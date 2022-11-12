ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, IL

Collinsville Police Lt. Keith Jackson Graduates From Administrative Officers Course of the Southern Police Institute

COLLINSVILLE - On Thursday, November 10, 2022, Collinsville Police Department Lieutenant Keith Jackson graduated from the 148th session of the Administrative Officers Course of the Southern Police Institute at the University of Louisville. Lieutenant Jackson has been a member of the Collinsville Police Department since 2009 and was promoted to...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum

(The Center Square) – A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted in nonbinding resolutions to leave Illinois and form a new state. Residents in three more counties – Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County – voted in favor of...
ILLINOIS STATE
Puerto Rican Festival to take place in St. Louis on Saturday

Don't miss this Celebration of Traditions of Puerto Rico in St. Louis with great music, entertainment, and the taste of food and drinks that you will remember from La Isla del Encanto. Event on November 19, 2022. "Meramec Magic"-Village Model is an ongoing mini-festivals at Urban Eats on Saturdays. This...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Colombian Society hosts their 2022 Gala

St Louis Colombian Society invites you to their 2022 Gala Colombiana!. This event will take place on December 17th at the Liuna Event Center. Tickets are $85 & $75 for members of the Colombian Society. Tables of 10 are $750.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Raging Rivers Offers Cyber Savings On 2023 Season Passes

GRAFTON – It’s beginning to feel a lot more like Christmas than summer and that means it’s time to snag a Raging Rivers 2023 season pass or two for that special someone on your holiday list. Raging Rivers Waterpark is having a Cyber Sale now through Nov....
GRAFTON, IL
Mason Foley Places Third In Weekend Tourney, Kahoks Purple Squad Places Second In Gold Division

COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville senior bowler Mason Foley finished in third place overall, also coming up with the second highest game on day and fourth highest series, in helping the Kahoks' Purple team finish second in the Gold Division, while the White team was 10th in the Silver Division of the Zach LeCuyer boys Invitational tournament held Saturday at Camelot Bowl.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
Collinsville Bowler Mason Foley Leads Senior-Laden Kahok Team, Finishes Third In Zach LeCuyer Invitational

COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville senior bowler Mason Foley had a great showing in the Kahoks' Zach LeCuyer Invitational tournament Nov. 12 at Camelot Bowl, leading the Kahoks with a six-game series of 1,324 - a 689 set in the morning session and a 635 in the afternoon, including one of the highest games of the tournament with a 270 - finishing third individually and helping Collinsville's purple team to a second place finish as a team in the Gold Division of the tournament.
COLLINSVILLE, IL

