COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville senior bowler Mason Foley had a great showing in the Kahoks' Zach LeCuyer Invitational tournament Nov. 12 at Camelot Bowl, leading the Kahoks with a six-game series of 1,324 - a 689 set in the morning session and a 635 in the afternoon, including one of the highest games of the tournament with a 270 - finishing third individually and helping Collinsville's purple team to a second place finish as a team in the Gold Division of the tournament.

COLLINSVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO