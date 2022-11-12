ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Todd Chrisley Shares Update On What's Keeping Him Going As He Awaits Sentencing For Fraud Conviction

By Erik Swann
 3 days ago

Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie, have been experiencing a very different kind of reality since this past summer. The Chrisley couple was found guilty on multiple financially-based charges and are currently awaiting sentencing. In the interim, the two TV personalities haven’t shied away from the limelight, though. The two can’t say too much about the specifics of the cae, but they have been talking about how they and their loved ones have been handling things. More recently, Todd opened up about what’s keeping him going during this period of uncertainty.

If there’s anything that Chrisley Knows Best fans know about the family, it’s that the heads of the household have no problem discussing their religious faith. Todd Chrisley did this very thing during the latest episode of his and Julie’s podcast, Chrisley Confessions . Todd acknowledged that he’s been asked about how he’s been able to maintain a positive attitude as of late. The USA Network veteran attributes that to his faith in God, as he explained:

I get asked a lot, 'Todd, how have you held up during this time?' You know, 'You look great, you've got a great attitude. How are you doing this?' This was just said to me yesterday. Through the grace of God, that's how I'm doing it. Through the grace of God, because I have accepted — this is going to come as a shock to a lot of y'all — that Todd doesn't know everything but God does and that Todd's way may not be God's way and that's because God's way is better.

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s court case began back in May in Atlanta, with the jury ultimately reaching a verdict three weeks after the proceedings began. The two were found guilty of bank fraud, tax evasion and more as part of a “laundry list” of charges. Some of these infractions were discussed by their former employee, Mark Braddock . At present, the Chrisleys face up to 30 years in prison . Despite their situation though, Todd is still making the best of the situation, as he’s apparently found his “peace” in the midst of his less-than-ideal circumstances:

I live in my truth. I celebrate my truth with my Lord and Savior and with you [to wife Julie]. I'm grateful for my marriage. You know when I pray, I always say 'God, thank you for my relationship with you. And thank you for my wife, my children.' But I think my peace has come in the storm through God and the Holy Spirit making me aware that I am right here. I'm right beside you. I'm working with you. I'm working for you.

Todd Chrisley has been incredibly candid over the past several months, providing listeners with a bit of insight into his mindset. In September, Chrisley explained how he takes issue with those who claim to know what he and his spouse are going through. The businessman, while making his point, said that one couldn’t understand his situation just as he wouldn’t be able to relate to “a parent whose child is dying of cancer.” Additionally, Chrisley has opened up about a time in his life in which he became a “slave” to money .

Todd and Julie Chrisley are set to be sentenced on November 21 and, if both receive jail time, then their younger children could be sent to live with close family members . The couple’s futures remain unclear right now but, considering his comments, it sounds like Todd is ready to face whatever comes his way, with the help of his faith.

Kellie Clay
3d ago

he needs to quit talking about how God is going to save them and just admit it and do his time. the detectives have evidence or this wouldn't happen.

Theresa Dickerson
3d ago

I don’t know why the children aren’t going to jail they’re not children they’re adults they were out spending that money too

Liz Walsh Campanelli
2d ago

He’s so full of himself. He think Jesus will save him.Jesus didn’t teach him to be so greedy and lavish and wasteful.

