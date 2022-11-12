Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Louisville actress giving away millionsAsh JurbergLouisville, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright lightRoger MarshNew Albany, IN
One missing of 11 escaped cows in Louisville located in the Highlands neighborhoodAmarie M.Louisville, KY
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
Card Chronicle
Open Thread: Louisville vs. Appalachian State
I feel it in my bones: Louisville is going to win a basketball game tonight.
Louisville's waved off buzzer-beater dooms it to wrong kind of history
For a few fleeting seconds, college basketball’s most desperate team thought it could finally celebrate its first victory of the season. A swarm of Louisville players mobbed senior guard El Ellis in one corner of the floor as jubilant fans raised their arms in relief. There was only one...
Card Chronicle
Louisville drops third straight game by 1-point
The good news Tuesday night was that, for the first time this season, Louisville men’s basketball fans got to celebrate a Cardinal victory inside the KFC Yum Center. The bad news is that moments later it was taken away. A last second layup by U of L guard El...
What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 61-60 Loss vs. Appalachian State
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program nearly captured their first win of the season against Appalachian State, but the game-winning layup was waived off, plummeting the Cardinals to 0-3 on the season in the process. Here's what head coach Kenny Payne, guard Hercy Miller and forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield...
wdrb.com
WATCH | Kenny Payne speaks after Louisville's loss to Appalachian State
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville men's basketball coach Kenny Payne speaks after the Cardinals lost to Appalachian State at the KFC Yum! Center on Nov. 15, 2022. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
Card Chronicle
Opponent Breakdown: NC State Wolfpack Offense
Dave Doeren entered the 2022 season with high hopes of building on one of the best seasons in Wolfpack history in 2021. Much of that hinged on the right arm of his star quarterback, Devin Leary. However, the offense never reached its potential and Devin Leary was lost for the season a few weeks ago. But, Doeren has been able to keep winning with MJ Morris taking over and playing like anything but a true freshman.
College Basketball World Can't Believe Louisville's Latest Upset Loss
The Louisville Cardinals are 0-3 to start the 2022-23 season. The Kenny Payne-led squad dropped yet another upset loss on Tuesday night, falling to App State at home. After overcoming a 17-point first-half lead for the Mountaineers, the Cardinals lost in crushing fashion. The team fell 60-61 after a game-winning layup for El Ellis was waived off upon review.
stateoflouisville.com
Amid a rebuild, there’s one thing Louisville basketball fans will not accept in 2022-23
Louisville basketball is off to a historically bad start in 2022. While fans can quickly turn a blind eye to a poor start, a certain intensity and effort will always be expected. The expectations heading into new Louisville basketball head coach Kenny Payne’s first season were at an all-time low....
Card Chronicle
Kickoff time set for Louisville-Kentucky Governor’s Cup battle
Louisville’s annual Battle for the Governor’s Cup game has been slotted for a 3 p.m. kickoff in Lexington on Saturday, Nov. 26. The SEC Network will have the television coverage of the game. The Cards are currently in the midst of their worst stretch against the Cats since...
WLKY.com
UofL football to honor Virginia players killed in shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville football team will honor the victims of the shooting at the University of Virginia. Three members of the Virginia football team were killed on Sunday night. Police say Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. shot the victims onboard a charter bus returning to campus...
wdrb.com
Top prep standout D.J. Wagner, grandson of Louisville great Milt Wagner, picks Kentucky
Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players. Authorities said a University of Virginia student and former member of the school’s football team fatally shot three current players as they returned from a field trip. The shooting set off panic and a 12-hour lockdown of the campus until the suspect was captured Monday. Students who were told to shelter in place beginning late Sunday described terrifying hours in hiding. While police searched for the gunman through the night, students sought safety in closets, dorm rooms, libraries and apartments. They listened to police scanners and tried to remember everything they were taught as children during active-shooter drills. The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Hang Out with Life-Sized Unicorns at Unicorn World in Louisville, KY
You're invited to spend a magical day in the world of unicorns in Louisville this December. There's something about the mythical creatures known as unicorns that is fascinating to so many people, kids especially. Even here at work, our boss tells us to be "unicorns", and we have so many unicorn themed things around the office. If you or your kids are fans of unicorns, you have the opportunity to be immersed in a world full of them in Louisville.
The Louisville actress giving away millions
I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on an actress from Louisville, Kentucky, who has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Jennifer Lawrence is famous for acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
wdrb.com
Opening day announcement expected next week for Topgolf in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An announcement is expected next week on when Topgolf Louisville will open, according to a spokesperson for Topgolf. The golf entertainment complex had people walking in and out Friday night, for what an employee described as "family night" events. "Louisville needed Topgolf, I can't wait for...
leoweekly.com
PHOTOS: Here’s Every Pizza You Can Try During Louisville Pizza Week
It's Louisville Pizza Week until Nov. 20, which means that certain restaurants in the Louisville area are offering special pizzas for $9 each. We've put together a slideshow with one photo from each restaurant to show you the options on offer this week. (All of the names and descriptions come directly from the restaurants themselves.)
WLKY.com
Community leaders call on Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg to build a better west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community leaders are challenging Louisville's next mayor to build a better West End during his time in office. Reverend Charles Elliott, Jr., retired Louisville Metro police officer Ray Barker and other activists gathered at the corner of 18th and Broadway Tuesday morning to outline what they want to see in West Louisville, as a way to hold Craig Greenberg and other city leaders accountable.
wdrb.com
Louisville teen rap group focused on social justice issues hopes to catch Jack Harlow's attention
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Real Young Prodigys is hoping to catch Jack Harlow's attention before his upcoming Louisville performance. "We're from the Ville he's from the Ville. It makes sense," member D'Angelia McMillian said. The Louisville teenagers are hoping to get some time on stage with Harlow to raise...
wdrb.com
Big Bad Breakfast's 2nd Louisville location pays tribute to Dean Corbett
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city's second Big Bad Breakfast location opened Tuesday on Norton Healthcare Boulevard in east Louisville. The brunch spot — in the building formerly housing Corbett's — will pay tribute to Dean Corbett by putting "Deano's Scamble" on the specialty menu. The dish features mushrooms, scrambled eggs, bourbon glazed onions, deep fried oysters, truffle aioli and sherry vinaigrette-dressed arugula topped with goat cheese crumbles.
WLKY.com
Louisville Pizza Week returns with several restaurants featuring $9 signature pies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville pizza lovers have something to celebrate this week as Louisville Pizza Week returns. From Nov. 14 to 20, participating pizza restaurants will be baking up a signature pie for which they will only charge $9. It is billed as a way for people in the...
Comments / 0