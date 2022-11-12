ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

D'Moi Hodge pours in 30 as Mizzou rips SIU Edwardsville

D'Moi Hodge scored 30 points and grabbed seven rebounds as Missouri rolled over SIU Edwardsville 105-80 on Tuesday night in Columbia, Mo. Sean East II added 14 points and five assists for the Tigers (4-0). Kobe Brown scored 12 points in just eight minutes. Ray'Sean Taylor led the Cougars (1-2)...
COLUMBIA, MO
New faces leading unbeaten Missouri, with SIU Edwardsville up next

Missouri will continue trying to build its new team identity under first-year coach Dennis Gates when the Tigers host SIU Edwardsville Tuesday in Columbia. Mo. "When it comes down to the beginning of the season, you allow each game to identify who you are," Gates said. "Through situations you encounter, through adversity that you may have to get through, but also through the different players that stand up and lead. Through it all, you've seen in our first three games, different guys stepping up in different ways."
EDWARDSVILLE, IL

