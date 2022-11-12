Read full article on original website
Hollyoaks airs breakthrough in Imran eating disorder story
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has aired a breakthrough in Imran Maalik's eating disorder storyline in some positive yet upsetting scenes. Tonight's (November 16) first-look E4 episode opened with Imran coming home after spending the night elsewhere, only to tell Misbah and Juliet Nightingale that he was moving out to stay with a mate — one who wasn't part of their "little stalker messenger group".
Corrie's only Hope
She is becoming the star of the flagging show, already smarter than both her parents put together and I love it when she makes fun of 'Mama Bear'. She can even make Sam seem interesting and this Stape book plot is excellent. She is becoming the star of the flagging...
EE - Time to say Bye to Vi?
I really want to like Vi and Gwen Taylor is a decent Actress but Vi is just not working as a Character. Is it time to say Bye to Vi?. As much as I want the Older Cast to be rebuilt, Vi is serving no purpose and the writing for her is appalling.
A Place in the Sun presenter Jonnie Irwin shares terminal cancer diagnosis
A Place in the Sun and Escape to the Country presenter Jonnie Irwin has revealed he has terminal cancer. Speaking publicly about his diagnosis for the first time, Irwin told HELLO! that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer back in 2020, with the disease having now spread to his brain.
EastEnders' Amy Mitchell self-harm plot continues as she makes secret decision
The following article contains discussion of themes including self-harm. EastEnders spoilers follow. Amy Mitchell has made a dangerous decision in EastEnders as her self-harm story continues. Earlier this week, Amy's dark secret was outed after being discovered by Sam Mitchell, and now her dad Jack Branning is struggling with how...
Strictly's Shirley Ballas finally corrects her awkward mistake
Strictly Come Dancing brought some welcome closure to the Dianne Buswell naming drama, with Shirley Ballas proving to the world that she does know Dianne’s name. While the show primarily sets fans’ nerves on edge over numbers on scoreboards, attention was previously caught by Shirley getting Dianne’s name wrong during feedback.
NCIS Hawai'i fans complain about surprise character absence
NCIS Hawai’i fans aren’t happy with the news that Yasmine Al-Bustami’s Lucy Tara will be absent from the show for the next few weeks. In Monday night’s (November 14) episode of the spinoff series, Lucy accepted a job offer for the Special Agent Afloat position, which would take her away from girlfriend Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) for four months.
Blackpool Week, Highest Scorer, Lowest Scorer, Bottom 2 and Eliminated
Well, last week was SO unpredictable. Highlight for me was the AMAZING table topper from Fleur!. Now on to Blackpool and please, please, please make it fulfill its promise and anticipation! 🍾💥🌈🥂. Many thanks to Fudd for updating Week Eight's scores and of course the ongoing table...
Coronation Street films shock arrest in Bernie and Fern story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Bernie Winter lookalike plot is going to take another big turn, and thankfully it's going to be a positive one. Bernie has found herself in hot water lately, after being framed by her con woman lookalike Fern Lindon, who stole thousands of pounds worth of jewellery and let Bernie take the fall for it. She's been trying to clear her name, but the police think she's making Fern up.
Emmerdaily - 16/11/22: Samson's Shocking Surprise
Amelia is stunned when Samson suggests putting baby Esther up for adoption. Samson cruelly reminds Amelia of her abortion plans and is annoyed when his scheming backfires. Completely upset, Amelia confirms she knows what's best for Esther and that's family. Meanwhile, David is deflated. Posts: 109,388. Forum Member. ✭✭✭✭...
With Disney's very large investment in Doctor Who, may we see the finishing up of the animations?
Sony owns Bad Wolf. Disney is investing a lot of money, apparently, into Doctor Who:. https://www.radiotimes.com/tv/sci-fi/doctor-who-100-million-deal-disney-plus-newsupdate/. Is it possible that we will see a continuation of the animation of the lost episodes by one of these two giants?. It's possible of course, most things are possible with money and motivation....
The Wonder ending explained: How was Anna surviving without food?
The Wonder spoilers follow. Based on the book of the same name, The Wonder stars Florence Pugh as an English nurse named Lib who is charged with observing a young girl named Anna, who hasn't eaten for months. Various people in the small Irish town believe she is surviving on manna from heaven, which is what Anna too believes.
Where can I stream Terry & June
I notice Brit Box have the 1982 Terry & June Christmas special just added bit does anyone know where I can stream any more episodes from? Seems to be missing from all the normal outlets .
Coronations Streets ''far right'' storyline. Really bad?
Is it just me or is this one of the worst storylines Corrie have ever tried to pull off. ITV had a great drama recently depicting the far right. So I'm not sure why they have felt the need to do it on Corrie aswell?. The poor acting does not...
Why exactly do they hate Matt?
I get that he's a bit of a love cheat but I'm sure his marriage was over long before and they decided to stay together for the kids. But infidelity is nothing new and people usually get over it. But the hatred for Matt seems to relate to something bigger and I'm guessing it's because his political party brought in lockdowns and social distancing rules? At the end of the day there will be people divided on how the pandemic played out in the UK, but why hold such a grudge against one man? Am I missing something?
Hollie Arnold MBE wants apology from Ant and Dec
Hollie Arnold MBE wants an apology from Ant and Dec for their running 'MBE' joke during her series in 2020. Daily Fail link - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11430991/Former-Im-Celeb-campmate-Hollie-Arnold-left-ashamed-receiving-hurtful-comments-online.html. Ant and Dec are just puppets reading out somebody else's lines. You can't blame them. I’d like to believe they don’t mean to be nasty...
Hollyoaks' Norma Crow makes big decision in Warren story
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks' Norma has finally made up her mind about donating her liver to her gravely ill son Warren. Tonight's (November 15) first-look episode saw Norma make a dramatic decision in a plan to get her son Warren a life saving liver transplant. Beginning the episode, Norma let...
Strictly Come Dancing's Tyler reveals the one change he'll make if he gets to the final with Dianne Buswell
Tyler West is prepared to make a fiery change if he makes it to the Strictly Come Dancing final. Inspired by his pro dance partner Dianne Buswell, the DJ has said that if they make it through to the end, he’ll dye his hair a bold red in her honour.
Vote to save
Absolutely will vote to save Matt until fairly near the end, as I think the series would be as flat as a pancake without him. It doesn't necessarily follow that I will vote for him to win, though he is on a fairly short shortlist. Absolutely will vote to save...
Drama about the creation of Big Brother set to be made by ITV
Https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/20437900/big-brother-drama-set-to-be-made-by-itv/. I'm not sure many will watch, particularly if they go down the feminist/misogyny route noted in the article. Those kinds of social justice stories seem to be a turn-off for audiences if they feel preachy, people have had enough of activism masquerading as entertainment. It is also off-putting when...
