Former Irvington HS coach and IHS alum Darnell Grant leads West Orange HS football team to sectional title
IRVINGTON, NJ — Darnell Grant, a 1991 Irvington High School graduate and former IHS head football coach, guided the West Orange High School football team to its first-ever state sectional championship. West Orange, the No. 6 seed, defeated top-seeded and previously undefeated Phillipsburg, 28-7, in the New Jersey State...
Prudential Center presents Anita Baker
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Anita Baker, The Songstress, has announced a special run of live dates for 2023. The Songstress’ tour, produced by Live Nation, will bring her to 15 cities kicking off on February 11th at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL making stops across the U.S. in Atlanta, Baltimore, Houston, and more. Locally, her tour comes to the Prudential Center in Newark on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
ijustwanttoeat.com
Kings of Kobe in Newport Mall, Jersey City
Last Saturday, I was invited at Kings of Kobe in the Newport Mall, in Jersey City. Let’s first clarify one thing: there is no Kobe beef there, but rather American Wagyu, served in different forms: steaks, burgers, hot dogs or chili. Located across from the Cheesecake Factory, Kings of Kobe is fairly big with, on one side, a large bar, and the other, the dining room where upbeat music is played while you are waiting for your meal.
Cory Booker reveals his election plans for NJ
With Gov. Phil Murphy term-limited and former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli already saying he would run again after the Republican's narrow loss to Murphy a year ago, the field of Democratic candidates for the 2025 New Jersey gubernatorial nomination is wide open. At least for now, don't count U.S. Senator...
Adult legal weed dispensary opening Thursday will be 21st location in New Jersey
Ascend Fort Lee will be open for recreational weed order pick-ups on Thursday, NJ Advance Media has been told exclusively by the multi-state operator that owns the dispensary. This dispensary received its site approval from the Fort Lee Planning Board late Monday, the last step the firm needed to begin adult weed sales and become the 21st store in New Jersey to offer recreational adult weed.
Insanely cool new breakfast spot opens in NJ, welcomes ‘potheads’
It’s almost too much fun to ignore: And even though there are a zillion places to eat in New Jersey, this is cooler than a diner and way more fun than Starbucks. And I can’t wait. It’s new fast casual breakfast place that will soon open at 30...
N.J. entertainment lawyer helps hip-hop artists take ownership of their music
Karl Fowlkes said he always loved music, but while growing up in South Jersey, he noticed that most hip-hop artists didn’t own their music. So, after becoming an entertainment lawyer in 2018, he set out to help change that. He began building his client list from his bedroom office...
New Brunswick rapper reportedly saves teen girl trapped on E. Orange rooftop
Sunny Jorge is cosigned by Paterson native Fetty Wap.
Mother and sons sue Newark, charging racial profiling and harassment after melee with police
A Newark family has filed a federal civil rights suit charging they were racially profiled and harassed by police following an altercation outside their home last year that left two plainclothes officers injured and four brothers charged with assaulting them. The suit was filed on Nov. 2 in U.S. District...
Drill sergeant charged in death of Marine from N.J., officials say
A drill sergeant has been charged in the “likely avoidable” death of a Marine recruit from New Jersey during extreme heat on the last day of vigorous training, officials said. Staff Sgt. Steven T. Smiley has been charged with negligent homicide more than 17 months after Dalton Beals...
Body Pulled From Passaic River
A man's body was pulled from the Passaic River on Monday, Nov. 14, authorities said. The unidentified male was found unresponsive around 2 p.m., near Newark's Riverfront Park at Raymond Boulevard and Freeman Street, Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. No further information was available, and the incident remains...
Rahway Murder Suspect Captured In Newark
A 31-year-old man has been charged with murder in the weekend killing of the 44-year-old victim in Union County, authorities said. Brandan Melford, of Rahway, was captured in Newark and charged in connection with the death of Jack Harris, of Roselle, on Saturday, Nov. 12, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel said.
Apply For Utility Assistance Ahead of Winter Termination Program, Tomorrow
Utility shutoff protections for eligible customers begin November 15.Morristown Minute. Utility shutoff protections for eligible customers begin November 15; New Jersey receiving increased federal funding for utility assistance.
Firefighters Quickly Knock Down Basement Fire In Ewing Township
November 15, 2022 EWING TOWNSHIP (Mercer) – Ewing firefighters made quick work of bringing a smoky basement blaze under control…
Man shot and killed near Hackensack, NJ barber shop identified
28-year-old Vidal R. Nieves died after being struck by bullets near the intersection of Essex and Lehigh streets.
Totowa man hurt in Paterson shooting
A Totowa man was wounded in a shooting in Paterson on Tuesday afternoon. The victim, 45-year-old, was struck by gunfire while he was seated in a vehicle on Franklin and Mercer streets at around 12:08 p.m. Police located the victim on Straight and Lafayette streets. He was suffering from a...
hudsontv.com
3 Shot, A 4th Injured Following Friday Incident In Jersey City
Photo Credit: Google Maps Three people are being treated for non-life threatening, gunshot wounds, and a fourth for injuries from glass, following an incident at approximately 4 pm on Friday afternoon in the Bergen-Lafayette section of Jersey City. The shootings took place in the area of MLK Drive and Virginia Avenue .
2 people shot near barbershop in New Jersey
The shooting happened Saturday around 5 p.m. at Essex Street and Lehigh Street in Hackensack, according to police.
NJ county bans firearms, except for law enforcement, on county property
An amendment to the Union County Code voted on last Thursday and set to be published Wednesday bans firearms from property owned by or affiliated with the county, or in county-operated public transportation vehicles. A release from the Union County Commissioners on Monday noted an exemption for law enforcement. The...
Man Charged With 'Upskirting' Women At Jersey Shore ShopRite
A Jersey Shore man has been criminally charged with taking “upskirting” photos of at least two women in a supermarket, authorities said. Christopher W. Cox, 33, of Red Bank was charged with two counts of invasion of privacy, eluding and resisting arrest, according is Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
