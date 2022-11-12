Read full article on original website
Home For Sale at 1218 Crescent Ave, offered by Don Downing of Keller Williams Realty, Klamath Falls
See this great home in the heart of Klamath Falls, near Klamath Union High School and downtown! The home is ready to move in with 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and 2519 sq. feet of living space. Price has been reduced!. PRICED AT $255,000. Shown by top agent Don Downing...
basinlife.com
Soroptimist Country Christmas Luncheon & Auction is Friday, Dec. 2nd!
Soroptimist International of Klamath Falls Announces a. Please join Soroptimist International of Klamath Falls and Premier Event Sponsor Winema Electric at the Running Y Juniper Hall on Friday, December 2nd, 2022 from 10:30AM-2PM. Enjoy a wonderful day and bring some friends for a beautiful luncheon and auction full of holiday...
Moore Park Playground Dream Becoming Reality in Summer 2023
Klamath Falls, OR – Nov 14, 2022 – Healthy Klamath – A Certified Blue Zones Community is thrilled to announce that the Moore Park Playground Project is now fully funded. This was a labor of love spearheaded by the City of Klamath Falls, pushed forward by Healthy Klamath, and supported by businesses, organizations, and individuals across the community.
Mount Shasta Herald
Don't want to cook Thanksgiving dinner? These Siskiyou, Shasta County restaurants will
Take your pick of North State restaurants that serve Thanksgiving feasts or carry-out for drumsticks without pot-scrubbing drudgery. Chefs are preparing special holiday dinner menus for you and your family on Thursday, Nov. 24 — Thanksgiving Day. Some have children's menus and vegetarian options, as well as traditional turkey,...
KTVL
Sams Valley residents battle over Traunesian Access Road
WHITE CITY — Traunesian Sanctuary residents are in a long-standing battle with a property owner who claims the Traunesian Access Road is his land and that he will close access to Meadows Road. According to Jackson County public record, as of 1916, the original property owner, George Stacy signed...
KDRV
Local business recovering after weekend fire
MEDFORD, Ore. – Import Parts Center is recovering after its repair shop was destroyed in a fire on Sunday. The owner says the fire started in a car while he was working on it but the Medford Fire Department says the exact cause is still under investigation. Owner Larry...
KTVL
Fire at Import Parts Center closes North Pacific Highway in Medford
MEDFORD — UPDATED @ 4:15 p.m. The fire at Import Parts Center on North Pacific Highway between Elm Avenue and Hazel Street has been contained and the highway is now reopened. The investigation into the cause of the fire in still underway and fire investigators will be on scene...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 62 Fatal, Jackson Co., Nov. 15
On November 5th, at approximately 6:29PM, a green Ford F250, operated by Kenn Alan Biando (37) of Shady Cove, was traveling west on Hwy 62 near MP 31, when it lost control, resulting in a roll-over crash. The driver of the vehicle was in critical condition and life-flighted to Rogue Regional Medical Center. The driver later died at the hospital on Nov 8th.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 11/15 – NBC’s DATELINE Does Story on Ashland Murder of David Grubbs, Adult-In-Custody Death at Jackson County Jail
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 5:03 AM NOV. 15, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM...
police1.com
Community members highlight Ore. officers' acts of kindness
MEDFORD, Ore. — A spate of kudos posted on local social media sites in recent months has shined a spotlight on the efforts of some Rogue Valley law enforcement officers who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to brighten people's lives. In July, when a massive...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Medford Oregon
The city of Medford in southwestern Oregon near the northern California border is known for wine and pears. With 90,000 residents, it’s a homey destination that’s not too overwhelming, and there are interesting things to do in Medford for everyone. There’s plenty of history to absorb from historic buildings and museums.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 58 Fatal, Klamath Co., Nov. 15
On November 11, at approximately, 10:12PM, a silver Chevrolet Aveo, operated by Sabino Cuautenango-Zacualpa (25) of Salem, was traveling eastbound on Highway 58, near MP 64, during icy roadway conditions when he lost control of his vehicle. The Chevrolet Aveo crossed into the westbound lane and into the path of a white, 1999, Ford F-350 pickup, operated by Kenneth Lane, age 83, from La Pine, where the two vehicles collided. Cuautenango-Zacualpa was pronounced deceased at the scene. Lane sustained minor injuries and declined medical transport. Highway 58 was reduced to one lane for approximately 5 hours to investigate and clear the roadway. OSP was assisted by the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, Central Cascade Fire and EMS, and ODOT.
KTVL
Firefighters at scene of structure fire in White City
WHITE CITY, Ore. — The Jackson County Sheriff's Dispatch has confirmed fire personnel is at the scene of a structure fire in White City. Officials say calls first came in around 1:15 p.m. Friday. The fire is located at 7975 11th Street, White City, OR 97503. This is a...
KDRV
Suspect arrested for the Sound Lounge robbery and holding a man at knifepoint
GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The man who police say held a bartender at knifepoint and robbed the Sound Lounge has now been arrested. Yesterday, November 14, Grants Pass Police detectives, with help from the Medford Police Department, arrested 41-year-old Gregory Scott Jetmore. Police say that back on November 8,...
KDRV
ODOT's Klamath County road projects to avoid seismic shifts
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Transportation's construction update today shows earthwork is underway at Klamath Falls to improve one of Oregon's 20 most dangerous "Hot Spot" intersections. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is updating its Region 4 road construction status, including Klamath and Lake Counties' projects. They involve...
4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
kqennewsradio.com
AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY BEGINS MONDAY NIGHT AT 7:00 P.M.
An Air Stagnation Advisory begins Monday night at 7:00 p.m. for much of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the Advisory area includes central Douglas County, Josephine and Jackson counties and eastern Curry County. Stagnant air is expected, which may lead to deteriorating air quality. Forecasters said...
KTVL
New gun control enforcement measure not supported by some Oregon sheriffs
SOUTHERN OREGON — Sheriffs across Oregon and the Rogue Valley are calling into question their ability to enforce some of the new gun control regulations voters approved last week in Measure 114. Among other requirements, the measure will prohibit magazines of more than 10 rounds. Already, sheriffs in Southern...
focushillsboro.com
Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials
Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
KDRV
Central Point woman died as Jackson County Jail inmate
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A Central Point woman's death is under investigation tonight. She died in the Jackson County Jail. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) says today 34-year-old Sabrina Renee Decker was in the jail awaiting trial when she died last night. JCSO says its corrections deputies recognized an...
