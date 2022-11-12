ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dawgnation.com

CFP Committee defends Georgia at No. 1, compares to Ohio State and Michigan

ATHENS — The College Football Playoff Committee was put on the spot late Tuesday night with questions about Georgia compared to Big Ten powerhouses Ohio State and Michigan. The Buckeyes and Wolverines, like the Bulldogs, are 10-0 and the winner of the Ohio State-Michigan game will likely sail into the CFP final four after facing a yet-to-be-determined three-loss opponent from the Big Ten West Division.
COLUMBUS, OH
DawgsDaily

Georgia Opens as Heavy Favorite Over LSU

The Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers are getting ready to face off in the SEC Championship game on Dec. 3. It will be the fifth time that the two teams have played one another for the conference title. As for this year's matchup, Georgia has opened as an early 16-point favorite over the Tigers, ...
BATON ROUGE, LA
dawgnation.com

How Georgia football-LSU SEC championship game will impact College Football Playoff

ATHENS — There wasn’t much celebrating for Georgia after it punched its ticket to Atlanta, as the 45-19 win over Mississippi State locked up the SEC East for Georgia. “We have bigger goals than just winning the SEC East,” wide receiver Kearis Jackson said. “On the record, I have no SEC championship wins and that’s something I’m looking forward to.”
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia football winners and losers following SEC East-clinching win

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers following SEC East-clinching win. Winner: Kearis Jackson. Ladd McConkey deserves praise for...
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

5-star EDGE and Top Georgia Bulldog Target Sets Commitment Date

ATHENS - One of Georgia’s top 2023 targets on defense is ready to make his commitment. That would be 5-star Samuel M'Pemba‍, who has announced that he will be making his commitment on December 4th, one day after Georgia plays LSU for the 2022 SEC Championship. If you’ve...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia projected 15-point SEC title game favorite, but Takeo Spikes asserts LSU has best shot at upset

ATHENS — LSU has a better chance of beating Georgia this season than any team in the nation, according to SEC Network analyst Takeo Spikes. Spikes, an All-American at Auburn in 1997, expressed that sentiment during the SEC Football Final show on Saturday night after the Tigers and Bulldogs clinched a spot in the Dec. 3 SEC Championship Game.
BATON ROUGE, LA
accesswdun.com

Football: Buford, Gainesville headline Week 2 playoff radio coverage

Only a half dozen Northeast Georgia area teams remain on the road to Atlanta. No. 1 seeds Dawson County (Class 3A) and Jefferson (Class 5A) were ousted from the playoffs. No. 2 seed Lumpkin County (Class 3A) fell to Oconee County at home, and East Jackson (Class 2A), Lakeview Academy (GIAA) and Commerce (Class A D1) all lost.
GAINESVILLE, GA
WGAU

Athens lawmaker to serve in House leadership post

Effingham County state Rep Jon Burns will be the next Speaker of the Georgia House: he was chosen in Monday’s legislative caucus in Atlanta to take over for Blue Ridge Republican David Ralston, who is stepping down after twelve years in the Speaker’s chair. Athens state Representative Houston...
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Early Voting Times for Runoff Extended in Clarke County

After nearly a nearly five-hour long meeting, the Clarke County Board of Elections has agreed to extend advanced voting. According to elections staff, the ACC library will not be available for early voting. Board Chairman Raffle says the facility is usually the second most popular voting precinct during early voting, but several locations will be open. All polling locations will close at 5 pm on Friday, December 2nd. For more information on times and locations, visit the ACC Government’s website.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy