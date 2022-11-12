Read full article on original website
BBC
Australia 82-0 Papua New Guinea: Holders through to final of Women's Rugby League World Cup
Tries: Davis, Kelly (3), Bent, Pelite, Ciesiolka (2), Kernick, Sergis, Harden, Tonegato (3) Goals: Brown (9), Brigginshaw (2) Defending champions Australia moved into the final of the Women's Rugby League World Cup with a resounding 82-0 victory over Papua New Guinea in York. The result sees Brad Donald's side remain...
Dupont, Sexton nominees again for world player of the year
DUBLIN (AP) — France captain Antoine Dupont could receive a second consecutive world player of the year award this weekend while suspended from rugby. Dupont has been nominated alongside another former winner in Ireland captain Jonathan Sexton, plus South Africa center Lukhanyo Am and Ireland flanker Josh van der Flier.
BBC
World Cup to hit Newcastle fans' food bank collections
A food bank set up by Newcastle United fans said it needs to find thousands of pounds to feed vulnerable families during the World Cup break. The NUFC Fans' Food Bank can receive up to £5,000 at home games, which is matched by club co-owner Jamie Reuben. As the...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Ex-England player Nigel Clough says Qatar 'inappropriate' hosts
Qatar is an "inappropriate" Word Cup host country and the tournament "won't feel the same" because of it, says former England forward Nigel Clough. Starting on Sunday, 20 November, it is the first event in the competition's 92-year history not to take place in the northern hemisphere summer months. Clough...
NBC Sports
Man City receive bold Erling Haaland loan bid for World Cup break
Manchester City superstar striker Erling Haaland is one of the best players who won't be at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. With Norway not among the 32-team field in the Qatar-hosted tournament, Haaland isn't scheduled to play in another competitive match until Dec. 22. So, since the 22-year-old's schedule is...
Flagship post-Brexit Australia trade deal ‘not actually very good’, MPs hear
The UK’s flagship post-Brexit trade deal with Australia is “not actually a very good deal”, former environment secretary George Eustice has said. In highly critical comments, Eustice called for the resignation of Crawford Falconer, the interim permanent secretary for the Department for International Trade, telling the Commons Falconer “resented” people who understood technical trade issues better than him.
BBC
Wales v Georgia: Wayne Pivac praises recalled Jac Morgan
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Head coach Wayne Pivac believes Wales are benefiting from leaving out flanker Jac Morgan for the summer tour...
World Cup prize money disparity is an obstacle to Equal Pay
World Cup prize money continues to be a sticking point for equality in soccer, despite the historic equal pay agreement between U.S. Soccer and its men’s and women’s teams. Earlier this year, the U.S. national teams decided to split prize money, which means that the haul from playing...
BBC
Analysis: Fulham 1-2 Manchester United
Eighteen-year-old Argentina forward Alejandro Garnacho was Manchester United's hero as he scored his first Premier League goal to give United a dramatic 2-1 win over Fulham. United were fortunate to get the three points after ex-Red Dan James looked to have earned the London side a well-deserved draw before...
BBC
Prince of Wales has no plans for investiture, Kensington Palace confirms
The Prince of Wales has no plans for an investiture, Kensington Palace has said. William made his first visit to the Welsh Parliament since his father made him Prince of Wales. The King's decision triggered a debate about whether or not there should be a repeat of Charles' 1969 investiture...
Report: Chelsea View New Mason Mount Contract As Important Priority
Chelsea view a new contract for Mason Mount as an important priority in the coming weeks.
Report: Napoli Striker Victor Osimhen Tops Chelsea's Wish List
Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is on top of a striker wish list for Chelsea.
Report: Christopher Nkunku To Chelsea Is Advanced
The deal that will see Christopher Nkunku join Chelsea is said to be advanced.
BBC
South Scotland makes Lonely Planet top travel list
The south of Scotland is included among 30 global destinations in the Lonely Planet's Best in Travel guide for 2023. It said many people made the "big mistake" of driving through the area on their way elsewhere. However, it said that meant you could find "breathing room" even in summer...
BBC
ATP Finals 2022: Rafael Nadal loses to Taylor Fritz in Turin
Rafael Nadal's latest bid to finally land the first ATP Finals title of his career started with a defeat by American eighth seed Taylor Fritz. The 36-year-old Spaniard, runner-up in 2010 and 2013, lost 7-6 (7-3) 6-1. Fritz is making his debut at the season-ending event and his relentless returning...
