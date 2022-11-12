ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

UN climate talks reach halftime with key issues unresolved

By FRANK JORDANS
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m0O0Z_0j8lh3jx00

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — It's half-way time at the U.N. climate talks in Egypt, with negotiators still working on draft agreements before ministers arrive next week to push for a substantial deal to fight climate change.

The two-week meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh started with strong appeals from world leaders for greater efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions and help poor nations cope with global warming.

Scientists say the amount of greenhouse gases being pumped into the atmosphere needs to be halved by 2030 to meet the goals of the Paris climate accord. The 2015 pact set a target of ideally limiting temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of the century, but left it up to countries to decide how they want to do so.

Here is a look at the main issues on the table at the COP27 talks:

WHAT ABOUT THE U.S. AND CHINA?

The top U.S. negotiator suggested that a planned meeting Monday between U.S. President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping of China on the sideline of the Group of 20 meeting in Bali could also provide an important signal for the climate talks as they go into the home stretch.

With impacts from climate change already felt across the globe, there's been a push for rich polluters to stump up more cash to help developing countries shift to clean energy and adapt to global warming; increasingly there are also calls for compensation to pay for climate-related losses.

China is the biggest polluter by far right now, but the U.S. has the most historical pollution over time.

KEEPING COOL

A group of major emerging countries that includes oil-and-gas exporting nations has pushed back against explicit references to keeping the target of limiting global warming to under 1.5 degrees Celsius. Egypt, which is chairing the talks, convened a three-hour meeting Saturday in which the issue was raised several times.

“1.5 is a substantive issue,” said Wael Aboulmagd, a senior Egyptian negotiator, adding that it was “not just China” which had raised questions about the language used to refer to the target. Still, he was hopeful of finding a way of securing a “maximum possible advance” on reducing emissions by the meeting's close.

CUTTING EMISSIONS

Negotiators are trying to put together a mitigation program that would capture the different measures countries have committed to in order to reduce emissions, including for specific sectors like energy and transport. Many of these pledges are not formally part of the U.N. process, meaning they cannot easily be scrutinized at the annual meeting. A draft agreement circulated early Saturday had more than 200 square brackets, meaning large sections were still unresolved. Some countries want the plan to be valid only for one year, while others say a longer-term roadmap is needed. Expect fireworks in the days ahead.

US-CHINA RELATIONS

While all countries are equal at the U.N. meeting, in practice little gets done without the approval of the world's two biggest emitters, China and the United States. Beijing canceled formal dialogue on climate following Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan and relations have been frosty since. U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said Saturday that he had only held informal discussions with his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua lately. “I think we’re both waiting to see how things go with the G-20 and hopefully we can return,” he told reporters.

SHUNNING FOSSIL FUELS

Last year's meeting almost collapsed over a demand for the final agreement to state that coal should be phased out. In the end, countries agreed on several loopholes, and there are concerns among climate activists that negotiators from nations which are heavily dependent on fossil fuels might try to roll back previous commitments.

MONEY MATTERS

Rich countries have fallen short on a pledge to mobilize $100 billion a year by 2020 in climate financing for poor nations. This has opened up a rift of distrust that negotiators are hoping to close with fresh pledges. But needs are growing and a new, higher target needs to be set from 2025 onward.

Aminath Shauna, the environment minister of the Maldives, said her island nation conservatively estimates that it will need $8 billion for coastal adaptation. And even that may not be enough, if sea levels rise too much. “It is very disheartening to see that it may be too late for the Maldives, but we still need to address (the issue of finance),” she said.

COMPENSATION

The subject of climate compensation was once considered taboo, due to concerns from rich countries that they might be on the hook for vast sums. But intense pressure from developing countries forced the issue of “loss and damage” onto the formal agenda at the talks for the first time this year. Whether there will be a deal to promote further technical work or the creation of an actual fund remains to be seen.

John Kerry said the United States is hopeful of getting an agreement “before 2024” but suggested this might not come to pass in Egypt. But he made it clear where the U.S. red line lies for Washington: ”The United States and many other countries will not establish some ... legal structure that is a tied to compensation or liability." That doesn't mean money won't flow, eventually. But it might be branded as aid, tied into existing funds and require contributions from all major emitters if it's to pass.

One way to raise additional cash and resolve the thorny issue of polluter payment would be for those countries that have seen an economic boom in the past three decades to step up. The focus is chiefly on China, the world’s biggest emitter, but others could be asked to open their purses too.

SIDE DEALS

Last year's meeting saw a raft of agreements signed which weren't formally part of the talks. Some have also been unveiled in Egypt, though hopes for a series of announcements on Just Transition Partnerships — where developed countries help poorer nations wean themselves off fossil fuels — aren't likely to bear fruit until after COP27.

HOPE TILL THE END

Jennifer Morgan, a former head of Greenpeace who recently became Germany's climate envoy, called the talks this year “challenging.”

