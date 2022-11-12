ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Gallery: Best pictures from Michigan State football's win over Rutgers

By Andrew Brewster
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uOapY_0j8lT0EM00

Michigan State football was able to survive a late push by Rutgers on Saturday to keep their bowl eligibility dreams alive. It was an exciting dogfight in East Lansing on Saturday, and you can find the best pictures from the game below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRVgE_0j8lT0EM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bQvBL_0j8lT0EM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LjpHr_0j8lT0EM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qfbF8_0j8lT0EM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SDN4N_0j8lT0EM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q8Gda_0j8lT0EM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IHouY_0j8lT0EM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ydCDV_0j8lT0EM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22I6uq_0j8lT0EM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SU9u9_0j8lT0EM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jkyWI_0j8lT0EM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eo2eQ_0j8lT0EM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Y443_0j8lT0EM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06PthN_0j8lT0EM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WmvYI_0j8lT0EM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mY5TU_0j8lT0EM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15y5jl_0j8lT0EM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gdxya_0j8lT0EM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BfbVC_0j8lT0EM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qb4o5_0j8lT0EM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28d4nx_0j8lT0EM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jwJNC_0j8lT0EM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FtyEM_0j8lT0EM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H36gS_0j8lT0EM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Er1RT_0j8lT0EM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mumdv_0j8lT0EM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bA0t8_0j8lT0EM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sPPFQ_0j8lT0EM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dfJDt_0j8lT0EM00

