Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCCI.com
Ankeny father pleads guilty in daughter’s shooting death
ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny man whose young daughter accidentally killed herself with his gun will likely stay out of jail. Akeem Holmes pleaded guilty to charges in the death of his 4-year-old daughter Savannah. As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors recommend Holmes serve five years of probation.
KCRG.com
Teen who admitted to killing alleged rapist to be in court Friday
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An 18-year-old in Iowa who admitted to killing the person she said raped and sex trafficked her will return to court on Friday. Pieper Lewis faces charges after leaving the residential facility she was sentenced to in Des Moines earlier this month. Investigators said Lewis...
theperrynews.com
Perry Police Report November 15
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. John Emerson Welder, 62, of 16803 G Ave., Perry, was arrested on a charge of sexual assault-no injury. A 2010 Toyota Camry, registered to Melissa Ann Matthews of 1823 First Ave., Perry, collided with a 2012 Nissan Titan, registered to Amhadari Esak of 2512 Perry Park Ave., Perry. No injuries were reported.
Parents make emotional plea to Roland-Story school board about handling of alleged assault
STORY CITY, Iowa — An overflow crowd of people wanted to address the Roland-Story school board Monday night in the wake of an alleged assault in April; earlier this month police charged two students in the case. The meeting in the school library was at capacity, filled with parents who want answers about the specific […]
Missing Iowa Police K9 Found… 25 Miles Away From Station
My first thought upon seeing this story was "What? How do police officers lose a K9 that's part of their unit? How would that happen given the training of the dog and the fact that we rely on law enforcement to help us find missing persons?" Let alone how this...
KCCI.com
Bank robbed in downtown Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police said U.S. Bank was robbed in downtown Des Moines on Tuesday evening. According to officers, the suspect entered the bank at 520 Walnut St. and said he had a weapon but did not display one to staff. The suspect ran away from the scene...
KCCI.com
Search for missing man along Highway 17 ends after man walks home
MADRID, Iowa — The search for a missing person off Highway 17, near the Dallas and Polk County line, is over. Authorities tell us the man they were looking for just returned to his home in Sheldahl, in Boone County. Police tell us the man was hunting yesterday when...
kwayradio.com
Ames Woman Fired Gun in Waterloo Apartment
An Ames woman has been arrested for firing a gun in a Waterloo apartment complex Sunday night, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 27 year old Kierra Manley says she was in the entryway at 765 Russell Road around 11pm Sunday when someone charged at her with a knife. Manley says she then pulled a gun and fired a single shot into the air. Officers found a bullet hole in the ceiling. No injuries have been reported.
guthrienewsleader.net
Details released in Fatal Boating Accident at Guthrie CC Lake
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released today the findings of their investigation into last week’s fatal boating accident at Guthrie County Club Lake, as well as the identities of the victims. The boat was likely driven by Kyle White, 38, of Guthrie. The other two passengers were Justin Blake, 33,...
KCJJ
Des Moines man accused of assaulting two women at Lone Tree bar
A central Iowa man is accused of assaulting two women at a bar in Lone Tree. Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Gussy’s on Devoe Street just before 12:45 Sunday morning for a fight inside the bar. Witnesses allege 55-year-old William Kunsman of Des Moines punched two separate women…a customer and a bartender…during a heated argument.
Des Moines Man In Custody, Accused Of Threatening To Blow Up Library
(Des Moines, IA) — A Des Moines man is in custody after police say he threatened to blow up the Des Moines Public Library. Thirty-two-year-old Donnie Shuman, who is also accused of threatening police, was arrested Saturday. He is charged with second-degree harassment and two counts of threat of terrorism. Shuman is also awaiting trial on an unrelated charge in Scott County. He is being held at the Polk County Jail.
KCCI.com
Urbandale police searching for missing teen
URBANDALE, Iowa — The Urbandale Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance with locating a missing teenager. Police say 15-year-old Conner Burbank voluntarily walked away from his residence and has not returned home. Efforts to locate the boy have been unsuccessful. Connor is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches...
UPDATE: Missing Altoona Police K-9 has been found
UPDATE: The Altoona Police Department said K-9 Zeke has been found. The department made an update to its Facebook post at 11:16 p.m. Sunday thanking everyone who shared the information and offered encouragement. More information about what happened is expected to be released by Altoona Police later Monday. ORIGINAL POST: INDIANOLA, Iowa — The Indianola […]
theperrynews.com
Texas man convicted of long-distance harassment of Dexter woman
A Texas man was convicted Thursday of harassing a Dexter woman with a barrage of phone calls, texts and emails over the course of six months. Brandon Rayce Edwards, 38, of 111 E. Outer Dr., Canyon Lake, Texas, was convicted of second-degree harassment Thursday in Dallas County District Court. He was originally charged in August with stalking, but a plea agreement was reached with the Dallas County Attorney’s office.
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report November 14
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Brandon Edwards, 38, of 111 E. Outer Dr., Canyon Lake, Texas, was arrested on a warrant for stalking and harassment. Justin Amundson of Waukee was traveling in the 31000 block of Ute Avenue when his vehicle struck a deer. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $2,500.
KCCI.com
Webster County detective under investigation for 'past actions'
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — A detective in Webster County is under investigation. Tom Steck works at the Webster County Sheriff's Office. He is currently under criminal investigation. The Webster County Attorney's Office says it has to do with alleged concerns about Steck's credibility and past actions. Steck was placed...
KCRG.com
Trauma expert said more chances needed for a Des Moines woman who killed a man she said raped her repeatedly
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One member of the anti-human trafficking group, Chains Interrupted, said changes to the justice system were needed for people who have experienced severe trauma. This comes after 18-year-old Pieper Lewis left the women’s facility where she was serving her probation. Pieper Lewis was charged with...
Atlantic Police Report
(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department reports seven arrests and three citations between October 18 and November 13. Rinanten Amo, 35, of Atlantic, was arrested November 13 for Public Intoxication. Logan Russell, 23, of Atlantic, was arrested November 12 for Operating While Under the Influence 1st and Driving While License Denied...
KCCI.com
Police: Iowa teen charged after assaulting victim with a pencil
ROLAND, Iowa — In Story County, a Roland-Story High School student is charged in an assault case. 17-year-old Kade Blume faces one count of felony assault as an adult. Story County investigators say earlier this year Blume stripped the clothes off the victim and assaulted the victim with a pencil.
KCCI.com
Police: Victim of kidnapping and assault is suspect in Des Moines murder
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police say the victim of akidnapping and assault is also a suspect in a Des Moines murder case. Court documents say Malik Hawkins ordered the kidnapping of 20-year-old Capone Blake while he was incarcerated in the Polk County Jail. Brandon Johnson, Den Gai, Michel Gai,...
Comments / 9