First match announced for post-Survivor Series episode of WWE Raw
The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis in a stipulation match has been announced for the first episode of Monday Night Raw following Survivor Series. During Monday’s Raw, it was announced that The Miz will face Lumis on the November 28 episode with Lumis earning a WWE contract if he defeats The Miz. Also, if The Miz loses the match, he will be required to pay Lumis what he had originally agreed where Miz hired Lumis to attack him.
AEW Dynamite Preview: Final Show Before Full Gear, Two Title Matches and more!
*Live coverage of AEW Dynamite will begin tonight at 8:00 pm ET*. AEW Dynamite will air live tonight on TBS, and emanate from the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, CT. As of this writing, AEW is advertising the following for tonight’s Full Gear go-home show. -AEW World Trios Tag...
Two new matches added to NXT; updated card
On Sunday, WWE announced two more matches for Tuesday’s edition of NXT. Indi Hartwell vs. Tatum Paxley and The Dyad (Jagger Reid & Rip Fowler) vs. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen in a tag team contest have been added to the show. Below is the updated card for Tuesday’s...
World of Sport reportedly looking to relaunch, two top wrestling stars contacted
According to a report by Inside The Ropes and then PWInsider, World of Sport Wrestling is looking to relaunch. It was also said that those involved in the relaunch have already spoken with Nick Aldis and Mickie James about their involvement in the project. In 2016, World of Sport Wrestling...
WWE NXT Preview (11/15/2022): Title Tuesday, Contract Signing, Women’s Title Match
Tonight’s Title Tuesday edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. NXT will be headlined by NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose defending against Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing match, and NXT Champion Bron Breakker defending against Von Wager. WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels will also make an appearance tonight to issue a statement on the upcoming NXT Deadline event.
Kevin Owens Injured at WWE Live Event
Kevin Owens suffered an injury at Sunday’s WWE live event in Madison, Wisconsin. Owens defeated Austin Theory but appeared to have suffered a knee injury at one point. Fans in attendance noted how Owens went down on his knee, and the match was called off soon after that moment.
Backstage News Regarding Praise for Drew McIntyre
Veteran WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre was recently praised for his commitment to the company. A new report from PWInsider notes how McIntyre had quite a few people praising him this past week for his commitment to WWE as he went from the United States to Germany and Switzerland for SmackDown live events, then to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel, then to India to film a movie role with Sony India, then back to the United States for Friday’s live SmackDown, then a pair of live events in Illinois and Wisconsin this past weekend.
WWE has “big plans” for WrestleMania 39
WWE is looking towards the future with its biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 39, on April 1 and 2, 2023, in Los Angeles, CA, with the tagline, ‘WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.’. Although the event is still months away, there’s no doubt that WWE is planning big things for the...
WWE 2022 Tribute to the Troops air date revealed
The 2022 WWE Tribute to the Troops special that was taped last Friday in Indianapolis will air on Saturday December 17 on FOX. The time-slot will depend on your market, so you will to check local listings for a start time. Source: PWInsider.
WWE Smackdown Ratings for 11/11/2022
Viewership for last Friday’s Smackdown on FOX drew and average of 2.263 million viewers, up from last week’s 2.138 million. In the key 18-49 demographic, Smackdown pulled in a 0.58 and was 7th in network television for the night. Friday’s Smackdown featured the New Day vs. The Usos...
WWE has filed two new trademarks
On November 10, WWE filed two new trademarks. WWE filed to trademark “Iron Survivor Challenge” and “Oba Femi” for entertainment services with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. “Iron Survivor Challenge” is listed as a show. It’s possible it could be a recap show for...
AEW Rampage Ratings for 11/11/2022
Viewership for last Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT drew 456,000 viewers. These numbers are about even from last week’s number of 455,000. In the key 18-49 demographic, Rampage pulled in a 0.11 rating, which is down from last week’s number of 0.14. Rampage came in at number 55 for the night in cable television.
WWE RAW Viewership And Key Demo (11/14/2022)
Viewership for Monday’s edition of WWE RAW on the USA Network drew an average of 1.647 million viewers. These numbers are up from last week’s Crown Jewel Fallout episode which drew an average of 1.593 million viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, RAW pulled in a 0.56 rating,...
New concept match to take place at NXT Deadline next month
During Tuesday’s episode of NXT, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels revealed a new match concept called the Iron Survivor Challenge. Michaels announced there will be men’s and women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Matches taking place at the NXT Deadline premium live event on Saturday, December 10. It was also said the winner of the men’s match will be the No. 1 contender to the NXT Title, currently held by Bron Breakker and the winner of the women’s match will be the No. 1 contender to the NXT Women’s Title, currently held by Mandy Rose.
WWE Superstar spotted in Birmingham on Monday, his wife indicates hospital stay
According to PWInsider, WWE Superstar Randy Orton was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama on Monday. It is being said there is no word why Orton was in Birmingham. However, this is the location of Andrews Sports Medicine is located and the American Sports Medicine Institute. Both of these medical facilities are operated by Dr. James Andrews, which is the doctor WWE sends is injured talents to for major surgeries.
Survivor Series WarGames Advantage Match set for 11/21 WWE Raw
Next week’s WWE Raw will feature a match that will determine the advantage in the Women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series on November 26. In a backstage interview segment that took place on Monday’s Raw, Bianca Belair would not reveal who she has planned as the fifth person on her team, and also would not reveal who she would pick to represent her team on next week’s show, in the match that will determine the advantage for the Women’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series.
Backstage Update on Kevin Owens’ injury
Kevin Owens may end up missing the rest of 2022 for WWE. As noted, Owens suffered an apparent knee injury during his win over Austin Theory at Sunday’s WWE live event in Madison, Wisconsin. According to fans in attendance, Owens came down from the turnbuckle and landed hard on his knee. He immediately clutched the knee as the referee checked him out. He then got back up, went right to the Stunner and got the pin on Theory. Owens was helped away from the ring by a referee, and was limping.
Update on a possible future Stone Cold Steve Austin match
According to sources, Austin is to be willing to listen to any proposals at WrestleMania 39 in April 2023 following his successful return at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year when he defeated Kevin Owens, as he enjoyed being back in the ring and was pleased with how everything went. Fightful...
Updated WWE Raw Preview: U.S. Title Match, Miz TV
WWE has made a change to tonight’s advertised tag team match. Matt Riddle vs. Chad Gable is replacing the original match of Riddle and Elias vs Gable and Otis. WWE did not give a reason for the change to the match. *Live coverage of WWE Raw will begin tonight...
11/25 AEW Rampage set to air at a special earlier time
According to TNT’s website, the November 25 episode AEW Rampage will air at 4:00 pm ET due to TNT’s coverage of the NHL, beginning at 5:00 pm ET. As of this writing, AEW has yet to officially announce the time-slot change.
