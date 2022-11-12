Read full article on original website
BBC
Australia 82-0 Papua New Guinea: Holders through to final of Women's Rugby League World Cup
Tries: Davis, Kelly (3), Bent, Pelite, Ciesiolka (2), Kernick, Sergis, Harden, Tonegato (3) Goals: Brown (9), Brigginshaw (2) Defending champions Australia moved into the final of the Women's Rugby League World Cup with a resounding 82-0 victory over Papua New Guinea in York. The result sees Brad Donald's side remain...
Dupont, Sexton nominees again for world player of the year
DUBLIN (AP) — France captain Antoine Dupont could receive a second consecutive world player of the year award this weekend while suspended from rugby. Dupont has been nominated alongside another former winner in Ireland captain Jonathan Sexton, plus South Africa center Lukhanyo Am and Ireland flanker Josh van der Flier.
BBC
World Cup to hit Newcastle fans' food bank collections
A food bank set up by Newcastle United fans said it needs to find thousands of pounds to feed vulnerable families during the World Cup break. The NUFC Fans' Food Bank can receive up to £5,000 at home games, which is matched by club co-owner Jamie Reuben. As the...
NBC Sports
Man City receive bold Erling Haaland loan bid for World Cup break
Manchester City superstar striker Erling Haaland is one of the best players who won't be at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. With Norway not among the 32-team field in the Qatar-hosted tournament, Haaland isn't scheduled to play in another competitive match until Dec. 22. So, since the 22-year-old's schedule is...
BBC
Footballer twins' shock over racism in junior league
Footballer twin brothers have described "shocking" incidents of racism at recent junior league matches. Chris and Shane Jackson, of Irvine Victoria FC, said both fans and players have made racist remarks - and rival clubs have been inconsistent in dealing with incidents. The 34-year-olds believe more needs to be done...
Flagship post-Brexit Australia trade deal ‘not actually very good’, MPs hear
The UK’s flagship post-Brexit trade deal with Australia is “not actually a very good deal”, former environment secretary George Eustice has said. In highly critical comments, Eustice called for the resignation of Crawford Falconer, the interim permanent secretary for the Department for International Trade, telling the Commons Falconer “resented” people who understood technical trade issues better than him.
NBC Sports
10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 16
What a weekend in the Premier League, as the final matchweek before the World Cup break delivered shocks, late drama and so many incredible moments. December 26 can’t come soon enough. Until then, we will focus on yet another intriguing weekend as the Premier League season has been box...
BBC
Wales v Georgia: Wayne Pivac praises recalled Jac Morgan
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Head coach Wayne Pivac believes Wales are benefiting from leaving out flanker Jac Morgan for the summer tour...
World Cup prize money disparity is an obstacle to Equal Pay
World Cup prize money continues to be a sticking point for equality in soccer, despite the historic equal pay agreement between U.S. Soccer and its men’s and women’s teams. Earlier this year, the U.S. national teams decided to split prize money, which means that the haul from playing...
BBC
Robert Lewandowski banned for three Barcelona games after red card
Robert Lewandowski has been banned for three Barcelona matches after a red card in their 2-1 win at Osasuna last week. The 34-year-old striker, who is currently with Poland at the World Cup, was shown two yellow cards, the second for an elbow to David Garcia's face. Gerard Pique has...
BBC
Prince of Wales has no plans for investiture, Kensington Palace confirms
The Prince of Wales has no plans for an investiture, Kensington Palace has said. William made his first visit to the Welsh Parliament since his father made him Prince of Wales. The King's decision triggered a debate about whether or not there should be a repeat of Charles' 1969 investiture...
OFFICIAL: Paul Winstanley Leaves Brighton To Join Chelsea
Brighton director Paul Winstanley has left the club to join Chelsea.
BBC
Toni Duggan discusses challenges of being a pregnant footballer
It is not often you tell your boss you are pregnant before your parents. But for Everton forward Toni Duggan, 31, that was one of the tough choices she had to make after finding out she was to become a mum while still a professional footballer. "One of the biggest...
Report: Chelsea View New Mason Mount Contract As Important Priority
Chelsea view a new contract for Mason Mount as an important priority in the coming weeks.
BBC
Dominic Ball: Ipswich Town midfielder set to miss rest of season with knee injury
Ipswich Town midfielder Dominic Ball is expected to miss the rest of the season because of a serious knee injury. The 27-year-old missed Saturday's 1-1 draw with Cheltenham and a scan confirmed he has a ruptured meniscus. Ball joined the League One club from Queens Park Rangers in the summer...
Report: Napoli Striker Victor Osimhen Tops Chelsea's Wish List
Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is on top of a striker wish list for Chelsea.
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Tuesday, November 15
An EFL Championship roundup in the middle of the month? Considering there’s no club footie until December, we may as well have one now:. The Championship is perhaps the most competitive league in the world, and the hardest to predict. The parity within the 24-team league is almost unrivalled and a series of missteps can see a club like Huddersfield go from a potential Premier League team one year to a club looking at League One football the next.
BBC
Scot held in Iraq: 'I was jumping around my cell shouting freedom'
A Scottish engineer who spent two months in custody in Iraq says he jumped around his cell shouting freedom when told he was being released. Brian Glendinning, 43, had been detained over a debt conviction from his time working in Qatar. The father-of-three did not know he was on an...
BBC
ATP Finals 2022: Rafael Nadal loses to Taylor Fritz in Turin
Rafael Nadal's latest bid to finally land the first ATP Finals title of his career started with a defeat by American eighth seed Taylor Fritz. The 36-year-old Spaniard, runner-up in 2010 and 2013, lost 7-6 (7-3) 6-1. Fritz is making his debut at the season-ending event and his relentless returning...
BBC
King's Lynn hospital patients fear roof collapse - health watchdog
Patients have been asking to go to other hospitals rather than one where the ageing roof is being held up by more than 2,400 wooden and steel posts. The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn has already had to close four of its seven operating theatres because of concerns the ceiling could collapse.
