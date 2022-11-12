ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butts County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Pet of the Day from Humane Society of Cobb County

Here's our pet of the day, Ryker. He has long, black fur and lots of energy. Ryker loves people and other cats, like his shelter bestie, Randall. Call the Humane Society of Cobb County if you are interested in learning more about Ryker.
COBB COUNTY, GA
mercer.edu

Two of the best places to see Christmas lights in Macon

Christmas magic is real in Macon! Have you dreamed of a Hallmark Christmas? Walking down the streets of downtown Macon and Mercer Village this season, you will feel as if you set foot in the movies. Here are two of the places you can feel the holiday magic in Macon...
MACON, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Board selects Warner Museums to design new exhibits at Stone Mountain Park

ATLANTA — The board of the Stone Mountain Memorial Association Monday selected Birmingham- and Nashville-based Warner Museums to design new history exhibits for Memorial Hall at Stone Mountain Park. Warner has experience designing exhibits that address the South’s complex history of racism, including at Birmingham’s Sixteenth Street Baptist Church,...
ATLANTA, GA
13WMAZ

Georgia Auto Fair hosted in Perry

PERRY, Ga. — Rev up your engines!. If you are a fan of cars (or just historical relics) the Georgia Auto Fair was the place to be on Saturday. It was held in Perry, at the Georgia National Fairgrounds. The event featured classic automotives with collectibles, parts, and tools...
PERRY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Antisemitic fliers found in neighborhoods in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga - Hundreds of antisemitic fliers were found scattered across neighborhoods in Cobb County. The fliers were found over the weekend in several subdivisions in Kennesaw and Acworth. "Every other mailbox had one," said Lou Minor. Lou Minor was walking his dogs early Saturday morning when he saw...
COBB COUNTY, GA
sheenmagazine.com

Welcome To Nana’s: Nana’s Chicken & Waffle New Location Grand Opening

“Southern Cuisine Queen, Kelli Ferrell Expands her Culinary Empire with a new restaurant location.”. McDonough, GA-You may have seen acclaimed “Black Girl Boss” Kelli Ferrell cooking beautiful cuisine on Food Network & OWN, but there’s a “waffle lot” we can say about the Southern Cuisine Queen. Nana’s Chicken & Waffles became an integrated part of Atlanta’s booming restaurant scene with the opening of the Conyers location, but Kelli is determined to expand her empire one waffle at a time. The SHEEN Team was able to attend the grand opening of the brand new McDonough location this Saturday to get an exclusive look into this growing family business and the boss behind it.
MCDONOUGH, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Stockbridge fire kills 2, injures 1

STOCKBRIDGE — An early morning house fire in Stockbridge claimed the lives of two people Monday. Stockbridge Police and the Henry County Fire Department arrived at the home on Mimosa Drive at 6:30 a.m. City officials said the fire was out by 7 a.m.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA

