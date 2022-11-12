ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

Akron defeats Morgan State 65-59

AKRON, Ohio — Led by Enrique Freeman's 17 points, the Akron Zips defeated the Morgan State Bears 65-59 on Tuesday night. The Zips improved to 2-1 with the win and the Bears fell to 1-3.
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy