Hillsboro police investigate fatal shooting near Dunes Motel

A male victim died at the scene early Saturday morning, Nov. 12, the Hillsboro Police Department said.

One person was shot and killed in the area of Southeast 10th Avenue and Walnut Street early Saturday morning, Nov. 12, in Hillsboro, authorities said.

Hillsboro police said they responded to the scene of the shooting — near the Dunes Motel, just a few blocks south of the police station in the Calle Diez neighborhood — and found one male victim with a gunshot wound.

"Officers attempted lifesaving measures, but the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene," the Hillsboro Police Department said in a statement.

No information about the victim other than his gender has been released.

The death is being investigated as a homicide.

Witnesses are asked to contact Detectives Becca Venable and Devin Rigo at 503-681-6175.