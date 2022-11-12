Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Portugal's World Cup warm-up match
Cristiano Ronaldo has made more headlines for his comments off the pitch than for his playing ability over the last few weeks as the World Cup has drawn near. And it doesn't look like that will change anytime soon, with reports coming out on Wednesday that the Portuguese superstar will miss his team's World Cup warm-up match against Nigeria. Ronaldo reportedly pulled out of training because of a stomach bug.
Sunderland reach the World Cup break after an impressive start to the season!
Finally, we’ve made it. A three-week break for the Qatar World Cup, a break that only a few weeks ago felt quite distant, is here. This pause in league action marks the end of the first half of Sunderland’s return to the Championship, so how are we doing after twenty games of our first season back in the second tier since 2017/2018?
Tuesday November 15th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
‘Just gifted’: Stoke City is a distant memory for Choupo-Moting at Bayern
It wasn’t the sort of goal you’d over-celebrate. The second in an eventual 2-0 win to put away prone opponents, with the best team in the division besting the worst (the former beating the latter for the ninth time in a row), and the goalscorer netting against his former club for good measure.
Report: Neil Bath To Change Roles
Chelsea academy director Neil Bath is set to switch to a new role within the Blues' setup.
World Cup Break: A Blessing for Manchester City
The World Cup offers a welcome break for most of the teams in the Premier League. For many, it will be a time to regroup after a less-than-stellar performance so far. But for some like Arsenal and Newcastle United, it will be an unwelcome disruption to the fine form that has seen them performing beyond even their wildest dreams.
Manchester City Boss Gives Evidence In Mendy Trial
Manchester City manager has given evidence at Benjamin Mendy’s rape trial, explaining that Mendy was a ‘really good boy,’ but he also didn’t know Mendy’s life. French defender Mendy has been charged with seven counts of rape, one attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against six girls, having been cleared of one count of rape in September.
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Join Samuel Chukwueze Race
For Liverpool fans who like to keep an eye on possible targets around Europe based on age and statistical profile, perhaps trying to predict who the club might move for in the future, one name that has seemed an obvious match of late is Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze. The 23-year-old...
Eden Hazard opens door to Real Madrid exit after 3.5-year injury nightmare
It can be hard to truly appreciate greatness in the moment it’s happening. Only after the fact do we often reflect and properly assess what we might have seen or experienced. And when we look back on the past decade of Chelsea Football Club, it becomes increasingly clear just how lucky and privileged we were to witness the best of Eden Hazard.
RRP: Birmingham 1-2 Sunderland - AMAD Lad strikes again - how far we’ve come & the WC break!
AMAD LAD STRIKES AGAIN - Some talent isn’t he - with an assist for Ellis Simms first goal since returning from injury, to his magnificent strike in the second half… well it was his pitch on the night. PATTO - 22 years old and getting better all the...
Liverpool Return Date After World Cup Confirmed
Liverpool and the rest of club football have began their six week long hiatus as players go off to fight it out in the World Cup. But now we have some confirmation about just what to expect when they return. Trim your tree, hang your stockings, and get your kits...
Tottenham 4-3 Leeds: Player ratings to the theme of Spurs stadium scran
Well, that was certainly an exciting match. Tottenham Hotspur hosted Leeds United on Saturday in both clubs’ last Premier League match before the winter break to accommodate the World Cup. It was certainly a fun one for the neutrals, and also (I guess) for Tottenham fans — Spurs went down three times to Leeds, but battled back, and thanks to two late goals from Rodrigo Bentancur came away with a thrilling 4-3 win. The result keeps Spurs in the top four in the Premier League table until December, and that should feel pretty good.
Liverpool Academy Standout Ben Doak Signs First Professional Contract
It hasn’t taken long for Ben Doak to find his feet at Liverpool. The Scottish starlet joined the Reds from Celtic this summer after being considered one of the brightest prospects in the UK. He made his first team debut for The Bhoys last January at just 16 years of age.
Harvey Elliott Is “In The Team To Score And Create Goals”
In Liverpool’s roller coaster start of the season, one of the few truly consistent performers has been young midfielder Harvey Elliott. The 19 year old has become a regular for Jürgen Klopp, appearing in every Premier League and Champions League match this season. As the season has progressed,...
Chelsea owners maintain ‘unwavering’ support for Graham Potter — reports
Graham Potter did not taste defeat until his tenth match in charge of Chelsea, but since that most bitter Brighton pill, he’s tasted little else, and where once was a five-match winning run, now stands a three-match losing streak. Neither of those are big numbers of course, so it’s...
Chelsea make ‘positive breakthrough’ in Mason Mount contract talks ... well, sort of — report
Someone at Chelsea saw the recent story from the Daily Mail, which claimed that Mason Mount’s contract negotiations had reached a stalemate (though that they also would be continuing after the World Cup), and saw it necessary to let it be known that there is no stalemate. In fact, there’s been a breakthrough.
Report: Spurs coach Yaya Toure rebuffs managerial interest from Wigan
Yaya Toure is staying at Tottenham Hotspur for a while longer. The retired Manchester City star midfielder has been at Spurs for a year now working as a coach with the academy players and underage teams, though he obviously has managerial ambitions. But it seems like he’s putting those ambitions...
Tiémoué Bakayoko to try leaving AC Milan again in January — report
Just like they warned in Inception, Tiémoué Bakayoko has been stuck in (career) limbo and try as he might, he seems unable to get back to the real football world. The 28-year-old midfielder has played a grand total of zero minutes this season at AC Milan, and has just ten (10) minutes of football and one (1) substitute appearance to his name since mid-January.
The moral dilemma of a Sunderland fan ahead of Qatar 2022
Although I would take Sunderland over England every time, I do still enjoy watching the national side and getting stuck into the big international tournaments. With the 2022 FIFA World Cup about to start though, I’m just not getting the same sense of anticipation this time around – usually by now I cannot wait for the thing to get started, but if anything, I cannot wait for it to be over.
