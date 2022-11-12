ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Card Chronicle

Louisville drops third straight game by 1-point

The good news Tuesday night was that, for the first time this season, Louisville men’s basketball fans got to celebrate a Cardinal victory inside the KFC Yum Center. The bad news is that moments later it was taken away. A last second layup by U of L guard El...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Opponent Breakdown: NC State Wolfpack Offense

Dave Doeren entered the 2022 season with high hopes of building on one of the best seasons in Wolfpack history in 2021. Much of that hinged on the right arm of his star quarterback, Devin Leary. However, the offense never reached its potential and Devin Leary was lost for the season a few weeks ago. But, Doeren has been able to keep winning with MJ Morris taking over and playing like anything but a true freshman.
RALEIGH, NC
The Spun

College Basketball World Can't Believe Louisville's Latest Upset Loss

The Louisville Cardinals are 0-3 to start the 2022-23 season. The Kenny Payne-led squad dropped yet another upset loss on Tuesday night, falling to App State at home. After overcoming a 17-point first-half lead for the Mountaineers, the Cardinals lost in crushing fashion. The team fell 60-61 after a game-winning layup for El Ellis was waived off upon review.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Kickoff time set for Louisville-Kentucky Governor’s Cup battle

Louisville’s annual Battle for the Governor’s Cup game has been slotted for a 3 p.m. kickoff in Lexington on Saturday, Nov. 26. The SEC Network will have the television coverage of the game. The Cards are currently in the midst of their worst stretch against the Cats since...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

UofL football to honor Virginia players killed in shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville football team will honor the victims of the shooting at the University of Virginia. Three members of the Virginia football team were killed on Sunday night. Police say Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. shot the victims onboard a charter bus returning to campus...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Top prep standout D.J. Wagner, grandson of Louisville great Milt Wagner, picks Kentucky

Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players. Authorities said a University of Virginia student and former member of the school’s football team fatally shot three current players as they returned from a field trip. The shooting set off panic and a 12-hour lockdown of the campus until the suspect was captured Monday. Students who were told to shelter in place beginning late Sunday described terrifying hours in hiding. While police searched for the gunman through the night, students sought safety in closets, dorm rooms, libraries and apartments. They listened to police scanners and tried to remember everything they were taught as children during active-shooter drills. The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.
LOUISVILLE, KY
KISS 106

Hang Out with Life-Sized Unicorns at Unicorn World in Louisville, KY

You're invited to spend a magical day in the world of unicorns in Louisville this December. There's something about the mythical creatures known as unicorns that is fascinating to so many people, kids especially. Even here at work, our boss tells us to be "unicorns", and we have so many unicorn themed things around the office. If you or your kids are fans of unicorns, you have the opportunity to be immersed in a world full of them in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Ash Jurberg

The Louisville actress giving away millions

I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on an actress from Louisville, Kentucky, who has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Jennifer Lawrence is famous for acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Opening day announcement expected next week for Topgolf in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An announcement is expected next week on when Topgolf Louisville will open, according to a spokesperson for Topgolf. The golf entertainment complex had people walking in and out Friday night, for what an employee described as "family night" events. "Louisville needed Topgolf, I can't wait for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

PHOTOS: Here’s Every Pizza You Can Try During Louisville Pizza Week

It's Louisville Pizza Week until Nov. 20, which means that certain restaurants in the Louisville area are offering special pizzas for $9 each. We've put together a slideshow with one photo from each restaurant to show you the options on offer this week. (All of the names and descriptions come directly from the restaurants themselves.)
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Community leaders call on Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg to build a better west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community leaders are challenging Louisville's next mayor to build a better West End during his time in office. Reverend Charles Elliott, Jr., retired Louisville Metro police officer Ray Barker and other activists gathered at the corner of 18th and Broadway Tuesday morning to outline what they want to see in West Louisville, as a way to hold Craig Greenberg and other city leaders accountable.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Big Bad Breakfast's 2nd Louisville location pays tribute to Dean Corbett

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city's second Big Bad Breakfast location opened Tuesday on Norton Healthcare Boulevard in east Louisville. The brunch spot — in the building formerly housing Corbett's — will pay tribute to Dean Corbett by putting "Deano's Scamble" on the specialty menu. The dish features mushrooms, scrambled eggs, bourbon glazed onions, deep fried oysters, truffle aioli and sherry vinaigrette-dressed arugula topped with goat cheese crumbles.
LOUISVILLE, KY

