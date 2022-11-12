ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Authorities Release Name of Pedestrian Killed on Highway 101 in Goleta

Authorities have released the name of the pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle and killed on Highway 101 in Goleta last week. The victim was Michael Saffold, 29, of Goleta, according to Raquel Zick, public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Coroner's Bureau. At 1:48 a.m. on...
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk’s COVID-19 Update 11.16.2022

[Editor’s note: Noozhawk's weekly COVID-19 email newsletter is delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays. You can sign up here. We are republishing the newsletters on the website so more readers have access to them.]. Welcome to Noozhawk’s Weekly COVID-19 Briefing. I’m Noozhawk staff writer Grace Kitayama with the latest...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Hydrogen Sulfide Leak Prompts Brief Evacuations East of Orcutt

A hazardous-materials incident prompted emergency personnel to start evacuations east of Orcutt on Wednesday afternoon. At approximately 1:30 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters, hazmat crews, and other emergency personnel were dispatched to an incident on the 3800 block of Telephone Road, Capt. Scott Safechuck said. The incident reportedly involved a...
ORCUTT, CA
SANTA BARBARA, CA
SOLVANG, CA
Dr. Dan Brennan: RSV, COVID and Influenza Q&A for Parents

If you are a parent with a school-aged child, then you are keenly aware of the sudden increase in respiratory infections. In a recent interview with Noozhawk’s Giana Magnoli, I shared some thoughts on the early start to cold and flu season, some differences between RSV, COVID and influenza infections, and steps we can all take to stay healthier during this time.

