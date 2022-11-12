Read full article on original website
Shortage of Substitute Teachers Prompts Santa Barbara Unified to Increase Daily Pay Rate
A year ago the Santa Barbara Unified School District increased daily rates for substitute teachers from $130 a day to $190 a day. On Tuesday night, the district will look to continue the higher pay rate for another year, as a result of a massive shortage of substitute teachers. "Every...
332-Unit Heritage Ridge Apartment Development in Goleta Moves Forward
The Goleta Planning Commission voted to move forward the proposed 332-unit Heritage Ridge apartment project Monday, following a public hearing where several environmentalist groups that were originally opposed to the development now showed their support after working with the applicants. The apartment development — proposed as a collaboration between the...
Ventura City Manager Placed on Administrative Leave
The Ventura City Council announced at its meeting Monday night that City Manager Alex D. McIntyre has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately. “The City Council voted 7-0 to place City Manager Alex McIntyre on paid administrative leave, pending council direction on a private personnel matter,” City Attorney Andy Heglund said during the meeting.
Crane Country Day School Guides Each Student Toward Academic and Personal Success
The 2022 school year is in full swing and Noozhawk's Private & Independent School Guide is sure to make things easy when planning for your child's education! Our school guide provides you and your child with all the necessary information about private schools in Santa Barbara County. To give parents...
CALM at Heart Event Raises Record $370,000 to Help At-risk Kids and Families
CALM’s signature fall event – CALM at Heart – raised some $370,000 for vulnerable children and families experiencing trauma throughout Santa Barbara County. Guests gathered at Susan and Robert Lieff’s estate Los Sueños in Montecito Nov. 9 for the 10th annual luncheon. Emcee for the afternoon event was Geoff Green of Santa Barbara City College Foundation.
Gloria Soto Pulls Ahead of Steven Funkhouser in Santa Maria Council Race
Gloria Soto pulled ahead in the Santa Maria City Council race and Dave King took the lead in the race for Buellton mayor, according to the latest count from the Santa Barbara County Elections Office. Tuesday’s updated results include 48,800 ballots processed after the Nov. 8 semiofficial election night results...
UC Santa Barbara Academic Workers Join Statewide Strike
Workers picketed and rallied at UC Santa Barbara Monday on the first day of a union strike at all 10 University of California campuses. UAW 2865, UAW 5810 and the UAW Student Researchers United workers — including teaching assistants, tutors, graduate students, postdoctoral scholars and researchers — are striking for increased wages and benefits and have accused the UC system of unfair labor practices.
Blue Shield, Anthem Offering Covered California Plans for Santa Barbara County in 2023
Blue Shield and Anthem are the two health insurance carriers offering plans to Santa Barbara County residents through Covered California for 2023. Open enrollment for plans through the state’s health insurance marketplace is open through Jan. 31, but the deadline to get full coverage for all of 2023 is Dec. 31.
Installation of Downtown Christmas Tree Marks Start of ‘Season of Cheer’ in Santa Barbara
Downtown Santa Barbara is getting ready to welcome the holiday season as the Downtown Christmas Tree was placed on State Street on Tuesday, kicking off a series of “Season of Cheer” events. Although the tree has been installed on the 1300 block of State Street, it won’t be...
Sheriff’s Office Recovers Diver’s Body Near Santa Cruz Island
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Bureau has recovered the body of a diver near Santa Cruz Island who is believed to be that of a man who went missing during a 2020 dive trip. The deceased diver was discovered near Santa Cruz Island on Nov. 5 near...
Elvira Gomez de Tafoya of Santa Barbara, 1935-2022
Elvira Gomez de Tafoya passed away on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 in her home at the age of 87, surrounded by her daughters. She was born on Sept. 2, 1935 in El Paso, Texas, the youngest of five children. Elvira attended and graduated from El Paso High, then attended Texas...
18-Year-Old Arrested in Santa Maria Shooting of Two Teens in Vehicle
A second person has been arrested in connection with a Oct. 9 shooting in Santa Maria that left two young women with serious injuries. At approximately 6:25 p.m. Oct. 9, officers from the Santa Maria Police Department responded to the area of Vine and East Jewel streets regarding reports of a shooting, according to Sgt. Todd Logan.
NWS Issues Small-Craft Advisory for Santa Barbara Channel Due to Winds
Windy weather will bring choppy seas and a gale warning for portions of the Santa Barbara Channel Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. A small craft advisory will be in effect from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, and a gale warning will be in effect from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 3 p.m. Wednesday for the eastern Santa Barbara Channel from Point Conception to Point Mugu, including Santa Cruz Island, Anacapa Island and Santa Catalina Island, the NWS said.
Kiala Haas of San Marcos, Bishop Diego’s Misa Paiau Honored as Athletes of the Week
Kiala Haas of the San Marcos girls cross country team and Bishop Diego football’s Misa Paiau were honored as the Athletes of the Week at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Press Luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe. Haas led San Marcos to a spot in the CIF-SS...
League-Champion SBCC Named as Host for Beach Bowl Football Game
The 9-1 SBCC football team was awarded a bowl game on its field by the California Community College Athletic Association on Monday. Coach Craig Moropoulos announced that La Playa Stadium will be the venue for the Southern California Football Association Beach Bowl. The Vaqueros' opponent and the game date are still to be determined. The game will be played either Nov. 26 or Dec. 3.
Athletic Round Table Luncheon: Prep Basketball, Soccer Teams Excited to Start Seasons
High School winter sports coaches took over the Ranchero Room for Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Press Luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe. Most of the high school coaches were familiar faces, but there were a couple of newcomers in the basketball and soccer group. James Kinzler made...
