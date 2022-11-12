Class of 2023 four-star guard Kanaan Carlyle signs NLI with Stanford: ‘He’s got some unteachable gifts’

Read full article on original website
Richard Jefferson says he’s taking Klay Thompson over Stephen Curry if he needed a ‘set shot’ with his life on the line
Former NBA player and current NBA analyst Richard Jefferson had an interesting take about who he would rather shoot for his life between Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Obviously, Curry and Thompson are two of the greatest shooters in NBA history, but Jefferson may have a different pick than most when it comes to the Golden State Warriors sharpshooters.
Kings coach Mike Brown on Sunday’s 122-115 win over the Warriors, performance from Domantas Sabonis
SACARAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown talks about Sunday’s 122-115 victory over the Warriors, facing Golden State for the third time in the first 12 games, getting to a .500 record after the 0-4 start to the season and the dominant performance from Domantas Sabonis.
Yardbarker
Warriors pulling Moses Moody from rotation for foreseeable future?
The Golden State Warriors have decided to make one of their players a professional bench decoration for the time being. Before Sunday’s game against the Sacramento Kings, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters that guard Moses Moody is out of the rotation at the moment. Kerr said that “turnovers and fouling” have been problem areas for Moody but that he expects Moody will return to the mix soon, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.
Celtics Injury Report: Boston Receives Negative News Ahead of Tilt With Hawks
The Boston Celtics will be shorthanded as they look to earn their eighth straight win Wednesday night as they take on the Atlanta Hawks. Boston released its initial injury report for the tilt Tuesady afternoon and listed starting point guard Marcus Smart as probable for the showdown due to ...
3 reasons why Jordan Poole should request a trade from the Golden State Warriors
Despite only starting in three of his first 14 games, Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole continues to show that
Stanford Daily
Stanford imposter admitted to Class of 2027 for showing most demonstrated interest ever
Editor’s Note: This article is purely satirical and fictitious. All attributions in this article are not genuine, and this story should be read in the context of pure entertainment only. William Curry, following his brief stint as a Stanford impostor living in the basement of Crothers, was recently admitted...
Pac-12 Offensive Coordinator Fired Sunday Night
Another Sunday night, another college football coaching change. According to reports out of California, the Cal Bears have fired two prominent offensive coaches on Sunday evening. Both offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave and offensive line coach Angus McClure have been fired by the Pac-12 program. "Cal offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave and...
California's No. 1 2025 prospect Jadyn Hudson talks fall visits, offseason plans
Pittsburg (Calif.) 2025 athlete Jadyn Hudson has kept himself busy this fall. He's been to games at Oklahoma and Georgia and has several more visits he'd like to take in the next two weeks as the regular season wraps. Then there is a busy slate of visits for the offseason.
KTVU FOX 2
Tim Hardaway apologizes for distasteful rape remark during Warriors broadcast
OAKLAND, Calif. - Former NBA star Tim Hardaway came under fire after he made a distasteful remark during the broadcast of the Warriors and Spurs matchup Monday night. Hardaway was recently inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame, joining former teammates Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond. To celebrate, the trio reunited for a one-night "Run TMC" broadcast as play-by-play announcers.
Yardbarker
The Warriors Have Fallen To A New Low
It’s been a long time since things were this bad for the Golden State Warriors. The reigning NBA champions were taken down by the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night, wiped out by their Western Conference rivals and falling to a 5-8 record. 5-8 isn’t the worst record in the...
THE PLAY, as Told by the People Who Lived It
On the 40th anniversary of the five-lateral play in the 1982 Cal-Stanford game, we present a story that appeared in the San Francisco Chronicle in 1992
