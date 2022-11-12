ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona executes man for 1980 killings of 2 people

FLORENCE, ARIZ. — An Arizona man convicted of murdering two people in 1980 was put to death Wednesday in the state’s third execution since officials started carrying out the death penalty in May after a nearly eight-year hiatus. Murray Hooper, 76, died by lethal injection at the state...
FLORENCE, AZ
Energy Department awards $74M for battery recycling, reuse

WASHINGTON — The Energy Department on Wednesday awarded nearly $74 million from the bipartisan infrastructure law for 10 projects to advance recycling and reuse of batteries for electric vehicles and other purposes. The funding will go to academic and commercial applicants in seven states, including four in California. Other...
ALABAMA STATE
Texas to execute man for killing ex-girlfriend and her son

HOUSTON — A Texas inmate seeking to stop his execution over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs is scheduled to die Wednesday evening for killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago. Stephen Barbee, 55, is scheduled to receive...
FORT WORTH, TX
Weinstein attorney cross-examines accuser Siebel-Newsom

LOS ANGELES — Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, faced cross-examination from one of Harvey Weinstein 's attorneys Tuesday about why her description of a 2005 encounter during which she says the filmmaker raped her has expanded since she first spoke with prosecutors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Critical staffing shortage at NC Department of Environmental Quality

Already stretched thin, the North Carolina agency responsible for protecting the state's environment is severely understaffed, according to new data. Nearly one in five positions at the Department of Environmental Quality is unfilled, a stress on an organization already stretched thin. With important duties such as testing lakes for dog-killing...
After years of construction, Shell ethane cracker starts up

MONACA, PA. — Years in the works, a massive petrochemical refinery in western Pennsylvania fed by the vast natural gas reservoir underneath Appalachia became fully operational Tuesday, oil and gas giant Shell plc said. The refinery, built on the site of a former zinc smelter along the Ohio River...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NC mother finds missing bracelet holding baby's ashes

CLEMMONS, N.C. — A mother whose viral post about a missing bracelet containing her baby's ashes is feeling some relief. Morgan Clodfelter found the bracelet that contains her baby's ashes in her car on Monday after going through one more final check. Clodfelter said she lost the bracelet a...
CLEMMONS, NC
Raleigh, NC
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

