Rosenthal, the Giants sent him to the Tampa Bay Rays for infielder Brett Wisely on Tuesday.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
NBC Sports

Report: Latest on Red Sox' attempts to keep Bogaerts, Eovaldi

Chaim Bloom isn't known as a big spender, but he may have to buck that reputation if he wants to keep two high-profile free agents. The Red Sox recently extended one-year, $19.65 million qualifying offers to shortstop Xander Bogaerts and pitcher Nathan Eovaldi, who have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET to accept those offers and return to Boston or enter unrestricted free agency.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Tomase: Why Red Sox protected speedy infielder in Rule 5 draft

Read a projection for whom the Red Sox might protect ahead of the Rule 5 draft, and David Hamilton's name never comes up. Beyond obvious keepers like super utilityman Ceddanne Rafaela and left-hander Brandon Walter, the Red Sox were supposed to agonize over guys like right-hander Thaddeus Ward, infielder Eddinson Paulino, and righty Wikelman Gonzalez.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Red Sox add five to 40-man roster ahead of Rule 5 Draft

The Boston Red Sox added five players to their 40-man roster in anticipation of next month's Rule 5 Draft. Ceddanne Rafaela, Boston's 2022 Minor League Player of the Year, headlines the list that also includes left-handers Brandon Walter and Chris Murphy, infielder David Hamilton, and outfielder Wilyer Abreu. Players on...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Bryce Harper set for elbow surgery next week in Los Angeles

Phillies slugger Bryce Harper will have surgery to repair the injured ulna collateral ligament in his right elbow. The surgery will be performed next Wednesday in Los Angeles by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said. The extent of the surgery will not be known until...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Why Joc accepting qualifying offer makes sense for Giants

SAN FRANCISCO -- Qualifying Offer Day generally is an anticlimactic one for MLB front offices. Executives make the offer to recoup draft picks for superstars who might get away in free agency, but the Giants have used it a different way in recent years. Only 13 players ever have accepted...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Rays among teams showing interest in Murphy trade

Whether or not the Athletics trade Sean Murphy this offseason remains to be seen. However, one thing is for certain, and it's that there will be plenty of interest should the Gold Glove catcher become available. MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported on Monday, citing sources, that the Tampa Bay Rays...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
NBC Sports

Phillies add speedy outfield prospect to 40-man roster

The Phillies on Tuesday added outfielder Johan Rojas to their 40-man roster. The move protects the team from losing him in next month's Rule 5 draft. Rojas, 22, split the 2022 season between High A Jersey Shore and Double A Reading. He hit .260 with eight doubles, five triples, four homers and 16 RBIs in 60 games at Reading.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

When is Horford planning to retire? Celtics veteran addresses future

At 36, the veteran forward is the oldest player on Boston's roster and is two years older than his interim head coach, Joe Mazzulla. His contract expires at the end of the 2022-23 season, so it's fair to wonder whether he'd decide to hang them up after 16 seasons in the league.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Tomase: Marcelo Mayer holds the key to Chaim Bloom's rebuild

Brayan Bello clearly belongs in the big leagues. Triston Casas has enough power and plate discipline to merit a long look at first base. Ceddanne Rafaela probably isn't Mookie Betts, but there's at worst a super utility job in his future. All are fine prospects who should contribute to the...
BOSTON, MA

