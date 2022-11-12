Gallery: Best pictures from Michigan State football's win over Rutgers

Michigan State football was able to survive a late push by Rutgers on Saturday to keep their bowl eligibility dreams alive. It was an exciting dogfight in East Lansing on Saturday, and you can find the best pictures from the game below.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Articles