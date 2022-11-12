Read full article on original website
disneytips.com
EPCOT Guest Creates Disney Magic With Holiday Popcorn Bucket
A man in EPCOT yesterday created some magic for his fellow Guests while visiting the Walt Disney World Resort in a special way: with a Disney holiday popcorn bucket!. It’s holiday time at the Walt Disney World Resort, and from now until the end of December, each Disney Park is celebrating the season. From their festive food and entertainment to holiday attraction overlays at EPCOT and the Magic Kingdom, there’s magic in store this Christmas at Walt Disney World.
disneytips.com
Disney ‘Merry Menagerie’ Puppets Receive a Holiday Makeover at Animal Kingdom
The Merry Menagerie at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in the Walt Disney World Resort just got a little bit merrier!. Of course, the holidays have arrived at the Walt Disney World Resort, and while many are dreaming of attending Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, there’s plenty of holiday cheer in store over at Disney’s Animal Kingdom!
disneytips.com
Holiday Armadillo Makes Visit to Fantasyland at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom
A friendly armadillo gave Magic Kingdom Guests quite the holiday surprise recently at the Walt Disney World Resort!. It seems everyone wants to visit Walt Disney World for the Holidays, even the animals of Orlando! In fact, from Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party to the International Festival of Holidays in EPCOT, there’s Christmas magic in store for all this year across the Walt Disney World Resort. Of course, even the wildlife wants in on the celebration!
disneytips.com
Universal Studios to Offer This Disney Fan Favorite: Holiday Popcorn Buckets
This holiday season, the Walt Disney World Resort isn’t the only theme park offering seasonal merchandise: take a look at the newest popcorn buckets at the Universal Studios Orlando Resort for Christmas!. Universal Studios Orlando opened in 1990, offering Guests a way to step into the magic of movies,...
disneytips.com
Disney Reveals Controversial Change to 2023 Military Tickets
It seems lately that price rises at Disney are as frequent and often as the thrilling drops of the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror. Walt Disney World has announced that its Park tickets are set to climb in price and will vary based on the Park and which day Guests plan to visit. Single-day, one-Park tickets will now have Park-specific pricing, starting on December 8, 2022. And to add more confusion to the mix, Annual Passes are also increasing in price, though new Annual Passholders are not being accepted at this time.
disneytips.com
Wondering if Disney World Will Start Selling Annual Passes Soon? Think Again…
Are you a Walt Disney World Annual Passholder? If not, and you were hoping to become one, you may still be in for quite the wait before passes are once again available to purchase. The Walt Disney World Resort paused sales of new Annual Passes amid the uncertainty of the...
disneytips.com
Tickets for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Walt Disney World are Almost Sold Out
Fans hoping to attend Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at the Walt Disney World Resort this holiday season should act fast to secure their tickets!. Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, a seasonal, after-hours special event held in the Magic Kingdom Park for the holidays, has experienced many ups and downs this Christmas. The event, which began operation on November 8, was nearly canceled due to inclement weather earlier this month. Luckily, it seems you can’t cancel Christmas, especially at the Most Magical Place on Earth, and the holiday party is back on!
disneytips.com
Disney Just Updated How Guests Manage Dining Reservations; But Is It for the Best?
Planning a trip to the Walt Disney World Resort can often feel like a daunting task, especially when it comes to making and managing both dining and theme park reservations. While theme park reservations are still a rather new concept for most Guests at Walt Disney World, dining reservations have been a part of the planning process for decades. The process itself has been updated over the years, and the latest update just confirmed by Disney will give Guests some added flexibility in changing their plans (though it could also make finding reservations more challenging…)
disneytips.com
Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!
It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
disneytips.com
The Disney World Attractions That Might Not Be Worth the Wait on Your Next Trip
Planning your next Walt Disney World vacation? The process can easily feel overwhelming, especially as Guests continue to navigate updates to things like virtual queues, Disney Genie+, Lightning Lane, and more. Of course, for most Disney attractions, Guests do have the option to wait in the traditional standby line, but...
disneytips.com
Did Disney Just Hint at the Return of ‘Happily Ever After’ Fireworks?
