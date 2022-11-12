ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson continues trending up

Allen Park — After a strong performance against the Chicago Bears, it sure does feel like Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson has turned a corner. And that's according to head coach Dan Campbell, who on Monday at the Lions' facility in Allen Park again sang the praises of the No. 2 overall pick, a "pretty instinctive player" who "picks up things pretty fast." In Chicago, Hutchinson sacked Bears quarterback Justin Fields on the final drive, had eight tackles, and made a monster play covering a tight-end screen to Cole Kmet, which forced Fields into a pick-6.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Ask Kyle: What are the Detroit Lions’ biggest needs heading into 2023?

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have reeled off two straight wins heading into next week’s game against the New York Giants. Hopes are rising that they are finding their way. But still just 3-6, they obviously have a lot of needs that must be addressed before this rebuild really starts paying off.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy