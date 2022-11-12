Read full article on original website
Donna (Cook) Orr
Donna (Cook) Orr - age 78 of Cameron, MO and former resident of Cowgill, MO passed away Monday evening, November 14, 2022. at Polaris Health and Wellness of Cameron in Cameron, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Cowgill United Methodist Church in care of the...
Donald Martin Neher
Donald Martin Neher, 92 of Higginsville, Missouri passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022,. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 from 6-8PM at Stewart-Hoefer Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30AM on Thursday November 17, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church in Corder.
Bernard "Bernie" Joseph Stundebeck
Bernard “Bernie” Joseph Stundebeck, 74, of Salisbury, MO, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, at The Bluffs Assisted Living Facility in Columbia, MO. Bernie was born on November 21, 1947, in the Aholt Bottom north of Glasgow, MO, the son of John B and Lucille (Tebbe) Stundebeck. He was a 1965 graduate of St. Joseph High School in Salisbury, MO. Bernie served his country in the United States National Guard. He was united in marriage to Lois Weimer on February 19, 1977, at St. Mary’s of the Angels Catholic Church in Wien, MO. Bernie was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salisbury, where he served on the Parish Council, St. Joseph School Board, and was a Third Degree Knight of Columbus. Bernie was a farmer and worked at the Salisbury Ag Center for many years. He enjoyed raising cattle, boating, water skiing, snow skiing, and spending time with his family especially his boys.
Raymond Eugene Mitchell
Raymond Eugene Mitchell, age 80, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at his residence. He was born the son of Rex G. and Mary (Dillamon) Mitchell on July 10, 1942 at the farm home of his grandparents, George and Alva Mitchell in Livingston County, Missouri. He was the first born of five children.
Lone Jack man removing an animal in roadway struck by vehicle
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. - A Lone Jack man is struck by a vehicle while removing an animal from the roadway yesterday in Jackson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates the incident occurred on Highway 50, when 60-year-old Steven Prettyman was removing a dead deer near Harris Road. 19-year-old Lone Jack driver, George Jobe, was unable to stop for congested traffic, swerved to avoid a collision, and struck Prettyman.
Wellington resident hospitalized in Jackson County accident
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. - Moderate injuries are reported for a Wellington resident involved in a collision Sunday in Jackson County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at 9:40 p.m., east of Burnley Road. 55-year-old Pamela Barker struck the rear of a vehicle left parked in the driving lane of 24 Highway.
Lafayette C1 building closed due to utility issues
HIGGINSVILLE, MO - Lafayette County C-1 Middle School and High School will be closed Monday due to a water main break. Students will be virtual learning Monday. The West Gym doors of the Middle School and the East Gym doors of the High School will be unlocked at 8 a.m. Monday morning for students to pickup materials.
Two die in Boone County crash
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. -- A rear end crash in Boone County Monday afternoon, was fatal for both drivers. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol report, a vehicle driven by Danny L. Stidham, 72, of Harrisburg, was traveling slowly in the right land of northbound 63 Highway, when it was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by Carl R. McDonald, 60, of Fayette.
Drug and firearm seizure in Saline County
SALINE COUNTY, Mo. - Drugs and a firearm were reportedly seized by a trooper in Saline County Sunday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest report, 25-year-old Melvin E. Osburn, of Sedalia, is in custody for alleged delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Three charged after pursuit with Kearney PD
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. - Formal charges are pending against three occupants of a vehicle that was disabled after a pursuit on I-35. Kearney Police indicates in a social media post Sunday the incident began at a local apartment complex. The suspects allegedly fled in vehicle, determined to be stolen, from the scene. A male and female, 23 years of age, and a 22-year-old male were captured after spike strips were deployed by Clay County deputies, south of Highway 92.
Pettis County Commission meets Tuesday
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Pettis County Commission meets in regular session Tuesday, November 15. A tentative agenda indicates a bid opening for Treated Timbers regarding bridge decking and a bid opening regarding the voting system. A resolution of official intent of the County Commission of Pettis County for issuance of one or more series of industrial development revenue bonds under Chapter 100 for Project Eagle for the benefit of a private corporation. Business plans discussed in closed session.
Railroad crossing on Livingston County Route K in Chula to close Wednesday
CHULA – The Canadian Pacific Railroad crossing in Chula is set to close for repair. According to MoDOT, crews will close the road east of Livingston County Route K and Manning Avenue around-the-clock Wednesday, Nov. 17 through Friday, Nov. 19 and again from Monday, Nov. 21 - Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Pettis County Commission meets in regular session
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Pettis County Commission meets in regular session Wednesday. A tentative agenda indicates the commission to review an order regarding the execution of contracts between Pettis County and Missouri Highway and Transportation providing funding for Anderson School Road Bridge and Bennett Road Bridge. The meeting...
