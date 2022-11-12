Brazil star Neymar says Qatar 2022 could be his last World Cup

Brazil forward Neymar admits he does not know if he will feature in another World Cup after this one and says he will play 'like it's the last' at Qatar 2022.

The Paris-Saint-Germain attacker is preparing for his third World Cup, after just missing out as a youngster in 2010, and hopes to lead Brazil to their first title since 2002.

Asked if he will still be around for the 2026 tournament, the 30-year-old said: "I'll play like it's the last.

"I talk to my father, we always talk, to play each game as if it were the last because you don't know what will happen tomorrow."

"I can't guarantee that I'll play another [World] Cup. I honestly don't know. I'll play like it's the last. Maybe I'll play another one, maybe not. It depends."

Brazil coach Tite has revealed he will step down after this year's competition and Neymar joked: "There's going to be a coaching change and I don't know if that coach will like me."