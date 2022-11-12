Read full article on original website
Related
Candidate quality comes into focus as NC Republicans reflect on missed opportunities in Congress
RALEIGH, N.C. — It didn’t have to turn out the way it did for Republicans on Election Day. In an election year when conservative candidates had sizable wins statewide and important victories in legislative and judicial races, the party didn’t perform as well as it had hoped at the congressional level.
Why GOP did better in NC than in other states on election day
While Republican candidates around the country largely underperformed last week, Republicans in North Carolina took control of the state Supreme Court, won back their supermajority in the state Senate and did nearly the same in the state House. Republican House Speaker Tim Moore is one vote away from having a...
NC Republicans mum about Donald Trump's expected announcement that he'll seek reelection in 2024
RALEIGH, N.C. — Former President Donald Trump is expected to announce Tuesday that he'll seek reelection in 2024. The news is drawing mixed reactions even from within the former president's own party. Trump's candidacy in 2024 could energize a large part of the Republican base who still support him....
Presidential turkey pardoning ceremony: Joe Biden to pardon turkey, alternate raised in North Carolina
The White House announced Tuesday that President Joe Biden will pardon a Thanksgiving turkey from North Carolina. On Nov. 21, Biden will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the National Thanksgiving Turkey presentation on the South Lawn of the White House. He is set to save a turkey and its alternate, both raised at Circle S Ranch in Monroe, North Carolina.
Arizona executes man for 1980 killings of 2 people
FLORENCE, ARIZ. — An Arizona man convicted of murdering two people in 1980 was put to death Wednesday in the state’s third execution since officials started carrying out the death penalty in May after a nearly eight-year hiatus. Murray Hooper, 76, died by lethal injection at the state...
Sick child treated after migrant bus arrives in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA — A bus carrying 28 migrants from Texas arrived in Philadelphia on Wednesday, including a 10-year-old girl suffering from dehydration and a high fever who was whisked to a hospital for treatment. Advocates who welcomed them with coats and blankets as they arrived before dawn on a cold,...
Energy Department awards $74M for battery recycling, reuse
WASHINGTON — The Energy Department on Wednesday awarded nearly $74 million from the bipartisan infrastructure law for 10 projects to advance recycling and reuse of batteries for electric vehicles and other purposes. The funding will go to academic and commercial applicants in seven states, including four in California. Other...
Texas to execute man for killing ex-girlfriend and her son
HOUSTON — A Texas inmate seeking to stop his execution over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs is scheduled to die Wednesday evening for killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago. Stephen Barbee, 55, is scheduled to receive...
Weinstein attorney cross-examines accuser Siebel-Newsom
LOS ANGELES — Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, faced cross-examination from one of Harvey Weinstein 's attorneys Tuesday about why her description of a 2005 encounter during which she says the filmmaker raped her has expanded since she first spoke with prosecutors.
Critical staffing shortage at NC Department of Environmental Quality
Already stretched thin, the North Carolina agency responsible for protecting the state's environment is severely understaffed, according to new data. Nearly one in five positions at the Department of Environmental Quality is unfilled, a stress on an organization already stretched thin. With important duties such as testing lakes for dog-killing...
After years of construction, Shell ethane cracker starts up
MONACA, PA. — Years in the works, a massive petrochemical refinery in western Pennsylvania fed by the vast natural gas reservoir underneath Appalachia became fully operational Tuesday, oil and gas giant Shell plc said. The refinery, built on the site of a former zinc smelter along the Ohio River...
NC mother finds missing bracelet holding baby's ashes
CLEMMONS, N.C. — A mother whose viral post about a missing bracelet containing her baby's ashes is feeling some relief. Morgan Clodfelter found the bracelet that contains her baby's ashes in her car on Monday after going through one more final check. Clodfelter said she lost the bracelet a...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
69K+
Followers
74K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0