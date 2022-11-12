Read full article on original website
Mike Gundy thinks he'd be Oklahoma football's head coach if he kept verbal commitment to Sooners as player
Oklahoma State football head coach Mike Gundy made a name for himself as the Cowboys' quarterback decades ago before ultimately becoming the head coach at his alma mater in 2005. But what if Gundy had gone to in-state rival Oklahoma as a player? Gundy was once committed to the Sooners under Barry Switzer before ultimately taking his talents to Stillwater. And in a world where he didn't change destinations, Gundy thinks he'd probably be the head coach in Norman.
Priority DL target for Sooners picks up fifth star to highlight latest Top247 update for 2024 class
The new Top247 for the class of 2024 is live, and with the latest release comes a bevy of notable updates for Oklahoma’s top 2024 targets. The Sooners do not yet have a commit in the cycle, but that should change within a couple of months, as they lead outright for numerous prospects in the class.
Tennessee and Utah making late push for the 2023 No. 5 EDGE Tausili Akana | College Football Recruit
247Sports' Blair Angulo and Brandon Huffman discuss Tennessee and Utah emerging as two potential teams for Tausili Akana.
WVU will need to turn its luck over against K-State trait
West Virginia's defense has played 10 games this season and failed to produce a turnover in five of them. Not surprisingly, the Mountaineers are 1-4 with a minus-9 turnover margin -- and the win is time capsule stuff.
Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables opens up about recruiting, transfer portal entering Oklahoma State
Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables is anxious to see how his Sooners respond to adversity in Saturday's rivalry game with Oklahoma State. He says no player is hanging his head during a disappointing season for one of the Big 12's preseason favorites. "To me, guys that were just coming in...
Is Texas at risk of losing Arch Manning? | Preps to Pros
In this clip from Preps to Pros, Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down how Texas' meager performance on offense in a loss against TCU on Saturday could entice other programs to attempt to flip No. 1 prospect QB Arch Manning aï¿½
247Sports
Paul Finebaum rips Jimbo Fisher, expects Texas A&M football recruiting challenges and player transfers
Paul Finebaum says Texas A&M would fire Jimbo Fisher if not for his gargantuan buyout following a season of misery for the Aggies. Texas A&M's loss at Auburn over the weekend was the Aggies' sixth straight this fall and dropped the program to 3-7 overall. Fisher's program was ranked inside the top 10 in August before an early loss to Appalachian State was a sign of things to come for the most disappointing team in college football this season.
247Sports
Gus Malzahn weighs in on state of Auburn, Cadillac Williams
Gus Malzahn keeps tabs on his former program at Auburn even though he is at UCF, as his former assistant Cadillac Williams led the Tigers to their first win in his interim tenure. With Auburn firing Malzahn’s successor Bryan Harsin in the middle of Year 2, je was going to be asked about things on The Plains at some point. Speaking with Chris Vannini of The Athletic regarding a story around UCF, Malzahn was asked about the current state of things at Auburn, as the Tigers.
Daniel Harris de-commits from Georgia football
Georgia is back down to 20 commitments. Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep four-star cornerback Daniel Harris de-committed from Georgia on Monday. Penn State is the program with momentum in his recruitment after hosting him on an official visit on June 24, but Georgia will continue to recruit Harris to potentially get him back in the class. Harris initially committed to Georgia on July 1 after also taking official visits to Michigan (June 3), Ohio State (June 10), and Georgia (June 17). The 6-foot-2, 175-pound prospect is considered the nation's No. 154 overall prospect, No. 18 cornerback, and No. 37 overall recruit in the state of Florida per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.
247Sports
Slight change in five-star CB Desmond Ricks commitment plans
IMG Academy five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks tells 247Sports he has moved his commitment date up a day to Dec. 22, the second day of the Early Signing Period. The announcement will come at 5:30 pm in Norfolk, Va. Alabama, Florida and LSU remain the finalists for the coveted defensive back.
