South Orange, NJ

New Jersey Stage

Prudential Center presents Anita Baker

(NEWARK, NJ) -- Eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Anita Baker, The Songstress, has announced a special run of live dates for 2023. The Songstress’ tour, produced by Live Nation, will bring her to 15 cities kicking off on February 11th at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL making stops across the U.S. in Atlanta, Baltimore, Houston, and more. Locally, her tour comes to the Prudential Center in Newark on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
NEWARK, NJ
ijustwanttoeat.com

Kings of Kobe in Newport Mall, Jersey City

Last Saturday, I was invited at Kings of Kobe in the Newport Mall, in Jersey City. Let’s first clarify one thing: there is no Kobe beef there, but rather American Wagyu, served in different forms: steaks, burgers, hot dogs or chili. Located across from the Cheesecake Factory, Kings of Kobe is fairly big with, on one side, a large bar, and the other, the dining room where upbeat music is played while you are waiting for your meal.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Cory Booker reveals his election plans for NJ

With Gov. Phil Murphy term-limited and former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli already saying he would run again after the Republican's narrow loss to Murphy a year ago, the field of Democratic candidates for the 2025 New Jersey gubernatorial nomination is wide open. At least for now, don't count U.S. Senator...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Adult legal weed dispensary opening Thursday will be 21st location in New Jersey

Ascend Fort Lee will be open for recreational weed order pick-ups on Thursday, NJ Advance Media has been told exclusively by the multi-state operator that owns the dispensary. This dispensary received its site approval from the Fort Lee Planning Board late Monday, the last step the firm needed to begin adult weed sales and become the 21st store in New Jersey to offer recreational adult weed.
FORT LEE, NJ
Daily Voice

Body Pulled From Passaic River

A man's body was pulled from the Passaic River on Monday, Nov. 14, authorities said. The unidentified male was found unresponsive around 2 p.m., near Newark's Riverfront Park at Raymond Boulevard and Freeman Street, Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. No further information was available, and the incident remains...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Rahway Murder Suspect Captured In Newark

A 31-year-old man has been charged with murder in the weekend killing of the 44-year-old victim in Union County, authorities said. Brandan Melford, of Rahway, was captured in Newark and charged in connection with the death of Jack Harris, of Roselle, on Saturday, Nov. 12, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel said.
RAHWAY, NJ
Paterson Times

Totowa man hurt in Paterson shooting

A Totowa man was wounded in a shooting in Paterson on Tuesday afternoon. The victim, 45-year-old, was struck by gunfire while he was seated in a vehicle on Franklin and Mercer streets at around 12:08 p.m. Police located the victim on Straight and Lafayette streets. He was suffering from a...
PATERSON, NJ
hudsontv.com

3 Shot, A 4th Injured Following Friday Incident In Jersey City

Photo Credit: Google Maps Three people are being treated for non-life threatening, gunshot wounds, and a fourth for injuries from glass, following an incident at approximately 4 pm on Friday afternoon in the Bergen-Lafayette section of Jersey City. The shootings took place in the area of MLK Drive and Virginia Avenue .
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Charged With 'Upskirting' Women At Jersey Shore ShopRite

A Jersey Shore man has been criminally charged with taking “upskirting” photos of at least two women in a supermarket, authorities said. Christopher W. Cox, 33, of Red Bank was charged with two counts of invasion of privacy, eluding and resisting arrest, according is Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
RED BANK, NJ

