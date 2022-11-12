Located in the Ballard Canyon Ranches development of 12-20 acre parcels on the outskirts of Solvang. Offering views, privacy and lots of elbow room. The property is completely fenced and cross fenced, includes a main residence (approx. 3800 sq. ft.), a finished barn and work shop (approx. 1400 sq. ft.) and a one bedroom one bath ADU ( approx. 800 sq. ft.) This owner built home was designed by Evans Jones and constructed by Tony Urquidez. This well constructed home has heavy open beam ceilings, spacious rooms including a dedicated office, a cooks delight kitchen with a SubZero refrigerator/freezer, Thermador range with griddle and char-broil grill. A large veranda/patio runs across the back of the house for outside enjoyment and relaxation. The large multiuse barn is completely finished.

SOLVANG, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO