Missouri will continue trying to build its new team identity under first-year coach Dennis Gates when the Tigers host SIU Edwardsville Tuesday in Columbia. Mo. "When it comes down to the beginning of the season, you allow each game to identify who you are," Gates said. "Through situations you encounter, through adversity that you may have to get through, but also through the different players that stand up and lead. Through it all, you've seen in our first three games, different guys stepping up in different ways."

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO