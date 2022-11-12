Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dawgnation.com
CFP Committee defends Georgia at No. 1, compares to Ohio State and Michigan
ATHENS — The College Football Playoff Committee was put on the spot late Tuesday night with questions about Georgia compared to Big Ten powerhouses Ohio State and Michigan. The Buckeyes and Wolverines, like the Bulldogs, are 10-0 and the winner of the Ohio State-Michigan game will likely sail into the CFP final four after facing a yet-to-be-determined three-loss opponent from the Big Ten West Division.
dawgnation.com
Georgia offense gains national attention, elite OC Todd Monken, QB Stetson Bennett and O-Line recognized
ATHENS — Elite defense has become a staple at Georgia under Kirby Smart, but the Bulldogs’ offense is getting some positive attention, too. Coordinator Todd Monken, quarterback Stetson Bennett and the Georgia offensive line are among the names being mentioned for prestigious individual awards. Smart has stressed his...
dawgnation.com
CBS analyst: Tennessee would win a rematch with Georgia in 2022 College Football Playoffs
ATHENS -- Tennessee would beat Georgia if the teams rematch in the College Football Playoffs, according to CBS analyst Rick Neuheisel. “I will be picking Tennessee to win that game,” Neuheisel said, adding that he expects to see the Vols in the four-team CFP. Neuheisel, a former head coach...
Georgia Opens as Heavy Favorite Over LSU
The Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers are getting ready to face off in the SEC Championship game on Dec. 3. It will be the fifth time that the two teams have played one another for the conference title. As for this year's matchup, Georgia has opened as an early 16-point favorite over the Tigers, ...
dawgnation.com
How Georgia football-LSU SEC championship game will impact College Football Playoff
ATHENS — There wasn’t much celebrating for Georgia after it punched its ticket to Atlanta, as the 45-19 win over Mississippi State locked up the SEC East for Georgia. “We have bigger goals than just winning the SEC East,” wide receiver Kearis Jackson said. “On the record, I have no SEC championship wins and that’s something I’m looking forward to.”
dawgnation.com
Darnell Washington unlocks the entire Georgia football offense: ‘He does everything for us’
ATHENS — Stetson Bennett couldn’t believe it. In Georgia’s 10th game of the 2022 season, Darnell Washington finally had his first touchdown. The junior tight end hauled in a Bennett pass on the opening play of the fourth quarter, somehow being missed by the entire Mississippi State defense.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football winners and losers following SEC East-clinching win
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers following SEC East-clinching win. Winner: Kearis Jackson. Ladd McConkey deserves praise for...
dawgnation.com
WATCH: Georgia star Jalen Carter in takeover mode, leading reloaded elite defense
ATHENS — Jalen Carter is in takeover mode, spearheading a recharged Georgia defense that’s playing at an elite level down the stretch. Carter has overcome foot, ankle and knee injuries this season and is back playing at a dominant level for a No. 1-ranked Bulldogs defense that gets better with each outing.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football injury report: Kirby Smart updates status of Javon Bullard, AD Mitchell heading into Kentucky game
Georgia emerged from Saturday’s game against Mississippi State in relatively good shape on the injury front. The only new name to monitor was Javon Bullard, as he initially battled through a knee injury before returning to the game. Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided greater detail on Bullard’s status entering...
dawgnation.com
Georgia freshman Kyeron Lindsay records double-double in 77-70 win over Miami of Ohio
ATHENS – Georgia freshman Kyeron Lindsay recorded a double-double in only his third career start, sparking an explosive start that led to Georgia improving to 2-0 at home. The Bulldog’s 10-0 run from the opening tip set an early tone that Coach Mike White wants to see more of.
dawgpost.com
5-star EDGE and Top Georgia Bulldog Target Sets Commitment Date
ATHENS - One of Georgia’s top 2023 targets on defense is ready to make his commitment. That would be 5-star Samuel M'Pemba, who has announced that he will be making his commitment on December 4th, one day after Georgia plays LSU for the 2022 SEC Championship. If you’ve...
dawgnation.com
Georgia projected 15-point SEC title game favorite, but Takeo Spikes asserts LSU has best shot at upset
ATHENS — LSU has a better chance of beating Georgia this season than any team in the nation, according to SEC Network analyst Takeo Spikes. Spikes, an All-American at Auburn in 1997, expressed that sentiment during the SEC Football Final show on Saturday night after the Tigers and Bulldogs clinched a spot in the Dec. 3 SEC Championship Game.
dawgnation.com
Georgia stock report: Glenn Schumann step ahead of guru Mike Leach on play calls
ATHENS — Kirby Smart doesn’t go out of his way to praise assistant coaches too often with excellence expected from some of the highest-paid football staffers in the nation. Saturday night, however, was an exception with Smart pointing out how co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann was on top of...
accesswdun.com
Football: Buford, Gainesville headline Week 2 playoff radio coverage
Only a half dozen Northeast Georgia area teams remain on the road to Atlanta. No. 1 seeds Dawson County (Class 3A) and Jefferson (Class 5A) were ousted from the playoffs. No. 2 seed Lumpkin County (Class 3A) fell to Oconee County at home, and East Jackson (Class 2A), Lakeview Academy (GIAA) and Commerce (Class A D1) all lost.
Metro private school says other teams conspiring to block basketball team from playing
ROKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta private school said other schools are conspiring to block its basketball team from playing games. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at Wilson Academy in Conyers, where the issue could keep students from getting much-needed college scholarships. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Athens lawmaker to serve in House leadership post
Effingham County state Rep Jon Burns will be the next Speaker of the Georgia House: he was chosen in Monday’s legislative caucus in Atlanta to take over for Blue Ridge Republican David Ralston, who is stepping down after twelve years in the Speaker’s chair. Athens state Representative Houston...
More jobs in Covington | Gov. Kemp announces new electric vertical aircraft manufacturing facility
COVINGTON, Ga. — Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced Monday the addition of a new aircraft manufacturing facility coming to Georgia. Archer Aviation will create over 1,000 jobs and invest $118 million over 10 years, according to the governor. The aerospace company which is based in Santa Clara, California currently...
wuga.org
Early Voting Times for Runoff Extended in Clarke County
After nearly a nearly five-hour long meeting, the Clarke County Board of Elections has agreed to extend advanced voting. According to elections staff, the ACC library will not be available for early voting. Board Chairman Raffle says the facility is usually the second most popular voting precinct during early voting, but several locations will be open. All polling locations will close at 5 pm on Friday, December 2nd. For more information on times and locations, visit the ACC Government’s website.
DeKalb sets early voting schedule for runoff, with plenty of caveats
DeKalb County’s election board has set an early voting schedule for next month’s U.S. Senate runoff....
Several FoCo campgrounds closed for annual deer hunt
The US Army Corp of Engineers will be conducting a quota deer hunt on the land around Buford Dam from Nov. 15 through 17(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) The US Army Corp of Engineers will be conducting a quota deer hunt on the land around Buford Dam from Tuesday, November 15 through Thursday, November 17.
Comments / 0