'Prospects have all the rights': Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz updates 'no-visit' policy
Just prior to Iowa's showdown against Wisconsin, Iowa City exploded in conversation when 247Sports reported that Iowa five-star OT commit Kadyn Proctor was on an official visit to the Oregon Ducks. Over the years, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes have come under fire for having a 'no visit' policy. When a prospective student-athlete commits to the University of Iowa, they are no longer allowed to officially or unofficially visit any other schools. On Iowa's official scholarship letter gives a full list of things that must be completed for the scholarship to be valid. The first item? "You must not visit another institution."
RB commitment parts ways with Vols
One of Tennessee's Class of 2023 commitments is officially back on the market. Running back Will Stallings, a senior at Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord, Calif., announced in a post on his Twitter account that he has parted ways with the Vols. "Like to say thanks to Tennessee...
Mississippi State QB Will Rogers credits Georgia's '5-star players' after 45-19 loss
In a clash of Bulldogs, Mississippi State fell to No. 1 Georgia, 45-19, Saturday night. With the victory, the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs improved to 10-0 (7-0 in SEC), while Mississippi State fell to 6-4 (3-4). Despite a number of dropped passes, Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers threw for 261 yards and a touchdown. Rogers and his offense struggled to finish drives, and he credited Georgia's recruiting and talent as a reason for the issue.
Report: Kansas State QB Adrian Martinez out multiple weeks, Kobe Savage likely done for year
After Adrian Martinez left Saturday night's game at Baylor with an apparent lower leg injury, sources have said the Kansas State quarterback is likely to be sidelined for multiple weeks. The potential exists Martinez will be out the next two weeks through the end of the regular season. Sources have...
247Sports
Five-star Tennessee target names finalists, sets announcement date
One of Tennessee's top remaining targets in the 2023 class has narrowed his focus to a handful of finalists and is now just a few weeks away from announcing his commitment. Five-star edge rusher Samuel M'Pemba, a senior at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., posted Monday afternoon on his Twitter account that he plans to choose between the Vols, Florida, Miami and Georgia, and he plans to reveal his college decision on Dec. 4.
WATCH: Dan Lanning gives injury report, preview of of Ducks vs Utes
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning gives an injury report on Oregon football's Bo Nix and others, discusses the coaching decisions he'd like to have back in the loss against Washington, and then looks ahead to this weekend's home game against Utah. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and...
National top-50 CB Bravion Rogers reaffirms A&M pledge after Texas visit
La Grange, Texas, four-star cornerback Bravion Rogers has had a very interesting recruitment to this point. A standout two-way prospect in high school, the national top-100 player received a bunch of early offers from all over the country. But, despite nng ot having one from Texas A&M, Rogers continued to make the drive to Aggieland for visits. And those visits paid off as he was offered by A&M back in April,
Nebraska's Mickey Joseph lays out challenges for next Husker coach
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph discusses what's necessary to get Nebraska football back in the right direction.
247Sports
Pat McAfee addresses West Virginia parting ways with AD Shane Lyons
West Virginia parted ways with athletic director Shane Lyons Monday, causing a reaction from famous WVU alumni Pat McAfee. McAfee, a former star punter in the NFL and current media personality, dove back into the college football world by joining ESPN’s College GameDay but had an instant reaction to his struggling alma mater making a change.
247Sports
Auburn QB to miss remainder of 2022 season
AUBURN, Alabama—Auburn's starting quarterback to open the 2022 season before an injury opened the door for Robby Ashford, sophomore T.J. Finley has decided to sit out the remainder of the year to allow a shoulder injury to heal, a source close to Finley told Auburn247. Already with Zach Calzada out after a second shoulder surgery, that leaves Auburn with just Holden Geriner and former walk-on Trey Lindsey as the scholarship quarterbacks behind Ashford heading into the final two games of the regular season. Finley was not listed on Auburn's depth chart heading into the Western Kentucky game.
247Sports
