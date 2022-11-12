Read full article on original website
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNew Hope, PA
NJ Teacher Behind Inappropriate Pictures Tries Setting The Record StraightBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Kismet Bagels opening second brick & mortar location at 1700 Sansom Street in RittenhouseMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Governor Abbott Confirms He Bussed Migrants to PhiladelphiaTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Migrants From Texas Didn’t Arrive On Monday but Philadelphia is Ready to Welcome ThemTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Former Cowboys Star Is Furious With Mike McCarthy
The Dallas Cowboys opted to go for it on fourth down in overtime, rather than trying a 50-plus yard field goal to give themselves the lead. Dallas was unsuccessful on fourth down, handing the ball over to Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers marched the Packers down the field to give his team the win.
Michael Irvin Not Happy With CeeDee Lamb On Sunday
It's been a rough day for CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott. The quarterback-wide receiver duo haven't been on the same page and it led to an ugly interception. Prescott thought Lamb was going to come to a stop while Lamb kept running. Here's a replay of the interception:. Michael Irvin...
Micah Parsons Blasts 'Undisciplined' (Selfish?) Cowboys Teammates After Loss
Micah Parsons, reflecting on a 31-28 OT loss at Green Bay featuring 207 Packers rushing yards: 'If (Cowboys teammates) want to keep doing their own thing, we’re gonna deal with this all year.''
Eagles' loss shows who their most indispensable player is − and it's not Jalen Hurts
PHILADELPHIA − As it turns out, a rookie who played barely one-third of the defensive snaps is the most indispensable player on the Eagles. That's how much the Eagles need Jordan Davis. The mammoth 6-foot-6, 336-pound defensive tackle missed his second straight game with an ankle injury. Davis is on injured reserve, which means he has to miss at least two more games.
NBC Sports
Former Eagles star reportedly out for the season with knee injury
Former Eagles star Zach Ertz is reportedly out for the season. Now with the Arizona Cardinals, the 32-year-old tight end was carted off the field in the first quarter on Sunday against the Rams. And now he’s reportedly done for the season, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
NBC Sports
Eagles lose valuable slot corner for at least four weeks
The Eagles will be without valuable slot cornerback Avonte Maddox for at least four games. Maddox was placed on Injured Reserve Monday afternoon with the ankle injury he suffered last Thursday night in the win over the Texans in Houston. Maddox, a 5th-year pro, will miss at least games against...
Look: Cowboys Fans Furious With Photo Of Missed Penalty
Cowboys fans aren't taking Sunday evening's loss against the Green Bay Packers well. One top account on Twitter (Cowboys Nation) tweeted out a photo of wide receiver CeeDee Lamb getting interfered with by Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander. A penalty was not called. The Cowboys went on to lose in overtime...
atozsports.com
A Person Close to OBJ Reveals Just How ‘in’ the Dallas Cowboys are
The Dallas Cowboys (6-3) are coming off their latest loss. This time at the hands of the then reeling Green Bay Packers. In the game, WR CeeDee Lamb went off for what might be his best performance of his career so far. 11 catches on 150 yards and two touchdowns on 15 targets.
Chase Young, Commanders troll Eagles in locker room after win
First the Washington Commanders beat the Philadelphia Eagles on “Monday Night Football.” Next, some of their players rubbed it in. The Commanders won 32-21 to improve to 5-5, while handing the 8-1 Eagles their first loss of the season. After getting the win, the Commanders played Meek Mill’s...
Commanders make decision on Chase Young for Monday Night Football vs. Eagles
The 4-5 Washington Commanders are slated to face the team with the best record in the league thus far in the 8-0 Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, and when facing a team that’s been elite on both sides of the ball, you’re gonna need as much help as you can get. However, the Commanders back line might remain depleted, as good as their defense has been, as they face one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Jalen Hurts.
NBC Sports
Roob's observations: How Eagles are getting most out of Graham
Is it time to give Devon Allen a shot? Is Lane Johnson playing his best football ever? Should Nick Sirianni add Frank Reich to his staff?. A Monday night game after a Thursday night game means you guys get a bonus edition of Roob’s 10 Random Eagles Observations!. 1....
Eagles better than they've ever been, but not yet the best
The Eagles are off to their best start in franchise history as they get ready to host the Washington Commanders on "Monday Night Football." Driving the news: The city is frenzied after Jalen Hurts, who's having an MVP-caliber season, led the Birds to their first-ever 8-0 start with a win over the Houston Texans almost two weeks ago.
