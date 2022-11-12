Read full article on original website
Thyroid hormone signaling in energy homeostasis and energy metabolism
Metabolism is regulated by the hypothalamus through a complex neural circuitry that controls the amount of energy that is ingested and utilized at any given time. Important components of this system include sensation of hunger, satiety, autonomic nervous system activity, and the endocrine system. Through clinical observation of experimental and pathological conditions it became clear that the thyroid hormone (TH) is a main regulator of metabolic rate.1 For example, in severe hypothyroidism the total body energy expenditure (EE) can slow down by as much as 50%.2 Under normal physiological conditions the intact hypothalamic-pituitary-thyroid (HPT) axis maintains stable serum TH levels, resulting in a steady contribution of TH to EE and energy homeostasis.3 In contrast, during fasting or caloric restriction, there is an adaptive decrease in EE, much of which is determined by a fall in circulating TH levels.4,5.
Involvement of gonadotropin-inhibitory hormone in pubertal disorders induced by thyroid status
Thyroid hormones (THs; thyroxine, T4 and triiodothyronine, T3), known as regulators of metabolism, development and growth1–3, play an important role in proper development and function of the reproductive system, particularly in pubertal onset4, 5. It was shown that conversion of T4 to bioactive T3 is increased with entry into puberty6, thus delayed pubertal onset is often observed clinically in children with hypothyroidism; sometimes, precocious puberty in case of extreme hypothyroidism7–9. Pubertal onset is regulated in part by a brain-dependent process, whereby increased pulsatile secretion of hypothalamic gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) leads to the activation of pituitary-gonadal axis to awake the entire reproductive system10. There are some explanations on how abnormal thyroid status leads to pubertal disorders based on the multilevel interactions of the two neuroendocrine systems, the hypothalamus-pituitary-thyroid (HPT) axis and the hypothalamus-pituitary-gonadal (HPG) axis. First, elevated levels of thyrotropin-releasing hormone in hypothyroidism induce hyperprolactinemia and alter GnRH pulsatile secretion, which lead to a delay in luteinizing hormone (LH) response, thus result in delayed puberty11. Second, increased thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) levels activate gonadal function by stimulating follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) receptor expressed in gonads, because the structure of FSH and TSH receptors is very similar, which is responsible for precocious puberty12, 13. Although some mediators in HPT-HPG interaction have been suggested11–13, the mechanism underlying how TH acts on the HPG axis has not been fully elucidated. Additionally, studies on the effect of abnormal thyroid status, hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism, on reproductive development have produced conflicting results14, 15. Parallel studies that compare the effects of hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism on pubertal onset via HPG regulation have a potential to answer these questions.
