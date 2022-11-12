ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Akron defeats Morgan State 65-59

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Enrique Freeman's 17 points helped Akron defeat Morgan State 65-59 on Tuesday night. Freeman also contributed 13 rebounds and three blocks for the Zips (2-1). Xavier Castaneda scored 16 points and added six rebounds. Nate Johnson recorded 11 points and finished 4 of 6 from the field.
Benjamin's 18 help Mount St. Mary's take down McDaniel 60-38

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Jalen Benjamin's 18 points helped Mount St. Mary's defeat McDaniel 60-38 on Tuesday night. Benjamin also contributed seven rebounds, eight assists, and three steals for the Mountaineers (1-2). Malik Jefferson scored 13 points and added eight rebounds. Dakota Leffew recorded 10 points and was 4 of 15 shooting (2 for 10 from distance).
