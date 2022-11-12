Read full article on original website
Rock Guitarist Dies
Sad news coming out of Ireland today with word that Garry Roberts, the guitarist who co-founded the Rock band “Boomtown Rats,” has died at 72, according to an obituary posted by the Telegraph on Tuesday morning.
Complex
Bhad Bhabie Fires Back After Blackfishing Accusations Over New Makeover
Bhad Bhabie has revealed her new makeover, and people are taking issue with it. The 19-year-old took to Instagram to show off her look, which prompted many to accuse her of Blackfishing. She responded to the viral backlash by posting a screenshot of a text message conversation on her Instagram Stories, where she asked someone to send her a picture of the foundation she uses.
Dustin Diamond of "Saved By The Bell": A Tragic Hollywood Tale
He was beloved for years as one of TV's kindest nerds. But his life was cut too short. It's been almost two years since Dustin Diamond, one of the stars of the 1990's TV show, Saved by the Bell, died at the age of 44 in February 2021. That was less than a month after being diagnosed with stage IV small cell carcinoma. “In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution," his rep Roger Paul told Us Magazine at the time. “Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful.”
Elle
Blake Lively Showed Rare Look at Maternity Style During Night Out With Friends
On Friday night, actress Blake Lively stepped out with a friend in Manhattan for an evening on the town, showing off a rare maternity look. The 35-year-old is expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds; she revealed her pregnancy on the red carpet at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit in September, wearing a short gold sequined dress that stretched over her baby bump.
EW.com
Yes, that's Lindsay Lohan's sister in Falling for Christmas
Lindsay Lohan kept it in the family this holiday season with her new Netflix movie Falling for Christmas. The star's younger sister Aliana Lohan, 28, appears in a few scenes in the holiday rom-com as Bianca, a stylist for the elder Lohan's character, Sierra Belmont. She first pops up in the opening sequence, which sees Belmont and her glam squad entering her suite to prepare her for the day, asking if she'd like to try on a pair of "vegan leather" slacks.
The Hollywood Gossip
Farrah Abraham Freaks Fans Out With Latest Selfie: WTF Happened to Her FACE?!
In a sense, Farrah Abraham is very popular. With an Instagram following of nearly 3 million, the former Teen Mom star reportedly earns tens of thousands each month through sponsored content posts. But we can’t help but think that the people who are paying Farrah to endorse their products have...
Bandmember Ousted from Popular Rock Band Over New Allegations
Brandon Fried, drummer for the popular rock band, The Neighbourhood, has reportedly been ousted from the band following allegations that he groped a woman at a bar, according to CNN.
Taylor Lautner Marries Tay Dome In Romantic California Ceremony: See 1st Pics
Team Jacob fans, stand down! Taylor Lautner is officially a married man. The Twilight Hunk, 30, tied the knot with fiancée Taylor “Tay” Dome on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Epoch Estate Wines near Paso Robles, California. The couple were seen sharing a romantic kiss in the stunning photos published by Daily Mail, which also gave fans a look at Tay’s gown. She wore a long white dress with a tulle skirt accented with floral appliqué with a sleeveless cut. She also added a traditional sheer veil. Meanwhile, Taylor was dapper in a black tuxedo.
Dave Chappelle Uses ‘SNL’ Monologue to Echo Kanye’s Antisemitism
On the first Saturday Night Live episode after each of the past two presidential elections, Dave Chappelle served as host and used the opportunity to share his thoughts about the state of American politics. The comedian returned for a third time this week after the midterms, but this time something was different.It was Chappelle’s first time hosting SNL since he came under fire for a slew of transphobic jokes in his latest Netflix special The Closer. And before he even took the stage at Studio 8H for his monologue, there was palpable anger on social media and the threat of...
Elle
Kim Petras Shares Her Spiritual Enlightenment Playlist
Press Play is a recurring column that looks at (and listens to) the songs that have shaped the life and work of beloved musical artists. Growing up in rural Germany, Kim Petras would watch her sisters and friends receive communion at church, feeling excluded but also conflicted. “As someone who’s been transgender my whole life, I never fit into [organized] religion,” she says. “I had a lot of religious friends, and I would go to their First Communion and things like that, but I was never really accepted into that world because who I am opposes what is acceptable in religion.” She feels lucky to have parents who never forced her to conform, “but everybody else had a chance to be religious, and I never did. So for me, it’s been a lifelong struggle to find spirituality in other ways.”
wegotthiscovered.com
A ridiculous comic book adaptation starring Chris Evans’ girlfriend smashes into the Netflix top 10
Sometimes a concept sounds so strange and off the wall you’re convinced it’s a fake movie shown before Tropic Thunder or a movie the gang would watch in an episode of Seinfeld. Other times it’s actually one of Netflix’s biggest releases. Warrior Nun has fought through...
