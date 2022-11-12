Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
40-Year-Old Sizzler Location Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergSparks, NV
Glenbrook Girls Win Region 1 Division V Cross Country Title and Other Region 1 Division V resultsUnder The Radar NWLARuston, LA
Airway Commerce Center to Provide 350+ New Jobs at Reno-Tahoe International AirportAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Related
2news.com
The Flea's first ever holiday event taking place this weekend
The Reno Punk Rock Flea Market, also known as the Flea, will kick off it’s first ever holiday market this weekend with a massive two-day community event featuring 16 bands, food trucks, kids crafts, skate ramp, car smash and more at The Generator in Sparks, Nevada. The event includes...
Nevada Appeal
Children’s museum reopens in Carson City with new exhibits
The Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada in Carson City has reopened under new management with a focus on Nevada fossils and research. “I have put in a lot of work over the past couple of months to confidently welcome our community back through the doors,” Director Becky Hall, who was hired in September, said Friday. “The museum has undergone a deep clean, and maintaining its cleanliness is top priority.”
2news.com
KTMB seeking volunteers for 'Bee Friendly' Beautification event
Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful (KTMB) is seeking volunteers for its upcoming KTMBee Friendly Beautification event later this month. The event will be held at the Rancho San Rafael Pollinator Garden on Saturday, November 19th, from 9am-12pm. Volunteers are needed to assist in lining walkways and garden beds with stones and...
2news.com
Hiking up C-Hill in Carson City
Here's a good hike and adventure you can do right here in Carson City. Take a hike up C-Hill to see the flag there and amazing views seen here. Check out: https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/c-hill-trail.
KOLO TV Reno
Free Thanksgiving meals for 1,500 familes
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s going to cost a bit more to get your Thanksgiving meal on the table this year. “We’re really seeing a lot of people who are coming out, reaching out to Catholic Charities and saying gosh last year I had no problem creating a wonderful holiday meal for my family but this year I just can’t make my dollar stretch,” said Marie Baxter, CEO of Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada.
2news.com
Mulitple vehicle burglaries reported in Tahoe, Truckee area
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office North Lake Tahoe Station is investigating a string of vehicle burglaries in the Tahoe/Truckee area that occurred over the weekend. As of Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office has received reports from eight victims whose vehicles were parked at various trailheads and businesses. As the...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Lake Tahoe residents protest US 50 corridor plan
Lake Tahoe residents are being urged to provide public comment on the East Shore Corridor Management Plan at today’s meeting of the Nevada Department of Transportation Board of Directors. The Board is scheduled to meet 9:30 a.m. to noon, but public comment on matters not on the agenda occurs...
Resilient bear cub rescued in South Lake Tahoe before winter storm
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — A bear cub was rescued in South Lake Tahoe before this week’s storm by the BEAR League, who were very familiar with this particular survivor. The cub was rescued in South Lake Tahoe just before this week’s storm started to ramp up and was given his first meal in […]
KOLO TV Reno
Crash near Mustang kills Reno resident
MUSTANG, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash in the area of I-80/Mustang killed one person, Nevada Highway Patrol says. NHP says that on Oct. 20 around 6:00 a.m., a 2016 Volvo S60, driven by a Stephan William Adams was traveling west on I-80 when it attempted to pass a 2021 GMC Savanna driven by a Wayne Parillo.
Tahoe bear cub suffering from multiple ailments getting care at Oakland Zoo
OAKLAND -- A sickly, orphaned bear cub found wandering in South Lake Tahoe and suffering from multiple health issues is now undergoing treatment at the Oakland Zoo, officials announced Tuesday.California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) biologists brought the male bear cub, estimated to be about eight months old and 28 pounds, to the zoo Friday evening. The zoo said in a press statement that the cub's illnesses include a severe skin infection causing extreme hair loss, pneumonia, internal parasites, and an infected bone in his left front foot, causing lameness in walking.The cub was dubbed 'Nixon' by concerned citizens...
goldcountrymedia.com
Day Hiker: Devil's Postpile - strange enough to make one stare
This is more of a driving adventure than a hike but worth the off-road miles to see this unique site. To be fair, the road is in very good condition, paved most of the way. About two miles from the trail, there was a rough spot in the road that would make low-profile vehicles think twice or stop and turn around. You could easily hike in from this point.
KOLO TV Reno
Hot tubs destroyed in fire
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is investigating a fire that destroyed several hot tubs being stored behind a south Reno business. The fire was reported on Smithridge Drive around 7:30 Friday night. Crews were able to put out the fire before it could spread to any buildings.
KOLO TV Reno
Shelter in place order lifted in Carson City
CARSON CITY Nev. (KOLO) - A shelter in-place order has been lifted for a neighborhood in Carson City after the SWAT team was called out Thursday night to serve a search warrant. It happened in the area of Harvard Drive and Yale Drive on the north end of town on...
2news.com
Snow Totals and Cold Temperatures
Snow is not fun to drive in but we do need it in the Sierra this year. Hopefully an active start to November is only the beginning to a snowy winter season, but unfortunately there is no correlation between the two. Regardless, I think we’ll take the feet of snow...
KOLO TV Reno
Winter wellness: tips from the health district to beat cold and flu season
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s the time of year when you may start to get sick. There are some recommendations to stay healthy and avoid the common cold, Flu, COVID-19, and RSV. Keeping up with common health practices like washing your hands, coughing or sneezing into your elbow, and disinfecting touching surfaces are important reminders.
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City man arrested in Douglas County stabbing
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - A Carson City man is facing charges in a stabbing in Douglas County. Efrain Gonzalez-Magana, 29, was arrested on Mica Drive in Indian Hills just before 11:00 a.m. Monday. When deputies arrived they found a man with multiple stab wounds to his torso. The victim was...
KOLO TV Reno
Secret Witness offers $1500 reward in carjacking
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Secret Witness is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of suspects in a carjacking near the Peppermill Resort Spa on Wednesday. At about 5:30 p.m. two people sat in their sports utility vehicle in the 3000 block of South Virginia Street,...
Nevada Appeal
Carson school board special meeting set for Friday
The Carson City School Board will hold a special meeting Friday regarding a resolution to approve a lease of real property and a parking lease agreement between the district and civil engineering consulting firm Resource Concepts, Inc. The discussion includes approval of a parking lease agreement between CCSD and RCI...
2news.com
Longtime Sparks City Councilmember John Mayer Dies
John Mayer served as the Ward 1 Councilmember in Sparks from 1991 to 2008. John served as Ward 1 Councilmember from June 1991 to November 2008 and was the city's longest-serving councilmember.
FOX Reno
Shelter in place lifted, one arrested after search warrant in Carson City Thursday night
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — One person is in custody after a search warrant in Carson City on Thursday night. According to CCSO Sheriff Ken Furlong, crews are remaining on scene to continue to search the property but there no threat to the neighborhood. Original story:. The Carson City...
Comments / 0