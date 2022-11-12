Read full article on original website
McConnell defeats Scott in last-minute race for Senate GOP leader
Senate Republicans voted Wednesday to elect Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) as their leader over National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Rick Scott (R-Fla.) who announced his desire to replace McConnell at an acrimonious conference meeting Tuesday. A majority of GOP senators voted to elect McConnell leader after a motion backed by...
Ana Navarro Warns Republicans To ‘Take Trump Seriously’ For 2024 Campaign: ‘We Can Beat Him Twice’
Ana Navarro had a very serious message for Republicans with the announcement that former President Donald Trump would run for office again in 2024. The View co-host warned that after the 2016 election, Trump was not a candidate to joke about on the show on Wednesday, November 16. She promised to keep on fighting to make sure that he doesn’t win another election in a clip that was released.
Call a truce: How Congress can actually address Americans’ concerns
House and Senate leaders should make restoring confidence in democracy their highest priority.
White House says Russia ‘ultimately responsible’ for Poland missile blast
The White House on Wednesday blamed Russia for the missile blast in Poland this week, saying that regardless of what the investigation into the incident finds, Russia is ultimately responsible for it. National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said that while the White House has not seen anything that could contradict the assessment that the…
House committee to hold hearings over FTX Group collapse
The House Financial Services Committee announced Wednesday it plans to hold hearings in December to investigate the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX Group.