"Survivor" Star Dies
“Survivor” star Roger Sexton has died at the age of 76, according to the New York Post. Sexton was part of the sixth season of the hit CBS reality series. The season was filmed in the Amazon in South America, according to the Post.
Popculture
'70s Rock Legend Nik Turner Dead at 82
Nik Turner, the multi-instrumentalist and member of the space rock pioneers Hawkwind, has died. He was 82. Tuner died on Thursday, Nov. 10, his family announced on his Facebook page. "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Nik Turner – The Mighty Thunder Rider, who passed away peacefully...
wegotthiscovered.com
A genre-bending horror Western sees renewed praise for its shocking brutality
There’s an age-old debate over when a movie goes from thriller to outright horror, and what exact elements make something horror. Stephen King said there’s three types of horror, gross-out, and terror. Where do cannibals in the American frontier days fit in, though? Because the debate was swirled...
John Mayer’s Girlfriends Keep Getting Younger And Younger—Wait ‘Til You See The 22-Year-Old He Was Caught With!
John Mayer was just spotted with a much younger actress— Mad Men alum Kiernan Shipka— and their outing has caused quite the stir on Twitter and elsewhere from fans who are wondering if the two are dating or romantically involved. Mayer, 45, and Shipka, 22, were seen by paparazzi on what appeared to be a dinner date at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant last weekend in Santa Monica, California. The idea of the “Daughters” singer possibly dating Shipka caused lots of controversy on social media, with many of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star’s fans expressing their concerns regarding their notable age gap.
Women's Health
Katharine McPhee Foster Has Strong Abs (With A Peek Of Toned Leg) In A Crop Top, High-Slit Skirt Set In Photos
Katharine McPhee Foster isn't just busy launching a jewelry line, she's also hitting the streets of New York City in a trendy new set. The singer, 38, showed off her sculpted core and a peek of her strong leg in a high-slit skirt paired with a crop top. Kat is...
wegotthiscovered.com
Alexa Nikolas claims Seth MacFarlane ‘hired me to abuse me’ over job at ‘Family Guy’
Former Zoey101 star Alexa Nikolas, who has spoken out repeatedly about the alleged inappropriate behavior of show creator Dan Schneider, has now made similar claims regarding the behind-the-scenes atmosphere of Family Guy. Nikolas guest starred on the show’s season nine episode “Brothers & Sisters.” In a series of Tweets posted earlier today Nikolas has called creator and showrunner Seth MacFarlane a “creep” and alleged that he hired young actresses in order to prey upon them.
Collider
New 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' Images Introduce Christopher Robin
Although it’s been less than a year, it feels like we’ve been waiting for decades for the arrival of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey. Part of the reason is that the film was initially rumored to be arriving in time for 2022’s spooky season, before receiving a one-day-only release in the U.S. on February 15, 2023, with streaming options anticipated to be announced any day now. Luckily for us, the Rhys Frake-Waterfield-directed feature has dropped a new set of exclusive images to IGN, giving us another look at the bloody horror that’s stalking the Hundred Acre Wood and the boy who turned a colorful utopia into a gruesome horror fest.
Collider
‘Beetlejuice 2’: The Story Behind the Sequel That Refuses to Die
In 1988, one undead figure showed up in movie theaters and captured the imaginations of moviegoers. That figure was Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), the titular lead character of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. A precursor to Burton and Keaton's further collaborations for the first two Batman movies, Beetlejuice reaffirmed Burton's interest in grotesque weirdos and strange streaks of dark humor. Turns out, he wasn't the only one interested in those elements since Beetlejuice turned into a sizable box office hit for Warner Bros. In fact, it was so profitable that Warner Bros. has been constantly pursuing a sequel ever since the original film came out. These efforts have never produced a follow-up, but that hasn't stopped the studio from trying.
suggest.com
How Rosie Perez Rose Above Tragedy And Trauma To Build A Successful Acting Career
Many successful people must overcome daunting roadblocks to reach their personal and career goals, and Rosie Perez is one of them. This gifted actress from Bushwick, New York, had a very traumatic upbringing and weathered more major crises in adulthood. Despite all that, nothing—including PTSD, anxiety, and dysthymia (a form...
