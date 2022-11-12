EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Jalen Benjamin's 18 points helped Mount St. Mary's defeat McDaniel 60-38 on Tuesday night. Benjamin also contributed seven rebounds, eight assists, and three steals for the Mountaineers (1-2). Malik Jefferson scored 13 points and added eight rebounds. Dakota Leffew recorded 10 points and was 4 of 15 shooting (2 for 10 from distance).

WESTMINSTER, MD ・ 14 HOURS AGO