Morgantown, WV

247Sports

Tre Mitchell has the answers, Bob Huggins has a comparison

Tre Mitchell scored 21 points Tuesday night as West Virginia pulled away from Morehead State in the second half of an 18-point win. The former UMass and Texas forward took just 10 shots, which is impressive on its own, and he made eight of them, which is the standard he's set in his brief time with the Mountaineers.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Outlet Names Potential Replacements for Neal Brown and Shane Lyons

Morgantown, West Virginia – With Shane Lyons out as the director of athletics at West Virginia, it is only a matter of time before West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown follows suit. Sitting at 21-24, it is expected that Brown will be relieved of his duties following the 2022 season, regardless of the outcome of the team’s final two games.
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

Neal Brown Comments on Shane Lyons Departure

West Virginia University president Gordon Gee announced on Monday Shane Lyons will no longer serve as the University's athletic director. Interim AD Rob Alsop met with the media later in the afternoon to discuss the future of the WVU athletics and the search for a new director of athletics. Alsop also stated the decision to remove Lyons as AD and WVU football head coach Neal Brown's tenure were not tied together.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Is Neal Brown's fate tied to Shane Lyons? Interim AD gives his answer

On Monday morning, West Virginia University made it official: Shane Lyons was out as Athletic Director, and the school would move forward with a national search to find his replacement. Speculation was plentiful that WVU Football Head Coach Neal Brown might be on the way out, too, given the fact that Lyons hired him. New interim Athletic Director Rob Alsop tried to shoot that down during an impromptu press conference Monday afternoon.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU Could Owe Former Athletic Director Shane Lyons Almost $4 Million

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Parting ways with Shane Lyons as athletic director may not be the end of West Virginia University having to deal with the alum who was hired in 2015. Based on the details in his contract, Lyons is likely to still be owed almost $4 million from WVU. Lyons’ deal paid him $895,000 in base salary this year and then $931,000 for each year from 2023 through 2026, according to documents obtained by BlueGoldNews.com.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Three Guys Before The Game – Shane Lyons Forced Out (Episode 417)

In a surprise move, West Virginia University has removed athletic director Shane Lyons from his position. In this episode, the “Guys” discuss the announcement and what it means for the future of WVU sports. The crew also looks back on a memorable Mountaineer weekend with victories over Pitt,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Line for WVU-Kansas State Revealed

This Saturday, the Mountaineers (4-6, 2-5) with host the #19 Kansas State Wildcats (7-3, 5-2) for Senior Day. Moments ago, Circa Sports released their lines for games on November 19th. Kansas State, who just defeated Baylor 31-3, will open up as 5-point favorites over the Mountaineers. The Mountaineers and Wildcats...
The Spun

Elite 2023 Quarterback Recruit Announces His De-Commitment

The Pitt Panthers appear to have lost out on one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation on Tuesday. After previously earning a commitment from four-star QB Kenny Minchey, the Tennessee native announced that he will be re-opening his recruitment. In a statement shared to Twitter:. I want to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech – Oklahoma game time announced

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s regular-season finale against Oklahoma will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Jones AT&T Stadium. The game will be televised on FS1. Texas Tech trails 21-6 in the all-time series with the Sooners. The Red Raiders have lost the last ten meetings in the series, with the last win […]
LUBBOCK, TX
voiceofmotown.com

Pat McAfee Shares His Thoughts on Shane Lyons Being Forced to Resign

Morgantown, West Virginia – As reported this morning, Shane Lyons was forced to resign as the director of athletics at West Virginia University. Pat McAfee, the former West Virginia punter/kicker turned media personality, shared his thoughts on Lyons’ resigning:. “I don’t have a relationship with anybody in WVU...
MORGANTOWN, WV