A recent announcement from the official Walt Disney World Cast and Community Facebook has fans wondering if a beloved fireworks show will be returning to Magic Kingdom. Yesterday, Disney shared a notice to Facebook, warning Magic Kingdom‘s neighbors of some late-night fireworks testing starting Saturday, November 12, and lasting through Monday, November 14. The notice reads,
disneytips.com
Disney World Adds Fantasmic! Showtimes to Accommodate Crowds
By now, it’s probably considered old news that Fantasmic! has finally reopened at Hollywood Studios. The crowds that have gathered to watch the iconic nighttime spectacular have been nothing short of massive, and Disney has definitely noticed. Despite the large crowds, Guests have pointed out that standby lines are...
disneytips.com
What Would A Disney Villains Land Look Like?
Amongst the Blue Sky concepts presented by Chairperson of Disney Parks and Resorts Josh D’Amaro at this year’s D23 expo, none ignited the imaginations of Disney Parks fans like the announcement of a potential Disney Villains Land at the Disneyland resort and/or the Walt Disney World resort. For...
disneytips.com
Disney Fantasmic! Characters Improvise Finale Without Boat at Hollywood Studios
Disney character performers improvised an impromptu dance number for Fantasmic after the boat used during the finale experienced a malfunction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The return of Fantasmic! at the Walt Disney World Resort created a frenzy for the beloved special effects show, sparking long lines of Guests each night waiting to enter the Hollywood Hills amphitheater, and debates online about which version of the show across each Disney Park is “best.” Disney even recently added an exclusive showing for Annual Passholders to celebrate Fantasmic!’s triumphant return.
disneytips.com
Summer Alumni Program to Return to Walt Disney World in 2023
Staffing has remained a challenge at the Walt Disney World Resort, as it has across nearly all businesses in all industries since the Resort reopened in the summer of 2020 from its closure at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. While most operations at Walt Disney World have already returned to normal, some areas are still suffering from staffing challenges.
disneytips.com
SHUT UP! Sources Confirm Plans For A New ‘Princess Diaries’ Film at Disney
Miracles really DO happen when you believe! Information released today confirms Disney will make a new installment in the Princess Diaries franchise. The Princess Diaries (2001) follows the adventures of a plucky high school outcast, Mia Thermopolis, who finds out she’s the heir to the throne of a fictional kingdom in Europe, Genovia. The Disney film, and its 2004 sequel, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, were based on the young adult book series of the same name by Meg Cabot. Both movies were a smash-hit with audiences, bringing in a total of nearly $301 million worldwide.
disneytips.com
VIDEO: Sweet Nana is Cleared for a Disney Visit After Four Heart Surgeries
Whether visiting Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, or EPCOT, Walt Disney World is characterized by that one-of-a-kind Disney magic. While Disneyland Resort is hailed as ‘the happiest place on Earth,’ Walt Disney World Resort is rightfully known as ‘the most magical place on Earth.’ For one family, the Walt Disney World magic was especially powerful during a recent visit.
disneytips.com
Hundreds of Holiday Items Are On Sale For shopDisney Black Friday Event
It seems that with every year that passes, Black Friday and Cyber Monday events begin earlier and earlier, and it’s no different at Disney. The Black Friday sale has already begun at shopDisney, and nearly 1,200 items have been marked down for the occasion. If you’re planning on decorating your space for Christmas soon, then you’re in luck because a ton of holiday items have just gone on sale for this event.
disneytips.com
Guests Upset Disney Park Restaurant Removes Iconic Menu Items
Guests are upset over this Disney Park removing their favorite food items from their menu. When dining at Disney, everyone has their Park favorites. Indeed, from DOLE whip to Mickey pretzels to finer fare like Be Our Guest or the special menus at the elusive Club 33, there’s something for everyone and everyone will always have that one item they dream about eating once every visit to the Disney Parks.
