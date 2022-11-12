An EFL Championship roundup in the middle of the month? Considering there’s no club footie until December, we may as well have one now:. The Championship is perhaps the most competitive league in the world, and the hardest to predict. The parity within the 24-team league is almost unrivalled and a series of missteps can see a club like Huddersfield go from a potential Premier League team one year to a club looking at League One football the next.

