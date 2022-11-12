Read full article on original website
This Diner in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensGreensboro, NC
This Tiny North Carolina Town is Home to One of the Best Bakeries in the CountryTravel MavenGraham, NC
6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy optionsThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
The Juicy Crab opening November 7th in GreensboroThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Wing-shaped UFO reported at tree top level over NC couple's backyardRoger MarshHigh Point, NC
elonphoenix.com
Phoenix Hosts North Dakota Thursday at 8 p.m.
ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men's basketball team hosts North Dakota at Schar Center on Thursday night, Nov. 17. Tipoff between the Phoenix and the Fighting Hawks is set for 8 p.m. HOW TO FOLLOW. • Thursday's game will be streamed live on FloHoops. • Listen to the...
elonphoenix.com
Phoenix Adds Six to 2023 Recruiting Class
ELON, N.C. – The Elon University softball team and head coach Kathy Bocock announced their 2023 signing class on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The Phoenix welcomes the six-member class of Teagan Baulsir, Anna Dew, Peyton Fitzpatrick, Greta Hessenthaler, Lia Miller and Ella Roberson to its program beginning in the fall of 2023.
elonphoenix.com
Volleyball Ready for CAA Tournament Quarterfinal Against Northeastern
ELON, N.C. – The Elon University volleyball team begins its postseason on Thursday at the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament, as the No. 5 seeded Phoenix will face No. 4 seed Northeastern in the quarterfinals. COVERAGE. Live stats for the match will be available (follow links on the Elon Volleyball...
elonphoenix.com
Elon Loses Five-Set Thriller to Stony Brook on Senior Day
ELON, N.C. – The Elon University volleyball team ended its regular season with a five-set defeat against Stony Brook on Sunday. With the victory, Stony Brook secured the eighth and final spot in next week's Colonial Athletic Association Tournament, finishing the regular season with a 10-15 overall record and 5-11 mark in CAA play. With the loss, Elon finished in a tie for third in the CAA with an overall record of 13-13 and a 10-6 conference mark.
elonphoenix.com
Volleyball Welcomes Four Additions for 2023
ELON, N.C. – The Elon University volleyball team and head coach Mary Tendler announced the addition of four future Phoenix on Wednesday. Caroline Berlekamp (Liberty Union-Thurston High School/Baltimore, Ohio), Keira Kasten (Libertyville High School/Libertyville, Ill.), Cameron Lanier (Cedar Ridge High School/Hillsborough, N.C.) and Jessica Parker (St. Charles North High School/St. Charles, Ill.) will join the Phoenix beginning in 2023.
elonphoenix.com
James' Game-Winner Lifts WBB To Thrilling Win Over High Point
ELON, N.C. — Ajia James made two 3-pointers in the final 1:22 – including the game-winner with five seconds left – as the Elon women's basketball team secured a dramatic 60-57 win over High Point in its home opener Sunday at Schar Center. Playing in her first...
fbschedules.com
Clemson, North Carolina to play in ACC Championship
The 2022 ACC Football Championship Game is set with the Clemson Tigers facing the North Carolina Tar Heels. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (8pm ET, ABC). Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC) clinched the Atlantic Division title by virtue of...
This Diner in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for a great Diner place in North Carolina, you have to add this diner to your list.
elonphoenix.com
Elon's Graduation Success Rate Paces CAA For Sixth Straight Year
Elon, N.C. – The NCAA recently announced the 2021-22 Graduation Success Rate (GSR) and Federal Graduation Rate data for all Division I institutions as part of the annual NCAA Division I Academic Performance Program. This year's Elon-specific data is highlighted by an overall single-year GSR of 97 percent, which...
kiss951.com
Two North Carolina Spots the Best Cheap Vacations in the U.S.
Looking for something to do soon? We have plenty of breaks and things coming up, so why not enjoy the time and take a cheap vacation? Sometimes people need a quick little weekend getaway just to breathe and decompress. Weekend vacations are always some of my favorites, honestly. It gives you just enough time to have fun, relax, and forget about a rough week. So, why not find a fun place to take a little drive and enjoy yourself?
WYFF4.com
WYFF 4 announces new evening anchor team
GREENVILLE, S.C. — WYFF 4 welcomes Sydney Shadrix and Aaron Baker to the news team as co-anchors on the weekday 5 p.m. newscast. They will follow WYFF News 4 at 4 p.m. with Gabrielle Komorowski and Jane Robelot. Carol Clarke and Nigel Robertson round out the evening anchor lineup on WYFF News 4 at 6 p.m.
Explore the Abandoned Village of Henry River Mill in North Carolina
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
Winston-Salem police investigating drive-by shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are investigating a drive-by shooting. FOX8 is told a 21-year-old man was grazed by a bullet on Pinedale Drive. There is no suspect information at this time. This is a developing story.
Road closed after crash with injuries in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A street in Greensboro is closed following a crash with injuries Tuesday night, according to police. Officer said the 2900 block of Patterson Street is closed until further notice. Traffic has been diverted to South Holden Road. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route of...
Dog abandoned at Greensboro park with bookbag and note finds a new home
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The dog that was abandoned at a Greensboro park with a bookbag and note has found a new home, according to Guilford County Animal Services. Officials with the center said he was left at the park on Halloween and was roaming around looking for his owner. Phil Valla was one […]
hypebeast.com
Guilty By Association Will Present Its First ArtCities Program
The inaugural edition will highlight five BIPOC artists from Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Guilty by Association (GBA) is a new digital platform that aims to empower underrepresented communities across the creative industry. Co-founded by Karen Wong, former director of the New Museum in Manhattan, along with Derek Wiggins, who has produced a number of collaborations for Nike, adidas, and Supreme, the two look to shift the paradigm within the art world by highlighting overlooked talent, redistributing wealth and transforming what is seen by many as an antiquated system.
4 killed in head-on collision in North Carolina, including 2 teenagers
The Highway Patrol said alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.
avlwatchdog.org
UNC Asheville Senior, 21, Ousts Incumbent Haywood County Tax Collector
Most college seniors have a lot on their minds, whether it’s making sure to graduate on time or worrying about how to secure a “real job.”. Sebastian Cothran, a 21-year-old UNC Asheville senior, might just have a little more on his plate than most of his classmates. A Republican, Cothran won the job of Haywood County Tax Collector in the Nov. 8 election, unseating incumbent Democrat Greg West — and finding himself responsible for collecting $40 million in county tax revenues.
North Carolina Teachers to Get up to $2,000 in Bonuses
Teachers in North Carolina will be getting up to $2,000 in bonuses. This is approved by the Wake County Public School System (WCPSS). (source) The program name is LETRS professional learning bonus. It will cost about $16 million to give out these bonus checks. (source)
North Carolina Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
North Carolina has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about North Carolina's very own version of Area 51.
