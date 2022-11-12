Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest man in Columbus, OhioLuay RahilColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘hungry to see more,’ prepares for Eastern IllinoisThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Ohio couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergGranville, OH
Five Muslims put their creative minds into businessesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State backfield looking to get healthyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Ohio State commits and targets dominate the updated 247Sports 2024 Top247 rankings
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, General Manager-Player Personnel Mark Pantoni, and the Ohio State staff are working hard on finishing off their 2023 recruiting. They currently have 21 commitments for that class. Those commitments make up the country’s No. 5 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings.
The loser of Ohio State-Michigan still has a path to the College Football Playoff
Like most things in life, there’s an easy way and a hard way. This is true for Ohio State and Michigan’s path to the College Football Playoff this season. For either team, the easy way is to win this weekend – the Buckeyes are at Maryland and the Wolverines host Illinois – setting up No. 2 vs. No. 3 in a defacto Big Ten Championship Game semifinal on the last weekend of the college football season. If the Scarlet and Gray or the Maize and Blue win that game, it’s off to compete for a national championship.
What To Watch: Buckeyes' last tune-up before Maui comes vs. Eastern Illinois
The Ohio State men’s basketball team will be back in action Wednesday night as the Buckeyes host Eastern Illinois at Value City Arena. The game tips off at 7 p.m. and will be televised by Big Ten Network. This is the final game of a three-game homestand the Buckeyes...
Remembering 2002: Buckeyes had to work overtime to secure win at Illinois
EDITOR’S NOTE -- Throughout the fall, we will share articles commemorating the Ohio State 2002 national championship season. We will share a look at several of the notable games that team played along the way. Today, we look back at the dramatic overtime victory at Illinois. That game was...
Injuries at running back have forced Buckeyes to step up, Ohio State to develop depth
It started with three and then it seemed there were zero. That has been Ohio State’s running back situation in 2022. The Buckeyes began fall camp talking about a three-headed monster with TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams and Evan Pryor all expected to get touches and contribute to the team’s rushing attack. As good as that sounded, and it likely could have worked, that plan didn’t last long.
Ten Takeaways: Michigan State week
Ten Takeaways from this week's media availability with the Hoosiers as Tom Allen and the Indiana football team will be at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing this week to take on the Michigan State Spartans. 1. Indiana at Michigan State: The Details. The Hoosiers and the Spartans meet this Saturday...
Florida is chipping away at Ohio State commit 4-star RB Mark Fletcher | Preps to Pros
In this clip from Preps to Pros, Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins give their thoughts on the Florida Gators attempting to flip 4-star RB Mark Fletcher away from the Ohio State Buckeyes.
State Farm Champions Classic: NBA Draftables Temperature Checks
It was a heck of a night in Indianapolis with two highly competitive matchups taking place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse between Kentucky and Michigan State and Duke taking on Kansas. NBA scouts were scattered throughout the arena getting a good early look at some of the top freshmen and top returners...
Hoosiers in the NFL: Week 10 of the 2022 season
Each week Peegs.com checks in on the all the action in the NFL and how former Hoosier players are doing around the league. This week we take a look at how eight former Indiana players active in the NFL performed in week 10 of the 2022 season, and how each of their respective teams did.
247Sports
59K+
Followers
396K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0