Read full article on original website
Related
Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables opens up about recruiting, transfer portal entering Oklahoma State
Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables is anxious to see how his Sooners respond to adversity in Saturday's rivalry game with Oklahoma State. He says no player is hanging his head during a disappointing season for one of the Big 12's preseason favorites. "To me, guys that were just coming in...
Tre Mitchell has the answers, Bob Huggins has a comparison
Tre Mitchell scored 21 points Tuesday night as West Virginia pulled away from Morehead State in the second half of an 18-point win. The former UMass and Texas forward took just 10 shots, which is impressive on its own, and he made eight of them, which is the standard he's set in his brief time with the Mountaineers.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU F Patrick Suemnick Dressed, Warming Up Before Morehead State Game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — About 75 minutes before West Virginia and Morehead State tip-off, WVU F Patrick Suemnick was warming up before the game. Suemnick has missed the first two games of the season due to a preseason knee injury. If Suemnick is ready to go, he’ll make his debut...
voiceofmotown.com
Outlet Names Potential Replacements for Neal Brown and Shane Lyons
Morgantown, West Virginia – With Shane Lyons out as the director of athletics at West Virginia, it is only a matter of time before West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown follows suit. Sitting at 21-24, it is expected that Brown will be relieved of his duties following the 2022 season, regardless of the outcome of the team’s final two games.
WVU will need to turn its luck over against K-State trait
West Virginia's defense has played 10 games this season and failed to produce a turnover in five of them. Not surprisingly, the Mountaineers are 1-4 with a minus-9 turnover margin -- and the win is time capsule stuff.
Neal Brown Comments on Shane Lyons Departure
West Virginia University president Gordon Gee announced on Monday Shane Lyons will no longer serve as the University's athletic director. Interim AD Rob Alsop met with the media later in the afternoon to discuss the future of the WVU athletics and the search for a new director of athletics. Alsop also stated the decision to remove Lyons as AD and WVU football head coach Neal Brown's tenure were not tied together.
Priority DL target for Sooners picks up fifth star to highlight latest Top247 update for 2024 class
The new Top247 for the class of 2024 is live, and with the latest release comes a bevy of notable updates for Oklahoma’s top 2024 targets. The Sooners do not yet have a commit in the cycle, but that should change within a couple of months, as they lead outright for numerous prospects in the class.
Is Neal Brown's fate tied to Shane Lyons? Interim AD gives his answer
On Monday morning, West Virginia University made it official: Shane Lyons was out as Athletic Director, and the school would move forward with a national search to find his replacement. Speculation was plentiful that WVU Football Head Coach Neal Brown might be on the way out, too, given the fact that Lyons hired him. New interim Athletic Director Rob Alsop tried to shoot that down during an impromptu press conference Monday afternoon.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Could Owe Former Athletic Director Shane Lyons Almost $4 Million
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Parting ways with Shane Lyons as athletic director may not be the end of West Virginia University having to deal with the alum who was hired in 2015. Based on the details in his contract, Lyons is likely to still be owed almost $4 million from WVU. Lyons’ deal paid him $895,000 in base salary this year and then $931,000 for each year from 2023 through 2026, according to documents obtained by BlueGoldNews.com.
The Real Reason Why WVU Moved on From Shane Lyons
With most of the attention focused on WVU head football coach Neal Brown in regards to his future, the university made the somewhat surprising move to fire Athletic Director Shane Lyons on Monday. There have been many assumptions as to why the university made the decision but interim AD Rob...
WVU confirms Shane Lyons is out, President Gee comments on Neal Brown's status
West Virginia is making changes in their athletic department, and the first one comes at the very top. West Virginia University has fired/parted ways with Athletic Director Shane Lyons, ending a seven year relationship with the Parkersburg native, the school announced in an official statement, a couple hours after EerSports broke the news.
Metro News
Three Guys Before The Game – Shane Lyons Forced Out (Episode 417)
In a surprise move, West Virginia University has removed athletic director Shane Lyons from his position. In this episode, the “Guys” discuss the announcement and what it means for the future of WVU sports. The crew also looks back on a memorable Mountaineer weekend with victories over Pitt,...
voiceofmotown.com
Line for WVU-Kansas State Revealed
This Saturday, the Mountaineers (4-6, 2-5) with host the #19 Kansas State Wildcats (7-3, 5-2) for Senior Day. Moments ago, Circa Sports released their lines for games on November 19th. Kansas State, who just defeated Baylor 31-3, will open up as 5-point favorites over the Mountaineers. The Mountaineers and Wildcats...
Elite 2023 Quarterback Recruit Announces His De-Commitment
The Pitt Panthers appear to have lost out on one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation on Tuesday. After previously earning a commitment from four-star QB Kenny Minchey, the Tennessee native announced that he will be re-opening his recruitment. In a statement shared to Twitter:. I want to...
WATCH: Oklahoma WR Drake Stoops Interview
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Drake Stoops meets the press after practice on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.
Bedlam Football Kickoff Announced By Big 12 Conference
The Sooners and Cowboys are set to faceoff under the lights this Saturday after the Big 12 Conference announced the kickoff time for Bedlam. Oklahoma State will travel to Norman to face Oklahoma at 6:30 p.m. The Sooners haven't played at night since the Kansas State game on September 24th...
Texas Tech – Oklahoma game time announced
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s regular-season finale against Oklahoma will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Jones AT&T Stadium. The game will be televised on FS1. Texas Tech trails 21-6 in the all-time series with the Sooners. The Red Raiders have lost the last ten meetings in the series, with the last win […]
WBOY
WVU hoops vs. Morehead State: Tip time, TV channel/stream info, and more
After a one-game pit stop in the Oakland Zoo, West Virginia returns to the WVU Coliseum this week for a two-game homestand. The Mountaineers begin the week with a matchup against a Morehead State team that is also on a two-game winning streak. Here’s everything you need to know about...
voiceofmotown.com
Pat McAfee Shares His Thoughts on Shane Lyons Being Forced to Resign
Morgantown, West Virginia – As reported this morning, Shane Lyons was forced to resign as the director of athletics at West Virginia University. Pat McAfee, the former West Virginia punter/kicker turned media personality, shared his thoughts on Lyons’ resigning:. “I don’t have a relationship with anybody in WVU...
Charleston-native actor in ‘The Office’ reads book to West Virginia students
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Students at Montrose Elementary School were read “The Office: A Day at Dunder Mifflin Elementary” by an actor in the hit TV show “The Office.” According to the Kanawha County Schools’ Facebook page, Bobby Ray Shafer, who played Bob Vance in the show, stopped by to read the book. The […]
247Sports
59K+
Followers
396K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0