Read full article on original website
Related
Detroit News
Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson continues trending up
Allen Park — After a strong performance against the Chicago Bears, it sure does feel like Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson has turned a corner. And that's according to head coach Dan Campbell, who on Monday at the Lions' facility in Allen Park again sang the praises of the No. 2 overall pick, a "pretty instinctive player" who "picks up things pretty fast." In Chicago, Hutchinson sacked Bears quarterback Justin Fields on the final drive, had eight tackles, and made a monster play covering a tight-end screen to Cole Kmet, which forced Fields into a pick-6.
Bears QB Justin Fields is sixth in the NFL in rushing through Week 10
Justin Fields is arguably the most dangerous running quarterback in the NFL right now. Heck, he’s one of the best rushers in the league. Through 10 weeks, Fields has 749 rushing yards. Not only does that lead the Bears (Khalil Herbert has 643, David Montgomery has 434), but it’s sixth in the NFL.
MLive.com
Ask Kyle: What are the Detroit Lions’ biggest needs heading into 2023?
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have reeled off two straight wins heading into next week’s game against the New York Giants. Hopes are rising that they are finding their way. But still just 3-6, they obviously have a lot of needs that must be addressed before this rebuild really starts paying off.
Dan Campbell Provides Injury Updates on Chark, Benson, Ragnow
Dan Campbell spoke to the media on Monday, following the team's Week 10 victory over the Bears.
Updated Lions Draft Order Sees Unique Change After Bears Win
Detroit Lions have the same record as the Los Angeles Rams.
Comments / 0