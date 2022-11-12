ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Class of 2023 four-star guard Kanaan Carlyle signs NLI with Stanford: ‘He’s got some unteachable gifts’

By Jacob Polacheck
zagsblog.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Cavaliers Nation

Richard Jefferson says he’s taking Klay Thompson over Stephen Curry if he needed a ‘set shot’ with his life on the line

Former NBA player and current NBA analyst Richard Jefferson had an interesting take about who he would rather shoot for his life between Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Obviously, Curry and Thompson are two of the greatest shooters in NBA history, but Jefferson may have a different pick than most when it comes to the Golden State Warriors sharpshooters.
Yardbarker

Warriors pulling Moses Moody from rotation for foreseeable future?

The Golden State Warriors have decided to make one of their players a professional bench decoration for the time being. Before Sunday’s game against the Sacramento Kings, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters that guard Moses Moody is out of the rotation at the moment. Kerr said that “turnovers and fouling” have been problem areas for Moody but that he expects Moody will return to the mix soon, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors pulling 1 notable player from rotation

The Golden State Warriors have decided to make one of their players a professional bench decoration for the time being. Before Sunday’s game against the Sacramento Kings, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters that guard Moses Moody is out of the rotation at the moment. Kerr said that “turnovers and fouling” have been problem areas for Moody but that he expects Moody will return to the mix soon, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Spun

Pac-12 Offensive Coordinator Fired Sunday Night

Another Sunday night, another college football coaching change. According to reports out of California, the Cal Bears have fired two prominent offensive coaches on Sunday evening. Both offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave and offensive line coach Angus McClure have been fired by the Pac-12 program. "Cal offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave and...
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Tim Hardaway apologizes for distasteful rape remark during Warriors broadcast

OAKLAND, Calif. - Former NBA star Tim Hardaway came under fire after he made a distasteful remark during the broadcast of the Warriors and Spurs matchup Monday night. Hardaway was recently inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame, joining former teammates Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond. To celebrate, the trio reunited for a one-night "Run TMC" broadcast as play-by-play announcers.
OAKLAND, CA
Yardbarker

The Warriors Have Fallen To A New Low

It’s been a long time since things were this bad for the Golden State Warriors. The reigning NBA champions were taken down by the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night, wiped out by their Western Conference rivals and falling to a 5-8 record. 5-8 isn’t the worst record in the...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy