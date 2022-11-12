ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

btpowerhouse.com

11/12 Big Ten Recap: Rutgers Wins Again

The Big Ten only had one game on Saturday, but it was a relatively interesting one with Rutgers hosting a respectable enough UMass Lowell team at home. The game ended with another win for the Scarlet Knights. Let’s take a look at what happened. Game of the Night:. -Rutgers...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

Michigan basketball begins Legends Classic vs. Pitt

The Michigan men’s basketball team faces Pittsburgh on Wednesday evening in the first round of the Legends Classic at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. For the Wolverines, the tournament represents their first high-major opposition of the season after opening with victories over Purdue Fort Wayne and Eastern Michigan. The Panthers are 1-1, with a 25-point home loss to West Virginia last Friday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Three Keys and a Pick: Iowa at Seton Hall

Iowa basketball will play its first true road test on Wednesday, Nov. 16 as the Hawkeyes travel to New Jersey to take on Seton Hall at the Prudential Center as part of the 2022 Gavitt Games. Both teams come into this contest with 2-0 records, with Iowa beating Bethune-Cookman and...
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

How Rutgers crashed the Big Ten

The four officials from Rutgers boarded an eight-seat Cessna jet at Morristown Airport for a business trip that, if successful, would transform the university in ways that even they could not fully comprehend. And if it wasn’t?
thesetonian.com

Seton Hall accused of contributing to flooding in local neighborhoods

Libre Jones and her husband moved to the Ivy Hill neighborhood in Newark — just steps from Seton Hall’s campus — in early 2021. While they couldn’t afford a home in South Orange, Ivy Hill offered proximity to the suburbs, a good school system, and a quiet, neighborly community.
NEWARK, NJ
hot969boston.com

Boston is the SECOND Best Sports City in America, NO WAY This City is #1

When you think of sports cities, Boston is definitely on the list. Other cities you may think of are Pittsburgh and of course New York City. Now, the #1 city on the list may surprise you. Wallet Hub has released its list of the best sports cities in America. Let’s take a look at how this list was determined. According to Wallet Hub (you can find the entire list on their website HERE) “In search of the best sports cities from the fan’s perspective, WalletHub compared 392 cities across more than 50 key metrics related to the five largest sports in the U.S.: football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer.”
BOSTON, MA
unionnewsdaily.com

Kean University’s first class of physician assistants receives white coats

UNION, NJ — Kean University’s inaugural class of physician assistant students were presented with their white coats, a traditional symbol of professionalism and readiness, during a celebratory event on Friday, Oct. 21. The students marked the accomplishment as they begin their year of clinical practice. In January 2024,...
UNION, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Prudential Center presents Anita Baker

(NEWARK, NJ) -- Eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Anita Baker, The Songstress, has announced a special run of live dates for 2023. The Songstress’ tour, produced by Live Nation, will bring her to 15 cities kicking off on February 11th at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL making stops across the U.S. in Atlanta, Baltimore, Houston, and more. Locally, her tour comes to the Prudential Center in Newark on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
NEWARK, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Popular NYC-Based French Bakery Opens Another N.J. Location

A popular New York City-based French bakery is opening up yet another New Jersey location. French bakery and cafe chain Maman will be opening up its newest eatery in Princeton, New Jersey on Nov. 16 per NJ Advance Media. The spot will be located at 43 Hulfish St. in Princeton. This will be Maman’s second New Jersey location following the Jersey City spot that opened on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14) earlier this year.
PRINCETON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Gottheimer’s cousin wins in historic Democratic North Caldwell flip

For the first time in its 124-year history, North Caldwell will have a Democratic mayor and a Democratic council majority in January. Josh Raymond, a 51-year-old former Republican councilman who switched parties this year, narrowly unseated three-term incumbent Joseph Alessi, with the two council seats captured by Republican-turned-Democratic incumbent Arthur Rees and Democrat Stephen Weinstein, a cousin of Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-Wyckoff).
NORTH CALDWELL, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Newark Beth Israel appoints new COO and new chief nursing officer

NEWARK, NJ — Newark Beth Israel Medical Center has appointed two leaders to chief executive positions within the organization, according to a Nov. 7 press release. Amy Doran has been appointed chief operating officer, making her the first woman to hold this role at NBIMC. Registered nurse Denise Shepherd has been appointed the hospital’s new chief nursing officer.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Monthly

This Princeton Pizza Parlor Has Been Making Pies Since 1950

Square laminate tables and wooden chairs in the dining room, with a bar that runs the length of the restaurant. The pale gold walls and wood trim haven’t changed since the 1950s. The name Conte’s is spelled out in red glass bricks in the base of the bar. Three big screens behind the bar usually show sports. The vibe is a bit noisy, but friendly.
PRINCETON, NJ
Daily Voice

Acclaimed NYC Chef Opens Italian Restaurant In Norwood

A chef who spent six years at a New York City restaurant that earned a rave review in the New York Times has embarked on a new journey at his new Bergen County restaurant. Giuseppe Agostino, formerly of Del Posto, recently opened upscale Italian restaurant Verana in Norwood. The restaurant...
NORWOOD, NJ
foodieflashpacker.com

14 Of The Best Restaurants In Boston, MA

Boston has more than its fair share of gourmet dining, with the city’s best restaurants featured on television shows such as Top Chef and The Next Iron Chef. A foodie, whether new to Boston or a seasoned resident, will find enough to discover here: For one thing, the city is blessed with an incredible seafood-filled dining scene, but there’s so much more, from spicy hand-pulled Xi’an-style noodles to a casual storefront to heaping bowls of ramen in a restaurant that wants to make its customers’ dreams come true to the flavor-packed Mediterranean on a romantic patio to funky wines in intimate bars.
BOSTON, MA