“But I can promise you we will be working until the very last second to ensure that we can reach an ambitious and equitable outcome,” she said. “We are reaching for the stars while keeping our feet on the ground.”

___

Follow AP's climate and environment coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP's climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Ministers make push to get climate talks over the line

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Government ministers are returning to Egypt to take over negotiations at this year's U.N. climate talks, providing diplomats with the political backing they need to clinch credible agreements that would help prevent disastrous levels of warming in the coming decades. Talks in...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Climate talks deal with fast coming deadlines, slow progress

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — With an end-of-the-week deadline rushing at them faster than agreements are coming out of them, negotiators at the U.N. climate summit are in a difficult spot. Talks in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh got off to a plodding start and...
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest | UN Climate Summit

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — The former Irish President has urged negotiators at the United Nations climate conference to take a “real decision” on climate financing to vulnerable countries. Mary Robinson, who is also chair of the Elders group of global leaders who advocate for...
KIRO 7 Seattle

At climate summit, Brazil's Lula promises new day for Amazon

SHARM el-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Six weeks before taking power, Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Wednesday told cheering crowds at the U.N. climate conference that he would crack down on illegal deforestation in the Amazon, reinitiate relationships with countries that finance forest protection efforts and push to host an upcoming world climate summit in the rainforest.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Article 5: What are members expected to do when a NATO nation is attacked?

A missile that killed two people after landing in Poland, was probably not launched from Russia, President Joe Biden said late Tuesday. Many had speculated that the missile was launched from Russia either missing a target in Ukraine, or actually targeting Poland. Biden, who is in Bali, Indonesia, at the...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Former President Trump announces 2024 presidential run

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced his intent to run for the Republican presidential nomination. According to The Associated Press, Trump officially launched his third campaign for the White House during a speech at his Mar-a-Lago club a week after the 2022 midterm elections.
FLORIDA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

WA crabbing season canceled amid population busts

Washington’s North Pacific crabbers are sitting idle this year, because, for the first time ever, the U.S. snow crab season has been canceled. The North Pacific snow and red king crab seasons are canceled this year, devastating small businesses and crabbers in Alaska and Washington state. Many factors contributed...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

NATO holds emergency talks after missile lands in Poland

BRUSSELS — (AP) — Ambassadors from the 30 NATO nations gathered in Brussels Wednesday for emergency talks after Poland said that a Russian-made missile fell on its territory, killing two people, and U.S. President Joe Biden and his allies promised support for the investigation into the incident. The...
KIRO 7 Seattle

MI5 spy chief says Russia, China, Iran top threat list to UK

LONDON — (AP) — Britain faces major security threats from the trio of Russia, China and Iran, which all use coercion, intimidation and even violence on foreign soil to pursue their interests, the U.K.’s domestic intelligence chief said Wednesday. Ken McCallum, director-general of MI5, added to mounting...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Same-sex marriage faces Senate test with GOP votes uncertain

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Staring down the prospect of divided government in the next Congress, Senate Democrats are moving forward with legislation this week to protect same sex and interracial marriages. It's a vote that's "as personal as it gets," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said. Schumer is...
WISCONSIN STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Markets mixed on jitters after missile lands in Poland

TOKYO — (AP) — European stock benchmarks mostly edged higher in early trading Wednesday after Asian shares finished generally lower. Investors have been jittery over global risks after Poland said a Russian-made missile killed two people there. France's CAC 40 edged up 0.1% in early trading to 6,650.25,...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Kenya's president dismisses suggestions of unlimited terms

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — Kenyan President William Ruto urged lawmakers not to remove presidential terms limits from the country's constitution, dismissing comments by a legislator that there should be no such limits on a capable leader. Kenya's constitution says a president can only serve for two terms,...
KIRO 7 Seattle

NATO sees no Russia threat amid Poland blast investigation

BRUSSELS — (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that a blast in Poland that killed two people was probably not an attack by Russia, but rather caused by a Ukrainian air defense system meant to counter a Russian aerial bombardment. The two were killed on Tuesday...
KIRO 7 Seattle

European Central Bank: Recession 'has become more likely'

FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — The European Central Bank sees an increased likelihood of a recession in the 19 countries that use the euro currency, warning that soaring energy prices and high inflation fed by Russia's war in Ukraine have raised risks for bank losses and turmoil on financial markets.
KIRO 7 Seattle

US Navy: 70 tons of missile fuel from Iran to Yemen seized

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — The U.S. Navy said Tuesday it found 70 tons of a missile fuel component hidden among bags of fertilizer aboard a ship bound to Yemen from Iran, the first-such seizure in that country's yearslong war as a cease-fire there has broken down.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Asian shares fall on jitters over missile landing in Poland

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower Wednesday, as investors got jittery over global risks after Poland said a Russian-made missile killed two people there. Benchmarks fell in Sydney, Seoul, Hong Kong and Shanghai, while shares in Tokyo rebounded to finish slightly higher. Details were unclear,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy