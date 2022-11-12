Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Pet of the Day from Humane Society of Cobb County
Here's our pet of the day, Ryker. He has long, black fur and lots of energy. Ryker loves people and other cats, like his shelter bestie, Randall. Call the Humane Society of Cobb County if you are interested in learning more about Ryker.
mercer.edu
Two of the best places to see Christmas lights in Macon
Christmas magic is real in Macon! Have you dreamed of a Hallmark Christmas? Walking down the streets of downtown Macon and Mercer Village this season, you will feel as if you set foot in the movies. Here are two of the places you can feel the holiday magic in Macon...
'It doesn't take blood to make family' | 16 children find forever homes during Adoption Day event in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Right now in Gwinnett County, alone, there are 380 children in the foster care system. As of Monday, 16 of those children found their forever homes and had their adoptions finalized during Gwinnett County's first-ever Adoption Day celebration. Like 19-month-old, Paisley Orr. "She's the one...
Twins killed in house fire just one day after 1st birthday, family says
PIKE COUNTY, Ga. — A woman reached out for help in paying for expenses after her 1-year-old siblings died in a house fire a day after their birthday on Saturday. Firefighters with Pike County responded to a house fire at a home off of Short Cut Road in Molena around 3:25 a.m Sunday and said it was "quickly extinguished."
'We're here to do God's work': Warner Robins ministry helping feed families through food bank
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Groups across Central Georgia are working to make sure families stay fed this holiday season. For 13WMAZ's annual community "Stuff the Truck" event, we are showing you how these groups feed families. The Rehoboth Baptist Association's Christian Social Ministries Food Bank works to put food...
Gwinnett County HOA forcing homeowners to remove trees as neighbors fight back
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — You may remember 11Alive's story in October of a homeowner's association requiring those who live in a Suwanee community to cut down their trees, with homeowners footing the bill. Now some people in another Gwinnett County neighborhood said their HOA is demanding they too remove trees.
fox5atlanta.com
‘Reckless’ driver doing donuts kills store employee in Tucker parking lot
TUCKER, Ga. - Police say a "reckless" driver struck and killed a man in the parking lot of a shopping center on Lavista Road last week. FOX 5 has learned that man was an employee at a store inside the plaza, trying to stop the driver before someone got hurt.
Henry County Daily Herald
Board selects Warner Museums to design new exhibits at Stone Mountain Park
ATLANTA — The board of the Stone Mountain Memorial Association Monday selected Birmingham- and Nashville-based Warner Museums to design new history exhibits for Memorial Hall at Stone Mountain Park. Warner has experience designing exhibits that address the South’s complex history of racism, including at Birmingham’s Sixteenth Street Baptist Church,...
Georgia Auto Fair hosted in Perry
PERRY, Ga. — Rev up your engines!. If you are a fan of cars (or just historical relics) the Georgia Auto Fair was the place to be on Saturday. It was held in Perry, at the Georgia National Fairgrounds. The event featured classic automotives with collectibles, parts, and tools...
Woman questioning how 3-year-old granddaughter received scratches at metro Atlanta day care
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A local grandmother wants answers after she said her granddaughter got hurt at a local day care. A photo showed the scratches on the 3-year old’s neck. “It angered me. I’m going to be honest. It angered me, it really did,” said Tamika Saffo....
Food Truck Fest in Macon brings delicious dishes from all over
MACON, Ga. — Food lovers in Macon got a chance to experience a new taste at every corner on Sunday at the 7th annual Food Truck Fest. Little Max Hammock says he got all the red flavors from "Pinky's Shaved Ice." "Watermelon.. strawberry.. cherry.. um tiger blood," he said.
‘I’m scared for them’: Mother says man impersonating officer came into home with children inside
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Members of a Gwinnett County family told Channel 2 Action News they are still in shock after police said a man impersonating an officer showed up at their house with a gun. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson spoke with the family off Tab Roberts Road in...
Pig found hoofin’ around in Fayette County neighborhood
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — It was a not so ty-pig-cal Monday evening. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. One animal pig’ed the right place to go hiding in south Fayette County. Deputies received a call stating that the domesticated pig was found in the...
Twin 1-year-olds dead after accidental house fire in Pike County, family says
The Pike County Fire Department said two children are dead after an accidental fire early Sunday. Around 3:25 a.m., fire officials responded to 347 Short Cut Road after reports of a fire. When they got to the scene, the fire was quickly extinguished. Two children were found dead in the...
Henry County Daily Herald
McDonough nonprofit hosts adult prom in hopes of generating funds to cover administrative costs
McDONOUGH — It was a prom for the ages for all who attended a formal dance for adults in support of a McDonough nonprofit and its aim to assist those in need. Connecting Henry hosted its first-ever prom for adults on Saturday, Nov. 5.
fox5atlanta.com
Antisemitic fliers found in neighborhoods in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga - Hundreds of antisemitic fliers were found scattered across neighborhoods in Cobb County. The fliers were found over the weekend in several subdivisions in Kennesaw and Acworth. "Every other mailbox had one," said Lou Minor. Lou Minor was walking his dogs early Saturday morning when he saw...
'A great thing for the city': Piedmont Construction Group to build apartment units off Bass Road
MACON, Ga. — In a couple of years, you might notice more folks and more traffic on Bass Road. Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning Monday approved construction for a new apartment complex. The new complex will be located behind Tru by Hilton Hotel and next to Watercrest Assisted Living and...
sheenmagazine.com
Welcome To Nana’s: Nana’s Chicken & Waffle New Location Grand Opening
“Southern Cuisine Queen, Kelli Ferrell Expands her Culinary Empire with a new restaurant location.”. McDonough, GA-You may have seen acclaimed “Black Girl Boss” Kelli Ferrell cooking beautiful cuisine on Food Network & OWN, but there’s a “waffle lot” we can say about the Southern Cuisine Queen. Nana’s Chicken & Waffles became an integrated part of Atlanta’s booming restaurant scene with the opening of the Conyers location, but Kelli is determined to expand her empire one waffle at a time. The SHEEN Team was able to attend the grand opening of the brand new McDonough location this Saturday to get an exclusive look into this growing family business and the boss behind it.
17-year-old girl shot to death in drive-by was homecoming queen, JROTC captain
A 17-year-old girl killed in a shooting that also left a man in critical condition was her high school’s homecoming queen and captain her Jr. ROTC team. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was in DeKalb County, where Towers High School junior Jaynee Chavez was shot to death in a drive-by Thursday night in front of her home.
Henry County Daily Herald
Stockbridge fire kills 2, injures 1
STOCKBRIDGE — An early morning house fire in Stockbridge claimed the lives of two people Monday. Stockbridge Police and the Henry County Fire Department arrived at the home on Mimosa Drive at 6:30 a.m. City officials said the fire was out by 7 a.m.
